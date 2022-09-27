Read full article on original website
For Patta, Family Comes First
Founded in 2004 by Edson Sabajo and Guillaume “Gee” Schmidt, Patta has become one of the world’s most respected streetwear brands. But, for Patta — a name based on the Surinamese slang for “sneaker,” harking back to the founders’ heritage — it’s about more than shoes and shirts.
This Supreme x Louis Vuitton Trunk Is Selling for $90,000 USD
One of the most memorable and head-turning collaborations of the decade has surfaced on the resale market. In early January 2017, Kim Jones, then creative director of. revealed the unthinkable and show-stopping collaboration between Supreme and the French conglomerate, the first of its kind to see the amalgamation of streetwear and luxury.
STAPLE Launches New Merch Collaboration With Netflix's 'Entergalactic'
The titular streetwear brand, STAPLE is launching a collaborative collection with the Netflix‘s highly-anticipated adult animated series, Entergalactic. The Kenya Barris-produced film has garnered much attention with the its star-stacked cast. Entergalactic is an original animated series from the mind of Kid Cudi and Barris. Cudi will be releasing...
Sneaker Designer Donny the Dybbuk Accuses adidas of Copying Work
Amidst its feud with Ye and uncertain future with YEEZY, is now being accused of copying designs. Taking to Instagram, sneaker designer Donny the Dybbuk launched accusations that point toward the German sportswear company stealing his work for an adidas Nizza release. The post highlights how the Three Stripes drip...
WILDSIDE Yohji Yamamoto Debuts First Jewelry Piece
WILDSIDE Yohji Yamamoto, the new conceptual sub-label which presented its debut collection earlier this year in collaboration with NEEDLES, NOMA t.d., AMBUSH, and more, now presents its first jewelry piece, a .950 silver ring. Available in 6 different sizes, the rings were made in Japan and intended for casual wear for any finger regardless of gender.
Nike Air Force 1 Low "Wheat Mocha" Gets Remixed With Cut-Out Uppers
Has a penchant for taking familiar and classic color schemes and reworking them with various materials or constructions to generate new footwear iterations. One example of that is the Air Force 1 Low “See-Thru” series which has just added a new variation to its arsenal that elicits memories of the AF1 CO.JP “Wheat Mocha” colorway from the early 2000’s.
Take an On-Foot Look at the Nike Dunk High "Purple/Black"
Since global popularity hit Nike’s Dunk silhouettes in 2020, highs and lows have been blasted on shelves in every colorway imaginable. However, the Swoosh sees no signs of hitting the breaks as it prepares to launch a slew of pairs to keep you locked and loaded for the fall season. Tan suede recently hit the basketball silhouette, while recognizable “Panda” tones returned with a worn-out makeover.
First Look at the adidas YEEZY 450 "Stone Teal"
The “3% Rule” — that something existing only has to be changed by 3% to be new — was popularized by the late, great Virgil Abloh, but his good friend Ye appears to have taken it to heart as well. At least when it comes to his YEEZY sneaker colorways, that is. The partnership between Ye and.
adidas adiFOM Q Appears With White Cages and Grey Booties
While the adiFOM Q has sparked controversy between and Ye over its strong resemblance to the YEEZY FOAM RNNR, the model has still been a hot topic of conversation amongst the sneaker community. After debuting in white and black colorways, the new silhouette is quickly growing its catalog with yet another neutral-focused palette.
Rick Owens SS23 "EDFU" Saw a Master at Work
A Rick Owens show is always a moment to stop and appreciated, and nothing less was expected for his Spring/Summer 2023 runway at Paris Fashion Week. Often exploring gory cues submerged in sexual motifs alongside kinks and gothic glamor, the Dark Lord himself never disappoints and has held his ground as one of the most anticipated designers on display season after season for over a decade. For Fall/Winter 2022, Rick Owens injected the hallowed halls of Paris’ Palais de Tokyo with eerie smog and the scent of his debut Aesop collaboration, harking back to memories of his Catholic school education channeled via asymmetrical design themes that looked as if they were struck by Dracula.
