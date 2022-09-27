ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Measure B would fund harbor repairs in Morro Bay

By Delaney White
 3 days ago
Morro Bay is a community centered around the working waterfront with sparkling blue water and sailboats dotting the bay, but beneath the beautiful facade is aging infrastructure that some residents say is a safety concern.

"Keeping them secure and safe is very, very important," said Ron Reisner, Measure B co-sponsor.

Reisner is among the residents who gathered signatures for Measure B which would fund much-needed repairs.

"[It's] a parcel tax increase to fund infrastructure improvements on the Morro Bay waterfront," said Scott Collins, Morro Bay City Manager. "It's $120 a year, which would be an assessment on all property tax bills for City of Morro Bay residents."

Reisner is a marine surveyor and has lived in Morro Bay for 20 years. He frequently inspects waterfront facilities as part of his job.

"As I became more familiar with it, I became increasingly interested/concerned about the condition of some of those infrastructure elements," he said.

He says the most concerning areas are the big piers, docks, seawalls and rock jetties.

"The current unfunded liability for needed work approaches $12 million," Reisner said.

In order for the city to apply for grants from the federal government or from the state, the city has to provide a 25% monetary contribution. Reisner says this measure would help to fund that by raising $650,000 a year.

"People were concerned about giving government money and so the measure includes a mandatory citizens oversight committee as well," Reisner added.

