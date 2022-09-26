The Mount Pleasant Panthers fall to 0-5 on the season after falling to District opponent, Fort Madison, 46-0. The Panther defense did an impressive job in the first half holding the Bloodhounds to only 12 points including a couple stops deep inside their own zone, the effort was led by Payton Walker who had 6.5 tackles including one for a loss. Unfortunately, injuries plagued the offense as two starting linemen were out and Payton Hagans was unable to play, as well. The Panthers will look for their first win to come against Iowa City Liberty next Friday at home.

MOUNT PLEASANT, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO