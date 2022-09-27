Family still looking for answers after man dies at Walmart Distribution Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Orange Mound family wants answers, two weeks after they say their brother was killed while at work at a Walmart Distribution Center.

James Boller was an outstanding baseball player for Melrose High School, graduating in 1979, and he later went on to play in college at Paul Quinn College.

James was also a devoted member of Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc.

His brother, Michael Boller, said James was his best friend. “My brother would’ve been 61 years old Sunday on the 25th of September.”

He said two weeks ago, on September 14, James went to work and never made it home.

“My son called me at like 9 in the morning and told me that my brother had been hit by a forklift and his leg was broken,” said Boller.

He would soon find out it was much worse than that.

Boller would soon get another phone call saying James died.

Almost two weeks later, he’s still not quite sure of how it happened.

He said one story he was told by an employee at the distribution center was another employee ran James over.

“I want to know why my brother lost his life. I want to know if this guy had his forklift license. I want to know what’s being done behind him losing his life,” said Boller.

Michael’s wife, Lashonda, said she doesn’t think the family as a whole will be able to cope with James’s death properly until someone gives them answers.

“Our main concern right now, all these other companies, it gets mentioned, we need answers. If Walmart is not a safe place to work, people need to know about it,” she said.

We’ve reached out to both OSHA and Walmart asking what they know about this incident.

As of Monday night, we have not gotten a response from either entity.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.