Non-profit provides car seats, Pack n' Plays for Kent County families

To wrap up National Baby Safety Month, one West Michigan non-profit is making sure parents and care-givers have the safety products they need.

National Baby Safety Month emphasizes the importance of having safe, quality products for babies, as well as the knowledge to use those products properly.

Family Futures, a non-profit, is hoping to make an impact on the lives of as many families as possible. This month, they are providing Pack n' Plays and car seats to eligible families in Kent County.

"We saw a real need in our community to provide these pack and plays and car seats to families, particularly because there are a lot of families that aren't able to provide these necessary safety items for their child on their own," said Blakelee Dunkelberg, public relations specialist at Family Futures.

Plus, they're providing the education necessary to use the car seats and Pack n' Plays properly, because knowing how to use these products safely is absolutely critical.

"It can be the difference between life and death," said Emily VandenBos, the Early Childhood Community Coordinator.

Parents and care-givers enrolled in Medicaid automatically qualify, but families of certain income levels can qualify as well.

However, even parents who don't qualify for a car seat can still visit Family Futures and receive a car seat check, to ensure that their baby is secure on car ride. The organization has a certified Child Passenger Safety Technician on staff that is available by appointment.

To receive a Pack n' Play or car seat, parents can call Family Futures at 616-454-4673 or visit their website.

