LA County to Explore Ideas for Memorializing COVID Victims
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion that instructs the county’s director of Arts and Culture and the director of Public Health to work with the public and develop ideas for a memorial honoring county residents who have died due to COVID-19. The motion by Supervisor Hilda Solis calls for a report back in six months with ideas for honoring those who have died because of COVID-19, as well as the projected costs and timeframe of the suggestions.
HACLA to Open Section 8 Housing Voucher Waiting List Lottery
Individuals can Apply Online Starting at 6:00 a.m., Monday, October 17, 2022, through 5:00 p.m., Sunday, October 30, 2022 (Pacific Time) Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, along with other elected officials, will join the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) to officially announce the upcoming opening of the online Section Waiting List Lottery. Applications can be submitted online 24 hours a day, seven days a week, through a smartphone, mobile device, or computer with Internet access, starting at 6:00 a.m., Monday, October 17, 2022, through 5:00 p.m., Sunday, October 30, 2022 (Pacific Time). The Section 8 program provides rental assistance to eligible very low-income individuals and families by paying a portion of their rent directly to private landlords.
LA County Board Formally Opposes Proposed 15-Week Abortion Ban
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors officially went on record opposing Sen. Lindsey Graham’s bill that would ban abortions after 15 weeks across the country. The board’s motion, authored by Supervisor Hilda Solis and approved unanimously, calls on the county’s lobbyists to formally...
