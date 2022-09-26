Read full article on original website
Jack E. Hummell
Jack E. Hummell, 70, of Mt. Pleasant, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at his residence. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. On-Line condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.
Gwendolyn L. Peterson
Gwendolyn L. Peterson, 98, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Park Place Elder Living in Mount Pleasant. Gwendolyn was born June 17, 1924, in Coppock, Iowa, the daughter of Ronald and Elizabeth (Carpenter) Dold. She graduated from Winfield High School in 1942. On November 23, 1944, she was united in marriage to Vern A. Peterson at the Mount Union Methodist Church. Gwendolyn worked at the Mental Health Institute and the Mount Pleasant Bank and Trust as a teller. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, T.T.T., Canasta Club, Harlan Questers and the Cotillion Club. She enjoyed camping, bowling, golfing and wintering in the south.
West Burlington Fire
At 4:22 p.m. Monday the Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments were dispatched for a structure fire at Borghi USA, 402 West Division Street in West Burlington. Burlington Firefighters arrived on scene at 4:26 pm to find heavy smoke showing from the west side of the. commercial manufacturing facility with...
Mary Jo Wright
Mary Jo Wright, 69, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at her home. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant.
Fairfield Chamber Hosts Candidate Forum
The Fairfield Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Candidate’s Forum on Tuesday, October 11th at the Fairfield Arts and Convention Center. Doors will open at 5:00 pm with the event beginning at 5:30PM. Due to redistricting, Jefferson County is now represented by two different house districts. House District...
Single Vehicle Crash
On September 25 at approximately 05:13 A.M., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single motor vehicle collision involving a roll-over on US Highway 218 near mile marker 48. An investigation into the collision determined a van driven by a Blake R. Hemann, 18, of Keokuk,...
Sports, September 26th
The Mount Pleasant Panthers fall to 0-5 on the season after falling to District opponent, Fort Madison, 46-0. The Panther defense did an impressive job in the first half holding the Bloodhounds to only 12 points including a couple stops deep inside their own zone, the effort was led by Payton Walker who had 6.5 tackles including one for a loss. Unfortunately, injuries plagued the offense as two starting linemen were out and Payton Hagans was unable to play, as well. The Panthers will look for their first win to come against Iowa City Liberty next Friday at home.
Property Taxes Due
Henry County Treasurer, Ana Lair, reminds property owners that first half property taxes are due September 30, 2022 to avoid penalty. Payment options are:. Mail with postmark no later than September 30, 2022. Drop box located near the south Courthouse entrance no later than 9/30/22. In the Treasurer’s office at...
