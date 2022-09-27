Read full article on original website
Related
disneyfoodblog.com
ALERT! New Disney Holiday Decor Is Online Now!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We know, we know, Halloween is currently in full swing, but we can’t help but get excited when we see or hear about Disney holiday news. We just got an update on all the Holiday Kitchen food booths coming to the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays this year, along with all the entertainment we can expect. Let’s keep this Disney holiday announcement celebration rolling with a new holiday merchandise drop online!
disneyfoodblog.com
How to Get a Refund for the CANCELED Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party in Disney World
We may have been talking about the holidays recently, but Halloween is in full swing!. Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party kicked off last month and we brought you along with us. We showed you the exclusive treats, the entertainment, the merchandise, and so much more. We even told you if it was worth the price tag! But now, one night of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party has been canceled due to a hurricane.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney World Hotels LIMITING New Reservations
As Tropical Storm Ian continues on its path through Florida, Disney World is making preparations to reopen the parks once the weather calms down. Disney has announced that the parks and Disney Springs will reopen this week in a phased way, and most hotels in Disney World will be accepting new check-ins starting at 3PM on Friday, September 30th. However, it’s possible that Disney is still limiting new reservations for its hotels.
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Magic Kingdom: MORE 50th Anniversary Vans Merchandise
Although the Disney World parks are closed right now due to the incoming Hurricane Ian, we’ve still found a LOT of updates at Magic Kingdom to share with you. In the past few days, we’ve seen some new and returning snacks, major progress on a couple of construction projects, and TONS of new souvenirs around this park. Come along with us to check out everything that’s NEW in Magic Kingdom.
RELATED PEOPLE
disneyfoodblog.com
A NEW Food Booth Is Coming to the 2022 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays — Get the Details Here
Even though it’s technically not even October yet, we can’t help but be excited about everything coming to Disney World for the holiday season!. Disney recently announced a whole bunch of news about the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays, including which celebs will be narrating the Candlelight Processional, all the entertainment we can expect, and even which Holiday Kitchen food booths will be coming. Speaking of food booths, we learned that a NEW Holiday Kitchen is coming to the fest this year — and we’re sharing everything we know about Nochebuena Cocina!
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Hollywood Studios: Barefoot Dreams Minnie and Mickey Robes!
Is Disney’s Hollywood Studios your favorite park at Disney World? We get it — especially if you happen to be a Star Wars or Toy Story fan. Or maybe you just love the old Hollywood vibe of the park and getting your socks scared off in the Tower of Terror. Maybe you’re like us and just love the food: who can resist a Ronto Wrap or a Carrot Cake Cookie? Whatever the case, things are always going on in Hollywood Studios, so let’s take a look at the latest!
disneyfoodblog.com
The Disney GIVEAWAY You Don’t Want to Miss!
We can’t believe it — Hocus Pocus 2 is almost here!. new merchandise, a nighttime spectacular show starring the Sanderson Sisters at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, and there’s even a CEREAL you can grab to celebrate these characters returning to the screen. If you’re looking for a special way to watch the new film — you can enter to win the ultimate movie night setup entirely for free!
disneyfoodblog.com
DFB Video: 5 More Perfect Days in Disney World
Does a perfect day in Disney World actually exist? What about FIVE perfect days? Only one way to find out!. Let’s figure out how to build YOUR perfect vacation, here on DFB Guide!. Check out our video below about 5 MORE Perfect Days in Disney World. Are you a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
disneyfoodblog.com
WIN FREE Joffrey’s Coffee From Disney!
How about free coffee shipped straight to your house? What if that free coffee had a Disney fall theme? What if that free coffee was Joffrey’s (and we Disney World fans LOVE our Joffrey’s, don’t we?). Well, you could enter to win a brand new contest that’s giving away ALL that and more!
disneyfoodblog.com
How to Give Family Game Night a Disney Upgrade
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Does your Disney-loving family have a regular game night?. Maybe you’ve already played some great Disney-themed board games like the Funko Pop Call of the Spirits Haunted Mansion-inspired game....
KIDS・
disneyfoodblog.com
Price INCREASES Hit Cinderella’s Royal Table in Disney World
Lately, we’ve been seeing a lot of price increases at Disney World, including on food, park tickets, merchandise, and more. And if you look at recent comments by Disney CEO Bob Chapek, it sounds like those price increases won’t be stopping anytime soon. Sure enough, one Disney World...
disneyfoodblog.com
Restaurants and Pricing Announced for 2022 Candlelight Processional Dining Packages in EPCOT
The fall season has only just begun, but Disney is already gearing up for the holidays. We’ve already learned that Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party will return this year, and dates are starting to sell out for that popular event. In addition, the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays will be returning!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
disneyfoodblog.com
Over a Foot of Rain Has Already Fallen on Disney World
Hurricane Ian has made its way into Florida and caused some extreme flooding and damage. The storm shut down a ton of places — everything from schools to Disney World — and continues to have major impacts. There were both Tornado Warnings and Flash Flood Warnings issued for Central Florida. Now, Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm, but it’s still not done dumping water on the Sunshine State. And now, we know the exact amount of rain that has come down on Disney World so far.
disneyfoodblog.com
As Guests Shelter in Disney Hotels for Hurricane Ian, Mobile Order Slots Fill Up
Hurricane Ian has officially made landfall in Florida, bringing extreme winds, rain, and potential flooding with it. In preparation for the storm, Disney World closed its theme parks on Wednesday and Thursday (September 28th and 29th). The Orlando International Airport also shut down commercial operations, which means anyone staying at Disney World hotels is currently riding out the storm inside those rooms.
disneyfoodblog.com
Save BIG with 8 Disney Deals on Amazon
Are you ready to save some money on Disney merchandise?!. We love seeing new and exciting Disney items online, but we love it even more when those items are on sale! Every week, we take a look at the best deals that you can get on Disney items over on Amazon so that you can save your cash for other things like, Dole Whips or theme park tickets. So, let’s take a look at the BEST Disney deals on Amazon this week!
disneyfoodblog.com
ALERT! New Princess TIANA Minnie Ears Have Arrived in Disney World
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. She (and her momma) recently opened their own store at Disneyland, and in the coming years, she’ll be getting her own restaurant and attraction! So, with all of this excitement surrounding the princess, it only makes sense for her to get a royal pair of Minnie Ears! And those ears have finally made their way to Disney World!
disneyfoodblog.com
FULL SCHEDULE for Disney World Parks Reopening After Hurricane Ian
On Tuesday, September 27th, Disney World announced that the theme parks would close due to the threat of Hurricane Ian. This closure was scheduled to last through Thursday, September 29th. Now that the storm has passed by Central Florida and the weather is starting to clear up, Disney is getting...
disneyfoodblog.com
Get FREE Shipping on Disney Merchandise Today ONLY!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Are you ready to save some money on Disney merchandise?!. We love finding new and exciting Disney items to add to our shopping carts, but we love them even...
disneyfoodblog.com
More Target Deal Day DATES Announced
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Ready to score some great deals on Disney merchandise and other items that you can use as holiday gifts, birthday gifts, and MORE?! Yeah, we thought so!. Target already...
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: Visitors Can’t Check Into Disney World Hotels Until Friday Afternoon
Tropical Storm Ian hit Florida as a Category 4 hurricane yesterday, September 28th. As it moves through Florida, it has weakened to a tropical storm but is still causing a lot of destruction with tornado and flood warnings active in many Central Florida counties. In response to the storm, Disney...
Comments / 0