Baton Rouge, LA

Colt McCoy did not seem thrilled about putting on Texas Tech gear

Texas Tech pulled off a thrilling overtime upset against Texas on Saturday, and the result temporarily turned Colt McCoy into one of the saddest Red Raiders fans you will ever see. McCoy, who was a star quarterback at Texas, made a bet with the members of the Arizona Cardinals organization...
Justin Jefferson admits he nearly lost his cool in win over Lions

Following his record-breaking performance in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson has had a rough go of things the last two weeks. Limited to just three receptions for 14 yards in Sunday’s 28-24 win over the Detroit Lions, Jefferson admitted that the multiple double- and triple-teams he now sees on a regular basis thanks to his new superstar status has been exasperating.
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
Russell Wilson responds to Eli Manning's joke that Broncos should have paid their punter instead of him

It hasn't been a pretty start to the Russell Wilson era in Denver. Sure, the Broncos are technically 2-1. That much is indeed true. With that said, the Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett-led offense is scoring just 14.3 points per game so far with just three total touchdowns. In this past Monday Night Football's win over the San Francisco 49ers, Wilson threw for just 184 yards and no touchdowns while the offense mustered up just 261 total yards on a measly 3.7 yards per play.
Joe Burrow’s 3-word message to Donovan Mitchell after trade to Cavs

As noted, Burrow was a big Cleveland fan when LeBron was wreaking havoc in the city. Classy move from the QB to reach out to Mitchell. The Cavs are looking very scary with Donovan Mitchell now in their backcourt alongside Darius Garland. With the twin towers of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen too, J.B. Bickerstaff’s squad could potentially have four All-Stars in their first unit.
Tua Tagovailoa chants rain down in Cincinnati after gruesome injury

It’s not hard to imagine the Miami Dolphins feeling demoralized after seeing their quarterback Tua Tagovailoa go down with a scary upper-body injury in the second quarter of the team’s road game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa spent several minutes on the ground after getting violently sacked with less than six minutes remaining in the period. Medical professionals were called to cart Tagovailoa off the field, and while he was making his way out of the game, Bengals fans showed their support by chanting his name, letting him know that they are all hoping for the best.
Stefon Diggs on Florida heat during Week 3 vs. Dolphins: 'I was concerned... they had an IV in both my arms'

Florida may currently be bracing for Hurricane Ian , but on Sunday during the Miami Dolphins' Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills, it was clear skies in the Sunshine State. With the contest kicking off at 1 p.m. ET, sunny skies beaming down on the players and temperatures soaring, at least one member of the visiting Bills had some struggles with the conditions.
Cowboys star Dak Prescott drops 3-word reply when asked about playing in Week 4 vs. Commanders

The Dallas Cowboys remain undefeated in the Cooper Rush era after picking up a win against the Giants on Monday night. Despite that, fans are still eagerly awaiting the return of Dak Prescott as he recovers from hand surgery following the injury he sustained in Week 1. Prescott has made remarkable progress in his recuperation from the hand injury, and on Tuesday, reporters probed about whether or not he would be ready to return in Week 4 against the Commanders. Prescott kept it real and gave an honest three-word response, via Ralph Vacchiano.
NFL analyst calls for Packers to bench starting guard Royce Newman

While a quick glance at the analytics will reveal that every member of the Packers offensive line could be doing more, one NFL analyst believes he’s found Green Bay’s weak link. In a recent column, Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine singled out Royce Newman as the most expendable of...
Michael Thomas Is Back And Accomplishing An Elite Task

NFL Network’s Stacey Dales reported yesterday that New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas wasn’t available during the open portion of their practice. While his status remains questionable, he is already listed in the team’s injury report for Week 4 due to a foot issue. It would...
NFL reporter has great reaction to husband catching Aaron Judge home run ball

Fox NFL reporter Sara Walsh had a great reaction to her husband recovering Aaron Judge’s record-tying home run ball. Walsh’s husband is Toronto Blue Jays bullpen coach Matt Buschmann. After Judge’s 61st home run ricocheted off the wall in front of the left field stands and into the bullpen, Buschmann caught it.
