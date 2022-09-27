ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, PA

Tua Tagovailoa's 'Thursday Night Football' Injury Revealed

----- Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that Tua Tagovailoa was "coherent" and "moving his extremities" before being stretchered off the field during the second quarter of Thursday's (September 29) game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung. ----- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been...
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
Report: Chiefs DL Chris Jones Directed ‘Disturbing Language' at Colts QB Matt Ryan

Report: Chris Jones directed 'disturbing language' at Matt Ryan originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The game-changing unsportsmanlike conduct penalty Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones received late in Kansas City's 20-17 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday reportedly was a result of directing "disturbing language" at Colts quarterback Matt Ryan.
Buccaneers Vs. Chiefs to Remain in Tampa After Hurricane Ian

Buccaneers vs. Chiefs to remain in Tampa after Hurricane Ian originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sunday Night Football won't be on the move this week. The Kansas City Chiefs versus Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Sunday night will be played as scheduled at Raymond James Stadium after Hurricane Ian moved through the region, the Bucs announced Thursday.
Duke claims lead in players at NBA training camps

With NBA preseason games beginning this weekend, 28 former Duke basketball players remain on training camp rosters, spanning 19 different teams. According to the graphic in the program's tweet on Thursday night recognizing the feat, that count of NBA Blue Devils ranks No. 1 nationally. But upon ...
