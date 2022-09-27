ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

How Missouri is celebrating Clean Energy Week

By Gretchen Bolander, Dave Thomas
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

MISSOURI — “Our decision was, is that we wanted to have some renewable energy,” said Chuck Doyle, Solar Owner.

That was the dream eight years ago when Dr. Chuck Doyle decided to invest in solar power.

“When we had the opportunity to get solar panels, we took it it takes care of our demand every single month except for maybe three or four months out of the year,” said Doyle.

They added the panels in 2014 when solar wasn’t a common choice.

“There were none as far as we knew we were the first to have solar panels in Carl Junction,” said Doyle.

Doyle says he spends just under $200 financing his solar panels.

“We’re fortunate that our monthly payment for the financing is about equal to what our electricity bill was years ago. Now we’re paying less. Less than what our electricity bill would be right now,” said Doyle.

In fact, he’s such a fan, he also added solar at work.
Doyle says that often leads to an electric credit.
Some months when they produce more electricity than they use, selling the extra back to the grid.
This month, that added up to $343.

“It is a future. It’s probably going to be the norm I think in some cases, it’s just a matter of affordability. That’s where it always boils down to for any common homeowner can I afford this? And so it may be a lot of money upfront, but in the long run, it might save you the money that you need,” said Doyle.

