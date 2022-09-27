Read full article on original website
Related
Missing Greenfield teen suspected in armed robbery
GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield Police said a 17-year-old missing runaway is now suspected in an armed robbery just days after leaving home following a family argument. Noah Harris left home the night of Sept. 22 and was reported missing the next day. According to an updated Facebook post from...
cbs4indy.com
Man is arrested for murder exactly three years to the day after a deadly shooting on Indy northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS– A murder suspect is behind bars in Marion County accused of a deadly shooting three years ago on Indy’s northeast side. Court records show a separate federal case led to the long delay in justice for the victim’s family. The suspect, Devonte Davis, was being held...
WANE-TV
Man arrested after chase on I-69
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was arrested after Indiana State Police said he led them on a chase up Interstate 69 in Grant County Thursday morning. Around 9:30 a.m., a state trooper tried to stop a Nissan Sentra for traveling 89 mph on I-69, just south of the S.R. 18 interchange. The Nissan did not stop and led the trooper on a pursuit, state police said.
WTHI
Indianapolis woman accused of using false IDs facing multiple charges
INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) - An Indianapolis woman who was pulled over on I-65 Wednesday night has been arrested. Police say the woman, 47-year-old Angela Cook, was driving a vehicle with an expired temporary license plate. When pulled over, police say Cook provided stolen identification, and her actual identity was later determined.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grandma, 4-year-old granddaughter shot at Avon home
AVON, Ind. — A man has been arrested for what police are calling an unintentional shooting at an Avon home that left a 4-year-old girl and her grandmother injured Wednesday. Members of the Avon Police Department identified 25-year-old Brandon Clark as the suspect in the shooting. He's been preliminarily arrested for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
Fox 59
4-year-old girl, grandmother shot at home in Avon, man arrested in connection to case
AVON, Ind. — A woman and child were injured and a third person is under arrest in connection to a shooting in Avon early Wednesday afternoon. According to the Avon Police Department, officers responded to a report of two people shot in the 7300 block of Glensford Drive just before 12:45 p.m.
Indy man sentenced to more than 19 years for pair of August 2020 armed robberies
An Indianapolis man was sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison this week after pleading guilty to two robberies and brandishing a firearm.
WANE-TV
Marion police look for suspect in shooting
MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Investigators with the Marion Police Department are searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened Monday night in Grant County. Grant County Central Dispatch got a call around 7:10 p.m. reporting a shooting in the 2300 block of South Adams Street, according to a release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs4indy.com
‘You solved it!’: Anderson man accused of stabbing his mother to death
ANDERSON, Ind. — Discovered among a grisly crime scene was a petition requesting an Anderson mother’s 28-year-old son be committed to a group home. He suffered from paranoia and hallucinations, the mother wrote, and was a danger to himself and others. The petition, dated Sept. 13, was found...
cbs4indy.com
1 killed in overnight crash on near north side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in an overnight crash on the near north side of Indianapolis. According to IMPD, the crash happened around 12:10 a.m. at the intersection of E. 24th and N. Delaware streets. According to preliminary information, a driver was going west on E. 24th and...
WISH-TV
Docs: Man threatened shooting at Gleaners after break-up
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man faces felony charges after being accused of threatening a shooting at Gleaners Food Bank. Investigators say he was upset after learning that the mother of his child was seeing a new man. Rodrigo Limon, 25, faces three felony counts of intimidation in the case....
cbs4indy.com
Logansport man arrested after child molestation investigation
LOGANSPORT, Ind. — A rural Logansport man faces charges after police say he molested two girls. The Indiana State Police said the arrest came after an investigation that began in August. Detectives with the Indiana State Police said they learned that two girls had possibly been molested by Justin Bault in Cass County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs4indy.com
Police looking for help finding Hummer in hit and run
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police are looking for help investigating a hit-and-run that damaged two school buses. The Greenwood Police Department said the crash happened on September 16 on U.S. 31 at West Main Street. The crash involved a 2005-2010 H3 Hummer and two small activity school buses. Clark-Pleasant Schools...
Woman arrested after cops find dozens of IDs, credit cards in vehicle
A woman was arrested late Wednesday during a traffic stop on Interstate 65, during which police found dozens of IDs and credit cards, among other items.
Fox 59
Pair of suspects investigated for a series of robberies released from jail hours after arrested
INDIANAPOLIS – A pair of suspects being investigated for a series of strong-armed robberies in Indy are back on the streets. According to court records, the two suspects were under surveillance by IMPD’s covert robbery detectives when they snatched a woman’s purse outside a Walmart over the weekend.
cbs4indy.com
Indy man sentenced to federal prison time after pair of e-commerce robberies
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man will serve time in federal prison after pleading guilty to using e-commerce apps to commit a pair of armed robberies. In both robberies, court documents show Dujuan Lucas lured the victims to an apartment complex where his aunt lives and then robbed those victims at gunpoint.
cbs4indy.com
3 injured in Boone County crash involving a van and a backhoe
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Three people, including two teens, were injured during a Tuesday afternoon crash involving a van and a backhoe in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office said a 911 call came in about 4 p.m.. of a vehicle accident with entrapment on US 52 at the intersection of County Road 650 North.
Woman, 4-year-old girl found shot in Avon home
A woman and a 4-year-old girl were found shot Wednesday afternoon inside a home in Avon, police say.
cbs4indy.com
Driver ejected in SR 19 crash after attempting to pass in no passing zone, says Hamilton Co. Sheriff’s Office
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A driver was ejected in a multi-vehicle crash in Hamilton County Tuesday. Around 3:42 p.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a serious accident involving three vehicles on S.R. 19 between Field Dr. and 196th St. Based on preliminary evidence on scene and...
1 killed in crash on Indy's north side after driver runs past stop sign
A driver was killed in a crash early Thursday on the Indianapolis' north side after another person drove through a stop sign and struck with their vehicle, police say.
Comments / 1