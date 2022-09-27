GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was arrested after Indiana State Police said he led them on a chase up Interstate 69 in Grant County Thursday morning. Around 9:30 a.m., a state trooper tried to stop a Nissan Sentra for traveling 89 mph on I-69, just south of the S.R. 18 interchange. The Nissan did not stop and led the trooper on a pursuit, state police said.

