ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Non-profit provides car seats, Pack n' Plays for Kent County families

By FOX 17
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NpagM_0iBNPHxF00

To wrap up National Baby Safety Month, one West Michigan non-profit is making sure parents and care-givers have the safety products they need.

National Baby Safety Month emphasizes the importance of having safe, quality products for babies, as well as the knowledge to use those products properly.

Family Futures, a non-profit, is hoping to make an impact on the lives of as many families as possible. This month, they are providing Pack n' Plays and car seats to eligible families in Kent County.

"We saw a real need in our community to provide these pack and plays and car seats to families, particularly because there are a lot of families that aren't able to provide these necessary safety items for their child on their own," said Blakelee Dunkelberg, public relations specialist at Family Futures.

Plus, they're providing the education necessary to use the car seats and Pack n' Plays properly, because knowing how to use these products safely is absolutely critical.

"It can be the difference between life and death," said Emily VandenBos, the Early Childhood Community Coordinator.

Parents and care-givers enrolled in Medicaid automatically qualify, but families of certain income levels can qualify as well.

However, even parents who don't qualify for a car seat can still visit Family Futures and receive a car seat check, to ensure that their baby is secure on car ride. The organization has a certified Child Passenger Safety Technician on staff that is available by appointment.

To receive a Pack n' Play or car seat, parents can call Family Futures at 616-454-4673 or visit their website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kent County, MI
Kent County, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
Kent County, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Seat#Life And Death#West Michigan#Charity#Family Futures#Medicaid
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Bay Logistics to break ground on Coopersville facility

A new 200,000-square-foot warehouse is coming to Coopersville. Bay Logistics plans to host a groundbreaking at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, for its new Cold Distribution Center, 275 N. 68th St. in Coopersville. The project is slated to be operational July 1, 2023. Pioneer Construction is leading the project. Cost...
COOPERSVILLE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WWMTCw

Free COVID-19 test kits available for Kalamazoo County residents

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — While supplies last, Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services announced Monday that COVID-19 test kits are available. "We are offering free, rapid, at-home COVID-19 test kits to residents of eligible communities," a representative with Project ACT said. Booster shots: Omicron targeted COVID-19 booster shot to be...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy