Washington State

Opinion: Next step for Inslee’s permanent vaccine mandate

Elizabeth Hovde shares why the Washington Policy Center recommends the Legislature repeal this mandate when it meets this coming January. Rules have been made, comments have been compiled, and despite its unpopularity, it looks like Washington state employees in executive and small-cabinet agencies are going to be stuck with Gov. Jay Inslee’s outdated COVID-19 vaccine mandate as a condition for ongoing employment. New employees in executive and small-cabinet agencies will also be mandated to have an initial vaccine series.
WASHINGTON STATE
Salmon fishing resumes beginning Oct. 1 for Columbia River below Bonneville Dam

OLYMPIA – The lower Columbia River below Bonneville Dam will open additional areas for recreational salmon fishing beginning Oct. 1, fishery managers from Washington and Oregon announced Wednesday. The lower river closed to recreational fishing in early September to protect lower Columbia River “tule” Chinook salmon, which are listed...
WASHINGTON STATE
Deputies arrest suspect in Hazel Dell assault with machete

Vancouver man taken to area hospital with minor tissue wounds. On Monday (Sept. 26), at about 5:45 p.m., Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an active physical disturbance involving a machete behind the Globe Lighting business in Hazel Dell. Multiple witnesses reported an altercation involving two males at...
VANCOUVER, WA

