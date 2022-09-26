LOS ANGELES (CNS) – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion that instructs the county’s director of Arts and Culture and the director of Public Health to work with the public and develop ideas for a memorial honoring county residents who have died due to COVID-19. The motion by Supervisor Hilda Solis calls for a report back in six months with ideas for honoring those who have died because of COVID-19, as well as the projected costs and timeframe of the suggestions.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO