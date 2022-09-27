Read full article on original website
Post Malone Falls Through Hole in Stage During Performance – Watch
Post Malone took a nasty fall during a recent show and reportedly cracked multiple ribs in the process. On Sunday (Sept. 18), video surfaced from Post Malone's Twelve Carat Toothache Tour stop in St. Louis, Mo. on Sept. 17, at the Enterprise Center. During the viral clip, Post makes his way across the stage but does not notice a hole. He mistakingly steps into the hole, with his upper body and head smacking the stage with immense impact. Post wallows in pain on the stage, grabbing at his rib area. Medics and arena staff then rush over to assist him.
Post Malone Hospitalized: “I’m Having a Very Difficult Time Breathing”
Post Malone has canceled his concert at the TD Garden in Boston tonight, sharing a note online that said he has been hospitalized and will be unable to perform. “I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move,” he wrote. A representative for Malone offered no additional comment when reached by Pitchfork.
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
Simon Cowell Confesses Jennifer Hudson’s ‘American Idol’ Elimination “Wasn’t Your Fault,” Blames Barry Manilow Song
After making her name on Simon Cowell’s show nearly 20 years ago, Jennifer Hudson had the notorious judge of all judges guest star on the first taping of her new talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, where they reflected on the night she was eliminated from American Idol. Cowell...
Post Malone Hospitalized A Week After Gnarly Video Showed Him Falling Through A Hole On Stage
Post Malone proved how important his fans and his music are to him during his September 17 concert in St. Louis, Missouri. Concertgoers posted gnarly videos of the “Circles” singer falling through a hole in the floor and writhing in pain as medics rushed to his aid. Despite reportedly breaking multiple ribs in the fall, the singer returned to the stage after taking a few minutes to collect himself to finish his show. Now, however, it seems those injuries might have caught up with him, as a week after that scary fall, Malone was hospitalized after having trouble breathing.
Morgan Evans Sings About Being Blindsided By Kelsea Ballerini Split In New Song: Watch
Right after Kelsea Ballerini released her new album, Subject to Change, with various references to her split from Morgan Evans, the Australian singer performed his own new song about the breakup. Morgan took the stage in Australia, where he belted out the gut-wrenching ballad for the first time. The lyrics seem to confirm that Kelsea initiated the pair’s split earlier this year, which Morgan previously insinuated in his statement about the divorce.
Shania Twain Signs With Republic Nashville, Releases First Single in Five Years, ‘Waking Up Dreaming’
After being with Mercury Nashville since the beginning of her recording career in the early 1990s, Shania Twain has a new label home, Republic Nashville, and a new song and video to go with the switch — “Waking Up Dreaming,” her first official single in five years. It’s not just a new label for her — it’s a new label to everyone, as Twain’s statement about the signing established that she is the debut artist for Republic Nashville, a division of Republic Records. “I couldn’t think of a better partner than Republic Nashville,” Twain said. “I’m honored and excited to be the...
Morgan Evans hints at one-sided breakup with Kelsea Ballerini in emotional new song
Morgan Evans debuted an emotional new song during a live performance that appears to give more insight into his split with his estranged wife Kelsea Ballerini. The country singer performed the new song at CMC Rocks QLD Festival while playing the piano. The poignant lyrics appear to hint that he was blindsided by his recent break-up with Ballerini.
Morgan Evans Performs Searing, Unreleased ‘How Long’ in the Wake of Kelsea Ballerini Divorce [Watch]
Kelsea Ballerini isn't the only one whose music reflects her ongoing divorce from Morgan Evans. During his headlining set at the CMC Rocks QLD Festival in his home country of Australia, Evans sat down at his piano to try out an unreleased heartbreak ballad called "How Long" — and it seemed pretty clear to the fans in the crowd that the lyrics were written about his split from Ballerini.
Kenedi Anderson Reunites with Fellow ‘American Idol’ Stars for Concert, Photoshoot
American Idol Season 20 Platinum Ticket winner Kenedi Anderson recently reunited with two fellow singers from the show, Emyrson Flora and Paige Fish. The trio performed a concert together earlier this month and even posed for a magazine shoot. Kenedi Anderson Reunites with American Idol Friends. Kenedi appeared to be...
Maren Morris Forgot the Words to ’80s Mercedes’ in the Middle of Her ‘Saturday Night Live’ Set
Even the most seasoned performers can get flummoxed at some point, which happened to Maren Morris with '80s Mercedes' on 'Saturday Night Live.'
Walker Hayes’ journey to country music fame (Part 1)
Walker Hayes spent years working in Nashville before gaining widespread recognition thanks to his song “Fancy Like.” He tells NBC News’ Kate Snow how he went viral after posting a TikTok video of him dancing to the song on his porch with his daughter.Sept. 23, 2022.
