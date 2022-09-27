ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Suspect in sex assault of 71-year-old woman in East Mount Airy arrested in North Carolina

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Agb6_0iBNPIpy00

The man who was being sought for allegedly sexually assaulting a 71-year-old woman during a home invasion earlier this month in Philadelphia is now in custody.

Police say 22-year-old Zyree Downing was arrested just after 11:30 p.m. Monday in North Carolina.

The assault happened September 15 inside a home on the 7400 block of Devon Street in the city's East Mount Airy neighborhood.

Police say Downing entered the victim's home through an unlocked door while screaming for help.

Downing allegedly demanded money from the woman and then attacked her when she refused.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QNtAU_0iBNPIpy00

Zyree Downing

"When the victim refused, the offender punched her in the head and back multiple times and began choking her," police said in a news release.

Downing is then accused of forcing the woman to take her clothes off and sexually assaulting her.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Choking#Police#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
117K+
Followers
15K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy