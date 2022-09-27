ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, IN

Comments / 1

Related
WTHR

Missing Greenfield teen suspected in armed robbery

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield Police said a 17-year-old missing runaway is now suspected in an armed robbery just days after leaving home following a family argument. Noah Harris left home the night of Sept. 22 and was reported missing the next day. According to an updated Facebook post from...
GREENFIELD, IN
WANE-TV

Man arrested after chase on I-69

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was arrested after Indiana State Police said he led them on a chase up Interstate 69 in Grant County Thursday morning. Around 9:30 a.m., a state trooper tried to stop a Nissan Sentra for traveling 89 mph on I-69, just south of the S.R. 18 interchange. The Nissan did not stop and led the trooper on a pursuit, state police said.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTHI

Indianapolis woman accused of using false IDs facing multiple charges

INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) - An Indianapolis woman who was pulled over on I-65 Wednesday night has been arrested. Police say the woman, 47-year-old Angela Cook, was driving a vehicle with an expired temporary license plate. When pulled over, police say Cook provided stolen identification, and her actual identity was later determined.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anderson, IN
Anderson, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Madison, IN
WTHR

Grandma, 4-year-old granddaughter shot at Avon home

AVON, Ind. — A man has been arrested for what police are calling an unintentional shooting at an Avon home that left a 4-year-old girl and her grandmother injured Wednesday. Members of the Avon Police Department identified 25-year-old Brandon Clark as the suspect in the shooting. He's been preliminarily arrested for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
AVON, IN
WANE-TV

Marion police look for suspect in shooting

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Investigators with the Marion Police Department are searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened Monday night in Grant County. Grant County Central Dispatch got a call around 7:10 p.m. reporting a shooting in the 2300 block of South Adams Street, according to a release.
MARION, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
cbs4indy.com

1 killed in overnight crash on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in an overnight crash on the near north side of Indianapolis. According to IMPD, the crash happened around 12:10 a.m. at the intersection of E. 24th and N. Delaware streets. According to preliminary information, a driver was going west on E. 24th and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Docs: Man threatened shooting at Gleaners after break-up

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man faces felony charges after being accused of threatening a shooting at Gleaners Food Bank. Investigators say he was upset after learning that the mother of his child was seeing a new man. Rodrigo Limon, 25, faces three felony counts of intimidation in the case....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Logansport man arrested after child molestation investigation

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — A rural Logansport man faces charges after police say he molested two girls. The Indiana State Police said the arrest came after an investigation that began in August. Detectives with the Indiana State Police said they learned that two girls had possibly been molested by Justin Bault in Cass County.
LOGANSPORT, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs4indy.com

Police looking for help finding Hummer in hit and run

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police are looking for help investigating a hit-and-run that damaged two school buses. The Greenwood Police Department said the crash happened on September 16 on U.S. 31 at West Main Street. The crash involved a 2005-2010 H3 Hummer and two small activity school buses. Clark-Pleasant Schools...
GREENWOOD, IN
cbs4indy.com

3 injured in Boone County crash involving a van and a backhoe

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Three people, including two teens, were injured during a Tuesday afternoon crash involving a van and a backhoe in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office said a 911 call came in about 4 p.m.. of a vehicle accident with entrapment on US 52 at the intersection of County Road 650 North.
BOONE COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy