ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Canaan, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

What Are These Mysterious Stone Chambers in Putnam County, NY?

When I was a kid, my friends and I would sneak off anywhere and everywhere. We would wander through nearby wooded areas and trails, we would look for small caves, hell, we even explored the old Hudson Valley Psychiatric Center a number of times! (What's the statute of limitations on trespassing? I hope I didn't just sign my ticket to jail!). If my friends and I ever discovered a small bunker that looked like something we would have found in one of our fantasy video games, you know for sure that it would be hard to ever drag us out of those.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canaan, CT
New Canaan, CT
Government
City
New Canaan, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Government
New Canaan, CT
Lifestyle
Transportation Today News

Connecticut to begin work on $75M swing bring project

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently broke ground on a $74.8 million project to improve the East Haddam Swing Bridge, which spans the Connecticut River on Route 82. The project will address the structural, mechanical, and electrical components of the 110-year-old swing bridge and will improve swing-span operation reliability and extend service life. Work includes […] The post Connecticut to begin work on $75M swing bring project appeared first on Transportation Today.
CONNECTICUT STATE
PIX11

Tornado touched down on Long Island’s East End: officials

MATTITUCK, N.Y. (PIX11) — The National Weather Service on Monday confirmed a tornado touched down on Long Island during severe storms that swept the area Sunday night. In coordination with Suffolk County Fire Rescue and Emergency Services, the agency surveyed the damage in Mattituck following the storm. Located on the island’s North Fork, Mattituck is […]
MATTITUCK, NY
newcanaanite.com

New Canaan Now & Then: Ponus Ridge Chapel

The history of the Ponus Ridge Chapel begins in 1902 when a group from the Ponus Ridge area began to hold church services and a Sunday school in a butcher shop on Davenport Ridge. In 1907, the group formally organized as the Ponus Street Union Chapel, a non-denominational Christian group....
NEW CANAAN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dry Summer#Parks Recreation#Irrigation#Softball#The Highway Department
Register Citizen

Developer plans single-family housing on former Chick's site

WEST HAVEN — A developer has submitted plans to the city to add 12 single-family homes at the site of the former Chick's Drive-In restaurant. According to an application submitted to the city, the North Haven-based property owner CDM Holdings, LLC has plans to use part of the former restaurant's parking lot to add 12 detached single-family residences with two-car garages, a small community pavilion and bicycle rack. The plans would include the construction of 12 residences "in groups of three homes" and include parking for 34 vehicles.
WEST HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

Danbury Man Has Astonishing Close Encounter With Famous Moose

My head is swimming. I don't know where to begin, I need to settle down. This moose phenomenon has taken over Danbury, and the surrounding areas. The new images I'm about to show you are the prequel I guess. You see, the pics below were actually taken before the moose first went viral on social. Most of the community saw this moose for the first time in my article on Monday, or I-95's Instagram video below.
DANBURY, CT
i95 ROCK

Moose on the Loose Outside Danbury Movie Theater

BREAKING: Moose runs wild outside AMC Lowes Theater in Danbury on Monday (9/26/22). I must give credit to the Ethan, Lou and Large Dave Show Meteorologist Jack Drake AKA Jack on the Reels. Jack broke Moose-Gate on his Facebook (Danbury Weather) on Tuesday (9/27/22). In addition to Jack's work on the I-95 Morning Show, he does his own independent reporting. Jack is a real meteorologist, a WCSU grad and a cloud enthusiast. Jack posted the video with the following header:
DANBURY, CT
kiiky.com

10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023

If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
newcanaanite.com

Letters to the Editor

NewCanaanite.com recently received the following letter(s) to the editor. Please send letters to editor@newcanaanite.com for publication here. Since 1998, our community has been recognizing “unsung heroes” in our community – individuals who volunteer to serve our community and are rarely rewarded for their selfless efforts. These outstanding volunteers devote their most valuable resource, time, for the benefit of the New Canaan community and deserve appreciation and recognition for their impact. The New Canaan Community Foundation is proud to lead this vital community program through the annual Volunteer Recognition Awards.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalkers protest outside City Hall

NORWALK, Conn. — A About 20 people, including some political candidates, gathered Tuesday outside City Hall in a dual protest against NPS’ planned switch to Middle School Choice and the Board of Education’s holding meetings on Zoom. In a Friday announcement about the latest “choice” development, Norwalk...
NORWALK, CT
therealdeal.com

Honey, they shrunk the housing: Long Island project withers

Apartment projects on Long Island have become so difficult that a developer who sought to build 44 units in Suffolk County might instead do a handful of single-family homes — if that. Bay Shore–based MR Property Builders is trying to chart a path forward after the Babylon Town Board...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
connecticuthistory.org

Connecticut Yankee Brings Power to the People

For nearly 30 years the Connecticut Yankee Atomic Power Company operated a nuclear power plant in Haddam Neck, Connecticut. The first commercial nuclear power plant in the state, it provided decades of reliable service to Connecticut—pumping out over 100 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity over its lifetime—until both economic and safety concerns eventually brought about the plant’s decommissioning.
HADDAM, CT
Register Citizen

Peter Rogers Florist in Stamford to close after almost 50 years: Not enough traffic 'to continue going on'

STAMFORD — After nearly 50 years in business and two location changes within Stamford, Peter Rogers Florist will close later this month. Peter Rogers, 75, said he opened the shop in 1973 at St. John’s Towers after he was trained in New York. He then moved to Route 1 and Courtland Avenue and operated there for about 20 years. When the spot “became too tight,” Rogers said he moved again to his current location on Pine Hill Avenue in Glenbrook.
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

New Haven police give warning after spotting hundreds of cars drag racing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven officials are warning drag racers to stay out of their city. It’s a growing concern in Connecticut, with just this weekend vehicles blocking an intersection in Wethersfield to do doughnuts in the street and drive recklessly. New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said authorities are using different methods […]
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy