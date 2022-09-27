ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphos, OH

Delphos school board hears updates

By Dean Brown
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
DELPHOS — Delphos schools held a normal early school-year school board meeting. There was nothing exceptional or controversial happening, but a lot of normal early-school-year business.

Robert Holbein, principal at Franklin Elementary, reported to the Delphos school board that there are 336 students enrolled. Extended Learning Fall tutoring will begin on Oct. 3. Approximately 70 students were offered tutoring in reading on Monday and Wednesday. Seventy students were offered tutoring in math on Tuesday and Thursday after school.

Tony Langhals, Jefferson Middle School principal, gave a report about Jefferson Middle School. The middle school currently has 251 students in grades four through eight. Swag classroom combines students grades five through eight with a teacher for the last thirty minutes of the school day. This enables teachers to develop a relationship with students.

On Mondays the teachers are doing grade checks and homework checks with individual students. This is another set of checks and balances that are inherent in the school day. This past month there was a competition for best attendance. Next month the competition will be for grades to see which swag class has the most A’s and B’s.

There are 840 students in the high school each day. There are 50 students attending Vantage Career Center. There are students from St. John’s, Fort Jennings and Spencerville that attend ag classes at Delphos. There are 36 students choosing home schooling.

The school board was informed that there are some policy changes that they need to consider. It wasn’t anything requiring a vote at the meeting, but items were brought to the board to look at for future consideration. Policies concerning support organizations, safety plans, College Credit Plus, interscholastic athletics, and interscholastic extracurricular eligibility were policies that need minor changes.

