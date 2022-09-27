ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattoon, IL

Structural fire causes damage in Mattoon

By Noah Nelson
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon Fire Department responded to a structural fire on Monday afternoon.

The Mattoon Police arrived on scene first, then notified the fire department about a detached garage on the scene located in the area of Seventh Street and Wabash.

Crews immediately deployed two hand lines from two different trucks to begin extinguishing the fire before securing the water supply from two hydrants. The fire department then deployed a third handline to extinguish the fire and protect exposure.

Five outbuildings, and two homes received damage, but the fire was deemed under control at 5:00 P.M. All units cleared the scene at around 7:30 P.M.

One minor injury was reported and treated at the scene. No injuries to fire personnel were reported. Mattoon Fire Investigators determined the fire was caused by items too close to a heating device.

Aside from the local fire and police departments, Charleston Fire Department, Coles/Moultrie 911 (Cecom), Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance, Ameren gas and electric, Consolidated Communications, and Mediacom were all on the scene.