Zenith Drops Limited Edition Chronomaster Original as Watches of Switzerland Exclusive
Zenith has created a 100-piece limited edition Chronomaster Original for retailer Watches of Switzerland. The classical chronograph has been given a clean aesthetic and will be available exclusively through Watches of Switzerland Group showrooms in the UK and US as well as its Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb and Watches of Switzerland websites.
ANTI SOCIAL SOCIAL CLUB Announces Jollibee Collaboration
Following the release of its Fall 2022 “IMPATIENT” collection, ANTI SOCIAL SOCIAL CLUB has now announced its latest collaboration with Jollibee. Taking to Instagram, the Los Angeles-based label revealed the release of a team-up with the Filipino chain of fast food restaurants at Family Style Food Festival. The...
Cecilie Bahnsen's ASICS Collaboration Will Put a Spring (Flower) In Your Step
For Cecilie Bahnsen‘s second Paris Fashion Week show, we were treated to more than just a pastel rainbow of dresses ready to twirl in, as the Copenhagen-based designer presented not one, but seven collaborative. sneakers. Taking on the ASICS GEL-1130 and GEL-1090, the designer followed up on her previous...
KATSU Releases ‘Feels 3’ Print via OMNI Gallery
Act fast before they’re gone. KATSU has been busy at work as of late. That is, both the artist and the meticulous painting drones he employs to help create his work. The Japanese-American artist is currently showcasing a new solo exhibition at OMNI gallery in London. But for those of you outside the UK, KATSU has released a new limited-edition print, titled Feels 3.
Nike Gives the Dunk Low a Regal Blue and Black "Game Royal" Makeover
Has unveiled a brand new “Game Royal” iteration for its Dunk Low silhouette. Crafted with leather, the women’s exclusive is offered with a stark black base that’s complemented by blue overlays and a clean white panel swoosh. Traditional Nike detailing can also be found on the tongue tag, embroidered heel logo and grey-printed insoles. The shoe rests on a matching white midsole and blue outsole, with blue laces to give the model a clean finish.
Stüssy Taps Peter Sutherland for Reversible Workgear Vest Release
Following a collaboration with Lucien Smith, Stüssy continues its exploration of the art world, tapping Peter Sutherland for a special release. Back in 2011, the multidisciplinary American artist began printing images he capture on mesh and placing them on construction-grade particle board. Drawing from the signature section of Sutherland’s...
Jacquemus Opens its First-Ever Boutique in Paris
Jacquemus has officially opened the doors to its first-ever boutique. Located at 58 Avenue Montaigne in Paris, the space two-story space spans 200 square meters of a 20th-century Art Deco building. Coated in clean all-white interiors, the store serves as a physical extension of Jacquemus’ Fall/Winter 2022 “Le Papier” runway staged held at the salt hills of Aigues-Mortes in the south of France.
Latest adidas adiFOM Q Releases in Shades of Grey
Continues its foray into the clog trend with a new release of its adiFOM Q. In recent weeks, the German sportswear giant has been busy releasing more colorways of the new silhouette including, “Black Carbon” and “Wonder White” as well as the “White/Orange” and “Grey/Orange.” The silhouette appears to take inspiration from a soccer boot and holds similarity to the YEEZY Foam Runners with its breathable design.
Daniel Arsham Presents '31st Century Still Lifes' at Perrotin
On view in Tokyo until October 15. If cities are beacons of inspiration, than Tokyo has shown to be a muse of sorts for Daniel Arsham over the past few years. Recently, the acclaimed American artist has worked with a number of prominent galleries and legendary studios in the Japanese capital to further his artistic practice — be it a series of sculptures and his very own episode with Pokémon to an entire exhibition exploring the matter at NANZUKA.
Christian Dior SS23 Serves Baroque Grunge on the Parisian Runway
Under the Creative Direction of Maria Grazia Chiuri, is the womenswear counterpart to Kim Jones’ Dior, and the two couldn’t be further apart if they tried. Whereas Jones welcomes frequent collaborators and artists to interpret his menswear with a thread of inspiration from Monsieur Dior’s past, Christian Dior‘s womenswear is highly indebted to the legacy of the house, while singlehandedly transforming the house as she has done with every label she’s worked at (notably holding Valentino down for 17 years before switching to Christian Dior following Raf Simons’ departure in 2015).
