newcanaanite.com
Town Officials Call for Improved Pedestrian Crosswalks with Uniform Countdown Timers, Audible Signals
Officials say they’re looking to install new pedestrian signals at crosswalks in New Canaan that will include a “countdown” timer for those seeking to cross the street as well as an audible signal for the visually impaired. There’s little consistency in how the crosswalk signals in town...
What Are These Mysterious Stone Chambers in Putnam County, NY?
When I was a kid, my friends and I would sneak off anywhere and everywhere. We would wander through nearby wooded areas and trails, we would look for small caves, hell, we even explored the old Hudson Valley Psychiatric Center a number of times! (What's the statute of limitations on trespassing? I hope I didn't just sign my ticket to jail!). If my friends and I ever discovered a small bunker that looked like something we would have found in one of our fantasy video games, you know for sure that it would be hard to ever drag us out of those.
Whatever Floats Your Boat – New Milford Road Blocked by Sea Vessel
Yes, that is what it appears to be, a boat blocking a New Milford road. This picture was taken on Monday (9/26/22) by Brittany Mosimann at around 11 am. I spoke to Brittany's mom Allison who was in the car, she told me the following:. "It was about an hour...
NBC New York
Will Ian Hit NY? Breaking Down Potential Impacts Amid Ongoing Florida Disaster
As Florida starts recovery efforts from the damage left behind by Ian, which made landfall Wednesday afternoon with 150 mph winds before sweeping across the state, it's only natural to wonder what the catastrophic storm could mean for the tri-state over the next few days. In short: The area will...
Connecticut to begin work on $75M swing bring project
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently broke ground on a $74.8 million project to improve the East Haddam Swing Bridge, which spans the Connecticut River on Route 82. The project will address the structural, mechanical, and electrical components of the 110-year-old swing bridge and will improve swing-span operation reliability and extend service life. Work includes […] The post Connecticut to begin work on $75M swing bring project appeared first on Transportation Today.
Road Trip: Visit the only operating farm in Trumbull
For 100 years, three generations of Plaskos have farmed in Trumbull. Today, it is the only operating farm in town.
Tornado touched down on Long Island’s East End: officials
MATTITUCK, N.Y. (PIX11) — The National Weather Service on Monday confirmed a tornado touched down on Long Island during severe storms that swept the area Sunday night. In coordination with Suffolk County Fire Rescue and Emergency Services, the agency surveyed the damage in Mattituck following the storm. Located on the island’s North Fork, Mattituck is […]
newcanaanite.com
New Canaan Now & Then: Ponus Ridge Chapel
The history of the Ponus Ridge Chapel begins in 1902 when a group from the Ponus Ridge area began to hold church services and a Sunday school in a butcher shop on Davenport Ridge. In 1907, the group formally organized as the Ponus Street Union Chapel, a non-denominational Christian group....
Register Citizen
Developer plans single-family housing on former Chick's site
WEST HAVEN — A developer has submitted plans to the city to add 12 single-family homes at the site of the former Chick's Drive-In restaurant. According to an application submitted to the city, the North Haven-based property owner CDM Holdings, LLC has plans to use part of the former restaurant's parking lot to add 12 detached single-family residences with two-car garages, a small community pavilion and bicycle rack. The plans would include the construction of 12 residences "in groups of three homes" and include parking for 34 vehicles.
Danbury Man Has Astonishing Close Encounter With Famous Moose
My head is swimming. I don't know where to begin, I need to settle down. This moose phenomenon has taken over Danbury, and the surrounding areas. The new images I'm about to show you are the prequel I guess. You see, the pics below were actually taken before the moose first went viral on social. Most of the community saw this moose for the first time in my article on Monday, or I-95's Instagram video below.
Moose on the Loose Outside Danbury Movie Theater
BREAKING: Moose runs wild outside AMC Lowes Theater in Danbury on Monday (9/26/22). I must give credit to the Ethan, Lou and Large Dave Show Meteorologist Jack Drake AKA Jack on the Reels. Jack broke Moose-Gate on his Facebook (Danbury Weather) on Tuesday (9/27/22). In addition to Jack's work on the I-95 Morning Show, he does his own independent reporting. Jack is a real meteorologist, a WCSU grad and a cloud enthusiast. Jack posted the video with the following header:
kiiky.com
10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023
If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
Hospitalization of Connecticut School Kids Reminds Us To Protect ‘The Stash’
According to several reports from last week, three New Haven Middle School students and a high school student were hospitalized last week after ingesting what is said to be "edibles." Reports came at us from everywhere including Fox 61, News 8 WTNH, The New Haven Register, Fox News, and others...
newcanaanite.com
Letters to the Editor
NewCanaanite.com recently received the following letter(s) to the editor. Please send letters to editor@newcanaanite.com for publication here. Since 1998, our community has been recognizing “unsung heroes” in our community – individuals who volunteer to serve our community and are rarely rewarded for their selfless efforts. These outstanding volunteers devote their most valuable resource, time, for the benefit of the New Canaan community and deserve appreciation and recognition for their impact. The New Canaan Community Foundation is proud to lead this vital community program through the annual Volunteer Recognition Awards.
Firefighter Injured After Blaze Breaks Out At Home In Stamford
A firefighter was injured and a family of five displaced during a large house fire in Fairfield County. The blaze broke out in Stamford around 5 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 29 on Fairfield Avenue on the city's west side. Stamford firefighters from the West Side Fire Station, located one block away...
Norwalkers protest outside City Hall
NORWALK, Conn. — A About 20 people, including some political candidates, gathered Tuesday outside City Hall in a dual protest against NPS’ planned switch to Middle School Choice and the Board of Education’s holding meetings on Zoom. In a Friday announcement about the latest “choice” development, Norwalk...
therealdeal.com
Honey, they shrunk the housing: Long Island project withers
Apartment projects on Long Island have become so difficult that a developer who sought to build 44 units in Suffolk County might instead do a handful of single-family homes — if that. Bay Shore–based MR Property Builders is trying to chart a path forward after the Babylon Town Board...
connecticuthistory.org
Connecticut Yankee Brings Power to the People
For nearly 30 years the Connecticut Yankee Atomic Power Company operated a nuclear power plant in Haddam Neck, Connecticut. The first commercial nuclear power plant in the state, it provided decades of reliable service to Connecticut—pumping out over 100 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity over its lifetime—until both economic and safety concerns eventually brought about the plant’s decommissioning.
Register Citizen
Peter Rogers Florist in Stamford to close after almost 50 years: Not enough traffic 'to continue going on'
STAMFORD — After nearly 50 years in business and two location changes within Stamford, Peter Rogers Florist will close later this month. Peter Rogers, 75, said he opened the shop in 1973 at St. John’s Towers after he was trained in New York. He then moved to Route 1 and Courtland Avenue and operated there for about 20 years. When the spot “became too tight,” Rogers said he moved again to his current location on Pine Hill Avenue in Glenbrook.
New Haven police give warning after spotting hundreds of cars drag racing
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven officials are warning drag racers to stay out of their city. It’s a growing concern in Connecticut, with just this weekend vehicles blocking an intersection in Wethersfield to do doughnuts in the street and drive recklessly. New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said authorities are using different methods […]
