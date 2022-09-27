Read full article on original website
Opinion: Next step for Inslee’s permanent vaccine mandate
Elizabeth Hovde shares why the Washington Policy Center recommends the Legislature repeal this mandate when it meets this coming January. Rules have been made, comments have been compiled, and despite its unpopularity, it looks like Washington state employees in executive and small-cabinet agencies are going to be stuck with Gov. Jay Inslee’s outdated COVID-19 vaccine mandate as a condition for ongoing employment. New employees in executive and small-cabinet agencies will also be mandated to have an initial vaccine series.
Opinion: State agency is making rules for Inslee’s permanent vaccine mandate
Elizabeth Hovde of the Washington Policy Center reports that even though Washington’s state of emergency ends in October, that won’t take away the vaccine mandate on some state employees. Elizabeth Hovde. It’s heartbreaking that in this third year of COVID-19, with all we know about the virus and...
Salmon fishing resumes beginning Oct. 1 for Columbia River below Bonneville Dam
OLYMPIA – The lower Columbia River below Bonneville Dam will open additional areas for recreational salmon fishing beginning Oct. 1, fishery managers from Washington and Oregon announced Wednesday. The lower river closed to recreational fishing in early September to protect lower Columbia River “tule” Chinook salmon, which are listed...
Deputies arrest suspect in Hazel Dell assault with machete
Vancouver man taken to area hospital with minor tissue wounds. On Monday (Sept. 26), at about 5:45 p.m., Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an active physical disturbance involving a machete behind the Globe Lighting business in Hazel Dell. Multiple witnesses reported an altercation involving two males at...
