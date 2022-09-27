Read full article on original website
Frankie Caudill
Frankie Caudill, age 86 of Mousie, Kentucky, went to be with our Lord on Monday, September 26, 2022, at the Greg Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, Kentucky. She was born on March 1, 1936, in Pippa Passes, Kentucky to the late Geroge and Dorsie Johnson Jacobs. She was the wife of the late Reldon Caudill.
Carlos Vernon “Truman” Griffith
Carlos Vernon “Truman” Griffith, age 77 of David, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Prestonsburg Health Care, Prestonsburg, Kentucky. He was born February 7, 1945 in Prestonsburg, Kentucky to the late Wayne & Jenny Clay Griffith. He was the husband of the late Goldie Arnett Griffith. He is survived by his Son: Carlos Randall (Teresa) Griffith of Prestonsburg, Kentucky; Grandchildren: Cassidy Griffith, Carly Griffith, Amber Carroll & Kristen Crisp; A Host of Great Grandchildren; Sister: Angel Griffith of Prestonsburg, Kentucky. Along with his parents and wife he was preceded in death by his Sons: Keith Douglas Griffith & Joey Lee Griffith; Brothers & Sisters: Freddie Griffith, Jim Griffith, Cletis Griffith, Bobby Griffith, Hershel Griffith, Bud Griffith, Dewey Griffith, Audrey Thomas, Gloria Shepherd & Doris Slone. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
Elmer “Crowbar” Bentley
Elmer “Crowbar” Bentley, age 63 of Auxier, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at his residence. He was born January 15, 1959 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Gilbert Bentley & Pearlie Pitts (Zenith) Goble. He was the husband of Janice Lynn Horn Bentley. He was a mining superintendent.
Allison Elaine Moore
Allison Elaine Moore, age 28 of Langley, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at her residence. She was born December 17, 1994 in Pike County, Kentucky to the late Christopher Douglas Moore. She was the significant other of the late Manie Rowe. Visitation will begin Wednesday, September 28,...
Lawrence County Docket for the week of September 26-30
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA – BUY/POSSESS. VIOL PART 392, FED SAFETY REG, DRIVING OF MOTOR VEHICLE. FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SECURITY 1ST. CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PRESCRIPTION NOT IN ORIG CONTAINER 1ST. OBSTRUCTED VISION AND/OR WINDSHIELD. COMMONWEALTH VS. FULLER, THOMAS J. (ARRAIGNMENT) ONE HEADLIGHT. IMPROPER EQUIPMENT. NO/EXPIRED REGISTRATION PLATES. NO/EXPIRED OTHER...
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – SEPTEMBER 11-20, 2022
SEPTEMBER 26, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M., SEPTEMBER 11, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., SEPTEMBER 20, 2022, (10 DAYS); AT LEAST 102 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
Man dies in eastern Ky. crash
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man from Williamson, West Virginia, died Monday in a head-on crash in Pike County, Kentucky State Police said. Anthony Kirk, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Elkhorn Creek in the Elkhorn City community, troopers say. The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. Monday.
Weekly arrests report: 9/28/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Jason Runyon, 40, of Grayson, arrested by Kentucky State Police, on charges...
Prestonsburg K-9 reunited with slain handler’s family
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — A police dog whose handler was one of the police officers killed in Allen back on June 30 has been reunited with his late master’s family. Prestonsburg Police K-9 handler Jacob Chaffins was shot and killed along with Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy William Petry and Floyd County K-9 Drago during a standoff with an armed suspect.
Kentucky recoups $15M from Bevin administration’s mill investment
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A $15 million investment made by former governor Matt Bevin for an aluminum mill in northeastern Kentucky that never materialized was recouped, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday during his Team Kentucky update. The land, which was previously acquired as part of the proposed project, will...
Pike pair charged with aggravated fentanyl trafficking
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Two Pike County residents face enhanced drug trafficking charges after police found nearly two ounces of fentanyl in the car during a traffic stop. Jesse Thacker, 42, and Alycea Kendrick, 24, both of Pikeville, were arrested early Monday morning. Police say they pulled over a vehicle...
West Virginia man killed in Kentucky crash involving bus
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A man is dead after an accident in the area of Elkhorn City in Pike County, Kentucky. Kentucky State Police say that 26-year-old Anthony Kirk, of Williamson, West Virginia, was pronounced dead on the scene of a crash on Elkhorn Creek just before 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26. KSP says that […]
Eastern Kentucky man arrested, tased for trying to stop debris contractors from cutting trees
Nearly two months after catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky, Lois Rose stood in her yard in the town of Neon and recorded a debate on her cell phone with Letcher County Sheriff Deputy Seth Whitaker. In the background, workers in hard hats and bright vests waited, poised to cut down...
Two charged in meth conspiracy
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Two Johnson County residents have been indicted in federal court on charges related to a meth distribution conspiracy. Aaron Welch, 30, of Van Lear, and Samantha Webb-Daniels, 36, of Thealka, are each charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute more than 500 grams of meth and two counts of possession of meth with the intent to distribute.
1 dead after Greenup County shooting
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—One man is dead after being shot in Greenup County, Kentucky. KSP says that witnesses told them that a dispute happened before the man was shot and that his girlfriend is the suspect. They have not released any names or ages at this time. This is a developing story, and we will […]
Ashland man stuck in Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - After hitting western Cuba Tuesday morning, Hurricane Ian began a direct and destructive path toward Florida. The storm was expected to strengthen into a Category 4 storm before reaching land in the U.S., packing 130-mile-per-hour winds. Anyone in the storm’s path had two choices: they either...
Williamson Memorial Hospital gets $2M toward reopening
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Williamson Health and Wellness Center is one of three organizations in the Mountain State receiving funds through the United States Department of Health and Human Services(HHS) to help them complete much-needed projects to serve the community. For Williamson Health and Wellness, this means funding to reopen the Williamson Memorial Hospital. According […]
KSP Officials Ask For Public’s Assistance In Locating Missing Perry County Man
KSP Requesting Assistance in Locating Wanted Perry County Man. The Kentucky State Police Post 11, London, is actively attempting to locate a Perry County man who failed to appear in court this morning. Alfred D. Francis, age 39 of Bulan, Ky, was scheduled to appear in Clay County Circuit Court...
Lawrence man facing multiple drug, gun charges
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Lawrence County man faces federal charges for allegedly distributing drugs on multiple occasions. Phillip Jude, 57, of Louisa, was charged in an 11-count indictment on Friday. He is charged with six counts of distributing oxycodone, one count of distributing meth and fentanyl, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.
KSP: Pike County man arrested after drug investigation
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced a Pike County man was arrested Wednesday after a drug investigation. Police searched a home on Redale Road in Pikeville. During the search, police found suspected meth, heroin, a gun, cash and other drugs. 41-year-old Joshua Habern was...
