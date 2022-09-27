ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
coingeek.com

Blockchain Association for BSV to host VIP Reception in Ras Al-Khaimah UAE

Zug Switzerland, 29 September 2022: The BSV Blockchain Association is excited to announce that it will be hosting a VIP Reception event in Ras Al-Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. The event will take place on 8 October 2022 at InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa and will feature...
WORLD
coingeek.com

Bits of Gold secures Israel’s landmark capital markets license

Digital asset service provider Bits of Gold has become the first local exchange to obtain a license from the Capital Markets Authority. The company disclosed this through its Facebook page and expressed delight at attaining the monumental feat. The license gives Bits of Gold the leeway to offer custodial services...
MARKETS
coingeek.com

Coinbase hit with $350 million patent infringement suit

The hits just keep coming for Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), the largest United States-based cryptocurrency exchange, after being slammed with a $350-million patent infringement lawsuit. On September 22, the Wyoming-based Veritaseum Capital LLC filed a complaint against Coinbase in the U.S. District Court of Delaware on behalf of Reginald Middleton, the...
ECONOMY
coingeek.com

Denmark to begin work on EU’s distributed ledger technology scheme

The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (Danish FSA) says it has started operating on the distributed ledger technology (DLT) framework issued by the European Union (EU). The country’s top financial regulator is the first in the region to begin experimentation in the sandbox. A host of organizations are participating in...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Yue
Person
Satoshi Nakamoto
coingeek.com

FTX.US loses president, wins auction for Voyager’s digital assets

FTX has won the auction for Voyager Digital’s digital assets, while the president of the cryptocurrency exchange’s United States-facing operation is the latest to trigger his ejection seat. Late Monday, Voyager announced that West Realm Shires Inc, aka the Bahamas-based FTX’s U.S.-facing offshoot FTX.US, had submitted “the highest...
MARKETS
Markets Insider

German lawmakers break Europe's silence on suspected Nord Stream pipeline saboteur to point the finger at Russia

Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over suspected sabotage of Nord Stream. The leaking Russia-to-Europe pipelines are spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea. The Kremlin said claims about Russia's involvement were "predictably stupid and absurd." Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over...
ECONOMY
coingeek.com

Reserve Bank of Australia seeks input on use cases for CBDC pilot program

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is seeking input on use cases and features for a central bank digital currency (CBDC). This week, it released a white paper detailing a multi-year pilot program that strives to “understand the role of value transfer in emerging digital economies” and will involve a test of a CBDC in the real world.
ECONOMY
coingeek.com

Maya urges Philippines consumers to consider virtual currency in transactions

Payments firm Maya has made a passionate call for users to consider using distributed ledger technology (DLT) for settling transactions. The Filipino digital payments company made the call through Pepe Torres, its Chief Marketing Officer, at the Franchise Asia Philippines 2022 virtual conference. According to the Manila Standard, Torres reeled...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Of China#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Hkma#Cbdc#The Hong Kong Dollar
coingeek.com

Fed chair says DeFi isn’t transparent enough

In a trend that just keeps on gaining momentum, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell called for decentralized finance (DeFi) to be carefully regulated and said it has significant issues around transparency. The statements were made at a recent roundtable conference organized by the Central Bank of France. It’s yet more...
ECONOMY
coingeek.com

Alex Mashinsky resigns from Celsius Network

Effective immediately, Alex Mashinsky will resign as chief executive officer of Celsius Network. The letter of resignation came today after months of misleading statements and obfuscation. Mashinsky obscured the facts and attempted to play down the seriousness of the situation at his firm. Just a day before the company’s implosion and the announcement that it would suspend withdrawals, Mashinsky had taken to Twitter to challenge a critic to find a single instance of a withdrawal denial.
BUSINESS
coingeek.com

Blockchain Innovation Program launches to promote Bitcoin development

As Bitcoin adoption both as a data ledger and a currency soars, Bitcoin developers are in high demand, and the Bitcoin Association for BSV’s latest course is seeking to equip developers with skills that will give them a leg up in the market. Titled “Blockchain Innovation Program,” the 10-week...
MARKETS
coingeek.com

Japanese exchanges must provide customer information with transfers, new law says

Japan is planning new laws requiring digital asset exchanges to share customer information in a new attempt to combat money laundering. The new rules would bring digital assets under the umbrella of existing money transfer or “travel” rules that cover trades in existing national currencies. Criminal penalties may...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
coingeek.com

Philippine central bank: Stablecoins could revamp country’s payments ecosystem

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), the Philippines’ central bank, is considering stablecoins to be key in improving payments in the country. Melchor Plabasan, BSP director of technology risk and innovation, disclosed the institution’s position at an event hosted by the Crypto Council for Innovation. “We have seen it...
WORLD
coingeek.com

Chinese university renames engineering department after metaverse, sets up new major

Nanjing University of Information Science Technology has taken a significant step in its quest to be a distributed ledger technology (DLT) hub as it renames its Information Technology department after the metaverse. Under the School of Artificial Intelligence, the department changed its name to the Department of Metaverse Engineering after...
EDUCATION
coingeek.com

8 states file enforcement actions against digital asset lender Nexo

Eight U.S. states, including New York and California, have brought enforcement actions against Nexo Group, one of the few digital asset lenders that seems to have escaped unhurt from this year’s mass ‘crypto contagion.’. The regulators, who also include Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Washington, accuse...
CALIFORNIA STATE
coingeek.com

South Korea moves to freeze $61M worth of Do Kwon’s BTC as he denies links

South Korea’s efforts to nab Do Kwon, the founder of Terraform Labs and its LUNA and UST tokens, are now moving toward cutting off his finances. In the latest move, Korean authorities have ordered two leading exchanges to freeze two BTC accounts reportedly owned by Kwon-affiliated Luna Foundation Guard (LFG). However, Kwon and LFG have denied any links to the accounts even as the Korean claims that he hasn’t been hiding from authorities.
WORLD
coingeek.com

Browsing the BSV blockchain: Organic growth on gigabyte soil

The Bitcoin SV (BSV) blockchain has promised to be a fertile, digital soil for anyone to build on it. How do you know whether a farmland really grows something? You visit the farmland; you check it out by yourself. You go there and look at what is coming out of the soil.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy