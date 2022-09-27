Read full article on original website
Related
News-Medical.net
Study establishes a feasible combination therapeutic strategy for ulcerative colitis
Despite recent advancements in our knowledge of the pathogenic mechanisms of ulcerative colitis, there is still a considerable unmet medical need for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Because ulcerative colitis is a multifactorial and multistep process, merely blocking a single inflammatory cytokine or immunological target may not be adequate to cure this disease. Combination therapy targeting multiple pathogenic genes and pathways of ulcerative colitis may be required. Unfortunately, current therapeutic strategies are usually based on independent chemical compounds or monoclonal antibodies, and the full potential of combination therapy has not yet been realized for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.
News-Medical.net
Mouse model reveals link between GABA receptors and sleepiness in people with myotonic dystrophy
People with the inherited disorder myotonic dystrophy (DM) often experience excessive daytime sleepiness and fatigue, as well as altered responses to anesthetics that can put them at risk for complications when hospitalized. Emory researchers, in collaboration with colleagues at Columbia and University of Florida, now have evidence from a mouse...
News-Medical.net
New modeling technique can help better understand the development of rheumatoid arthritis
A new modeling technique can better predict how bones, cartilage, and cellular tissues will be affected by rheumatoid arthritis in small joints. A computer model could help researchers to better understand the development of rheumatoid arthritis. Described in the journal ImmunoInformatics, the model can simulate unwanted interactions between bone, cartilage and immune cells in joints. This could lead to a better predictions of how people with arthritis will respond to certain treatments.
News-Medical.net
New capsule tunnels through mucus in the GI tract to deliver large protein drugs
One reason that it's so difficult to deliver large protein drugs orally is that these drugs can't pass through the mucus barrier that lines the digestive tract. This means that insulin and most other "biologic drugs" -; drugs consisting of proteins or nucleic acids -; have to be injected or administered in a hospital.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News-Medical.net
Patients with scleroderma have reduced levels of Cathepsin L
Much of the research on scleroderma, a connective tissue disease that causes scarring, or fibrosis, has focused on the increased number of proteins promoting fibrosis in these patients. A Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) research team took a different tact and measured the levels of an antifibrotic protein, Cathepsin L, in these patients. They report in Rheumatology that patients with scleroderma had reduced levels of this antifibrotic protein, and the Cathepsin L that they did have was packaged in an inactive state that deprived it of its antifibrotic function. The team was led by Carol Feghali-Bostwick, Ph.D., the Kitty Trask Holt Endowed Chair for Scleroderma Research, and M.D.-Ph.D. student Joe Mouawad, a National Scleroderma Foundation predoctoral fellowship awardee.
News-Medical.net
SARS-CoV-2 infections linked to increased incidence of new-onset type 1 diabetes in pediatric populations
A recent study published in JAMA Network Open explored the association of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection with an increase in new-onset type 1 diabetes (T1D) incidences among coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients 18 years old and younger. Background. A growing body of research suggests that COVID-19...
News-Medical.net
Tufted cells are better at recognizing smells than mitral cells, researchers say
Since their discovery over 100 years ago, neurons in the brain's olfactory bulb called tufted cells have been difficult to study. The close proximity between tufted cells and other neurons called mitral cells, restricted the ability to dissect each individual neuron's activity. By leveraging fluorescent genetic markers and new optical imaging technologies, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) neuroscientists were able to compare the neurons' activity.
News-Medical.net
Feeling hopeless, unhappy, and lonely can increase a person's biological age more than smoking
Molecular damage accumulates and contributes to the development of aging-related frailty and serious diseases. In some people these molecular processes are more intense than in others, a condition commonly referred to as accelerated aging. Fortunately, the increased pace of aging may be detected before its disastrous consequences manifest by using...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News-Medical.net
Researchers propose guidelines and methods for consistently generating high-quality brain organoids
By using stem cells to grow miniature brain-like organs in the lab, scientists have opened a new avenue for studies of neurological development, disease and therapies that can't be conducted in living people. But not all mini–brain organoids are created equal and getting them to precisely mimic the human brain tissues they're modeling has been a persistent challenge.
News-Medical.net
Changes in temperature may be behind the link between circadian disruption and cancer
Disruptions in circadian rhythm-;the ways that our bodies change in response to the 24-hour light and dark cycle-;have been linked to many different diseases, including cancer. The connection between the two has been poorly understood, even though shift workers and others with irregular schedules experience these disruptions regularly. But a new discovery from Scripps Research is helping answer what may be behind this correlation.
News-Medical.net
Association of self-reported chronic fatigue and retinal microcirculation in post-COVID-19 syndrome patients
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers investigated the potential association between self-reported chronic fatigue (CF) and retinal microcirculation among post-COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) syndrome (PCS) patients. Background. PCS refers to persistent (>12 weeks) sequelae after severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections, and CF...
News-Medical.net
Brain stimulation combined with nasal spray containing nanoparticles can improve stroke recovery
In a recent study, researchers from Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University and other universities in China have reported that brain stimulation combined with a nose spray containing nanoparticles can improve recovery after ischemic stroke in an animal model. The nasal spray is a non-invasive method for delivering magnetic nanoparticles into the brain...
News-Medical.net
Weight loss can bring long-term health benefits for individuals with obesity, but not for lean people
Intentionally losing weight can bring long-term health benefits for individuals with obesity, regardless of the method or strategy they use, according to a study of almost 200,000 people. Those who lost more than 4.5kg had less weight gain and a lower risk of type 2 diabetes than those who did not lose weight, but lean individuals did not benefit, with weight loss attempts associated with longer-term weight gain and higher risks of type 2 diabetes. The research is publishing September 27th in the open-access journal PLOS Medicine.
News-Medical.net
Vitamin supplements can benefit cystic fibrosis patients, study suggests
Cystic fibrosis patients who supplement their diet with vitamin C can also derive greater benefit from another antioxidant, vitamin E, resulting in a reduction in damaging inflammation, a study led by Oregon State University suggests. The findings, published in the journal Nutrients, are important because more than 160,000 people worldwide...
News-Medical.net
“Mystery gene” matures a main component of the cell skeleton
"I'm a professional pin-in-a-haystack seeker," geneticist Thijn Brummelkamp responds when asked why he excels at tracking down proteins and genes that other people did not find, despite the fact that some have managed to remain elusive for as long as forty years. His research group at the Netherlands Cancer Institute has once again managed to track down one of these "mystery genes" - the gene that ensures that the final form of the protein actin is created, a main component of our cell skeleton. These findings were published today in Science.
News-Medical.net
Researchers discover how cancer cells can turn off the immune system to help tumors grow
When cancer arises in the body, it starts with tumor cells that rapidly grow and divide and eventually spread. But what enables these nascent tumor cells to dodge the body's immune system, which is built to identify and fend off an attack from such defective cells? The answer to this question, which long mystified scientists, may be the key to unlocking more effective cancer treatments -; therapies that disable tumors' subversive maneuvers and allow the immune system to do its job.
News-Medical.net
TGen and ASU partner with Phoenix Children’s and Cincinnati Children’s to better understand NAFLD
The prevalence of nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, NAFLD, is rising in American children, with kids of Latino ancestry being hit disproportionately hard by the disease. This chronic condition can progress to more severe forms of liver disease, but experts are not yet able to determine which children are at greatest risk of progression. There are currently no approved treatments for NAFLD in children, apart from modifications in diet and physical activity.
News-Medical.net
New compound triggers the same anti-depressant action as rapidly acting psychedelic drugs
While illegal for recreational use, psychedelic drugs are showing great promise as treatments for severe depression and anxiety, as well as alcohol addiction and other conditions. Some advocates and scientists believe the actual psychedelic trip – hallucinations and profound emotional experiences– is what leads to long-lasting therapeutic effects. Other scientists speculate that if the 'trip' could be eliminated from such drugs, then only the therapeutic effects might remain. Researchers at UNC-Chapel Hill, UC San Francisco, Yale, Duke, and Stanford have taken a major step toward answering that question.
News-Medical.net
Scientists develop a rapid, highly sensitive method for detection of SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater
Wastewater-based epidemiology (WBE) has been shown to be an excellent means of understanding the spread of SARS-CoV-2 in communities. It is now used in multiple areas across the world to track the prevalence of the virus, serving as a proxy for determining the status of COVID-19. Of particular importance is that WBE can be used to estimate the prevalence of COVID-19, including asymptomatic cases. However, one of the major drawbacks of WBE for SARS-CoV-2 has been that the traditional method was not very sensitive, and low viral loads could not be reliably detected.
News-Medical.net
Live imaging and cellular barcoding reveal how new stem cells are vetted for quality
Using live imaging and cellular barcoding, researchers in the Stem Cell Program at Boston Children's Hospital have glimpsed how new stem cells -; in this case, blood stem cells -; are vetted for quality soon after they're born. The study, which may have implications for cancer and regenerative medicine, was published September 22 in the journal Science.
Comments / 0