Blockchain Association for BSV to host VIP Reception in Ras Al-Khaimah UAE
Zug Switzerland, 29 September 2022: The BSV Blockchain Association is excited to announce that it will be hosting a VIP Reception event in Ras Al-Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. The event will take place on 8 October 2022 at InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa and will feature...
Bits of Gold secures Israel’s landmark capital markets license
Digital asset service provider Bits of Gold has become the first local exchange to obtain a license from the Capital Markets Authority. The company disclosed this through its Facebook page and expressed delight at attaining the monumental feat. The license gives Bits of Gold the leeway to offer custodial services...
Coinbase hit with $350 million patent infringement suit
The hits just keep coming for Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), the largest United States-based cryptocurrency exchange, after being slammed with a $350-million patent infringement lawsuit. On September 22, the Wyoming-based Veritaseum Capital LLC filed a complaint against Coinbase in the U.S. District Court of Delaware on behalf of Reginald Middleton, the...
Denmark to begin work on EU’s distributed ledger technology scheme
The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (Danish FSA) says it has started operating on the distributed ledger technology (DLT) framework issued by the European Union (EU). The country’s top financial regulator is the first in the region to begin experimentation in the sandbox. A host of organizations are participating in...
FTX.US loses president, wins auction for Voyager’s digital assets
FTX has won the auction for Voyager Digital’s digital assets, while the president of the cryptocurrency exchange’s United States-facing operation is the latest to trigger his ejection seat. Late Monday, Voyager announced that West Realm Shires Inc, aka the Bahamas-based FTX’s U.S.-facing offshoot FTX.US, had submitted “the highest...
German lawmakers break Europe's silence on suspected Nord Stream pipeline saboteur to point the finger at Russia
Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over suspected sabotage of Nord Stream. The leaking Russia-to-Europe pipelines are spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea. The Kremlin said claims about Russia's involvement were "predictably stupid and absurd." Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over...
Reserve Bank of Australia seeks input on use cases for CBDC pilot program
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is seeking input on use cases and features for a central bank digital currency (CBDC). This week, it released a white paper detailing a multi-year pilot program that strives to “understand the role of value transfer in emerging digital economies” and will involve a test of a CBDC in the real world.
Maya urges Philippines consumers to consider virtual currency in transactions
Payments firm Maya has made a passionate call for users to consider using distributed ledger technology (DLT) for settling transactions. The Filipino digital payments company made the call through Pepe Torres, its Chief Marketing Officer, at the Franchise Asia Philippines 2022 virtual conference. According to the Manila Standard, Torres reeled...
Fed chair says DeFi isn’t transparent enough
In a trend that just keeps on gaining momentum, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell called for decentralized finance (DeFi) to be carefully regulated and said it has significant issues around transparency. The statements were made at a recent roundtable conference organized by the Central Bank of France. It’s yet more...
Alex Mashinsky resigns from Celsius Network
Effective immediately, Alex Mashinsky will resign as chief executive officer of Celsius Network. The letter of resignation came today after months of misleading statements and obfuscation. Mashinsky obscured the facts and attempted to play down the seriousness of the situation at his firm. Just a day before the company’s implosion and the announcement that it would suspend withdrawals, Mashinsky had taken to Twitter to challenge a critic to find a single instance of a withdrawal denial.
Blockchain Innovation Program launches to promote Bitcoin development
As Bitcoin adoption both as a data ledger and a currency soars, Bitcoin developers are in high demand, and the Bitcoin Association for BSV’s latest course is seeking to equip developers with skills that will give them a leg up in the market. Titled “Blockchain Innovation Program,” the 10-week...
Japanese exchanges must provide customer information with transfers, new law says
Japan is planning new laws requiring digital asset exchanges to share customer information in a new attempt to combat money laundering. The new rules would bring digital assets under the umbrella of existing money transfer or “travel” rules that cover trades in existing national currencies. Criminal penalties may...
Philippine central bank: Stablecoins could revamp country’s payments ecosystem
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), the Philippines’ central bank, is considering stablecoins to be key in improving payments in the country. Melchor Plabasan, BSP director of technology risk and innovation, disclosed the institution’s position at an event hosted by the Crypto Council for Innovation. “We have seen it...
Chinese university renames engineering department after metaverse, sets up new major
Nanjing University of Information Science Technology has taken a significant step in its quest to be a distributed ledger technology (DLT) hub as it renames its Information Technology department after the metaverse. Under the School of Artificial Intelligence, the department changed its name to the Department of Metaverse Engineering after...
8 states file enforcement actions against digital asset lender Nexo
Eight U.S. states, including New York and California, have brought enforcement actions against Nexo Group, one of the few digital asset lenders that seems to have escaped unhurt from this year’s mass ‘crypto contagion.’. The regulators, who also include Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Washington, accuse...
Disney seeks Web 3 legal counsel as it advances into decentralized ledger technologies
Global media company Disney has announced that it is an experienced lawyer to serve as its Principal Counsel on matters relating to transactions in the Web 3 space. While within the company’s legal department, the role will overlap with the Corporate Transactions Group as Disney looks to explore new frontiers.
Frobots founder Jerry Chan talks battle robots and NFT utility on CoinGeek Backstage
There has been a lot of talk about non-fungible token (NFT) utility and why these tokens must go beyond pure speculation. For Jerry Chan, this will only come about when NFTs have digital agency and “a little bit of life to them,” and with Frobots, he is kickstarting this movement.
South Korea moves to freeze $61M worth of Do Kwon’s BTC as he denies links
South Korea’s efforts to nab Do Kwon, the founder of Terraform Labs and its LUNA and UST tokens, are now moving toward cutting off his finances. In the latest move, Korean authorities have ordered two leading exchanges to freeze two BTC accounts reportedly owned by Kwon-affiliated Luna Foundation Guard (LFG). However, Kwon and LFG have denied any links to the accounts even as the Korean claims that he hasn’t been hiding from authorities.
Browsing the BSV blockchain: Organic growth on gigabyte soil
The Bitcoin SV (BSV) blockchain has promised to be a fertile, digital soil for anyone to build on it. How do you know whether a farmland really grows something? You visit the farmland; you check it out by yourself. You go there and look at what is coming out of the soil.
