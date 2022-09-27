Read full article on original website
Volleyball World - Week4Under The Radar NWLAMansfield, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensLouisiana State
Select / Non-Select Appeal Handed Out and Restructuring Of PlayoffsUnder The Radar NWLABaton Rouge, LA
Colt McCoy did not seem thrilled about putting on Texas Tech gear
Texas Tech pulled off a thrilling overtime upset against Texas on Saturday, and the result temporarily turned Colt McCoy into one of the saddest Red Raiders fans you will ever see. McCoy, who was a star quarterback at Texas, made a bet with the members of the Arizona Cardinals organization...
QB Adrian Martinez's performance at Kansas State highlights Scott Frost's failures at Nebraska
In a 41-34 upset win over Oklahoma on Saturday, Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez, a four-year starter at Nebraska under Scott Frost, accounted for all five Wildcats touchdowns. He totaled 234 yards passing and 148 rushing. Martinez's stellar performance not only helped propel Kansas State into the Associated Press Top...
Justin Jefferson admits he nearly lost his cool in win over Lions
Following his record-breaking performance in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson has had a rough go of things the last two weeks. Limited to just three receptions for 14 yards in Sunday’s 28-24 win over the Detroit Lions, Jefferson admitted that the multiple double- and triple-teams he now sees on a regular basis thanks to his new superstar status has been exasperating.
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
Russell Wilson responds to Eli Manning's joke that Broncos should have paid their punter instead of him
It hasn't been a pretty start to the Russell Wilson era in Denver. Sure, the Broncos are technically 2-1. That much is indeed true. With that said, the Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett-led offense is scoring just 14.3 points per game so far with just three total touchdowns. In this past Monday Night Football's win over the San Francisco 49ers, Wilson threw for just 184 yards and no touchdowns while the offense mustered up just 261 total yards on a measly 3.7 yards per play.
'Concussion' doctor on Tua Tagovailoa returning to game: 'Your life is worth more than $10 billion'
Fame neuropathologist Bennet Omalu, the doctor whose work in discovering CTE inspired the Will Smith movie "Concussion," had some harsh words for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for returning to Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. Omalu told TMZ that he suspects Tagovialoa suffered a concussion based on what he...
Joe Burrow’s 3-word message to Donovan Mitchell after trade to Cavs
As noted, Burrow was a big Cleveland fan when LeBron was wreaking havoc in the city. Classy move from the QB to reach out to Mitchell. The Cavs are looking very scary with Donovan Mitchell now in their backcourt alongside Darius Garland. With the twin towers of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen too, J.B. Bickerstaff’s squad could potentially have four All-Stars in their first unit.
NBA・
Tua Tagovailoa chants rain down in Cincinnati after gruesome injury
It’s not hard to imagine the Miami Dolphins feeling demoralized after seeing their quarterback Tua Tagovailoa go down with a scary upper-body injury in the second quarter of the team’s road game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa spent several minutes on the ground after getting violently sacked with less than six minutes remaining in the period. Medical professionals were called to cart Tagovailoa off the field, and while he was making his way out of the game, Bengals fans showed their support by chanting his name, letting him know that they are all hoping for the best.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa taken off the field on stretcher during game against Bengals
The Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher on Thursday during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, after suffering apparent head and neck injuries -- less than a week after being injured in another game.
Former NFL CB Richard Sherman: 'Dak makes too much money,' for there to be QB controversy in Dallas.
Prescott's deal pays, making him the eighth-highest paid quarterback in the NFL, per Spotrac. Prescott earns $126 million guaranteed. It also protects him in the long-term because he has five years left on his deal. If the Cowboys suddenly released Prescott, they would have to pay him more than $108...
Ryan Fitzpatrick becomes emotional while discussing former teammate Tua Tagovailoa's injury
The Miami Dolphins were one of the many stops Ryan Fitzpatrick made during his 17-year NFL career. He spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Dolphins. It was the 2020 season when he served as a mentor to first-round draft pick Tua Tagovailoa. Before he signed with Washington and...
Stefon Diggs on Florida heat during Week 3 vs. Dolphins: 'I was concerned... they had an IV in both my arms'
Florida may currently be bracing for Hurricane Ian , but on Sunday during the Miami Dolphins' Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills, it was clear skies in the Sunshine State. With the contest kicking off at 1 p.m. ET, sunny skies beaming down on the players and temperatures soaring, at least one member of the visiting Bills had some struggles with the conditions.
Cowboys star Dak Prescott drops 3-word reply when asked about playing in Week 4 vs. Commanders
The Dallas Cowboys remain undefeated in the Cooper Rush era after picking up a win against the Giants on Monday night. Despite that, fans are still eagerly awaiting the return of Dak Prescott as he recovers from hand surgery following the injury he sustained in Week 1. Prescott has made remarkable progress in his recuperation from the hand injury, and on Tuesday, reporters probed about whether or not he would be ready to return in Week 4 against the Commanders. Prescott kept it real and gave an honest three-word response, via Ralph Vacchiano.
NFL analyst calls for Packers to bench starting guard Royce Newman
While a quick glance at the analytics will reveal that every member of the Packers offensive line could be doing more, one NFL analyst believes he’s found Green Bay’s weak link. In a recent column, Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine singled out Royce Newman as the most expendable of...
NBA Fans React To 'Fat' Zion Williamson Last Season And 'Fit' Zion This Season: "No McDonalds And Coca-Cola, Just Lean Meat And Fish"
Before coming to the league, Zion Williamson was touted to be the next big thing in the NBA. Even before playing a single game in the league, fans were hyped to see him dominate the league. But the former number one overall pick's NBA career so far has been far...
NBA・
Former Cowboys TE Gavin Escobar found dead after rock climbing accident
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar was one of two rock climbers found dead near Idyllwild, California, on Wednesday. Escobar, 31, and Chelsea Walsh, 33, were involved in a climbing accident, which was reported to local firefighters in the early afternoon. With limited road access in the area, firefighters hiked to the reported location where they found the two deceased victims.
‘There’s undeniable buzz’: Jameson Williams’ latest injury update will fire up Lions fans
The Detroit Lions made a massive move during the 2022 NFL Draft, trading up from 32 to 12 in order to select Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams. And as his debut draws near, Lions coaches are acknowledging the undeniable buzz surrounding the rookie. Williams has not played this season. He...
Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, NFL stars react to awful injury of Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa
There was a lot of buzz surrounding Thursday night’s spectacle between the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals. Tua Tagovailoa came into the matchup undefeated as he took on one of the top quarterbacks in the game today in Joe Burrow. Tagovailoa had a relatively hot start to the...
Michael Thomas Is Back And Accomplishing An Elite Task
NFL Network’s Stacey Dales reported yesterday that New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas wasn’t available during the open portion of their practice. While his status remains questionable, he is already listed in the team’s injury report for Week 4 due to a foot issue. It would...
NFL reporter has great reaction to husband catching Aaron Judge home run ball
Fox NFL reporter Sara Walsh had a great reaction to her husband recovering Aaron Judge’s record-tying home run ball. Walsh’s husband is Toronto Blue Jays bullpen coach Matt Buschmann. After Judge’s 61st home run ricocheted off the wall in front of the left field stands and into the bullpen, Buschmann caught it.
