El Paso, TX

Opera UTEP celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with all-Spanish concert

By Stephanie Shields
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Opera UTEP celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with an all-Spanish concert on Thursday, October 13.

The opera will have special guest, Metropolitan Opera soloist and El Paso native Levi Hernández joining students and faculty singers in an all-Spanish language concert of songs from Spain and Latin America, featuring Dr. Esequiel Meza, piano.

It is directed by Cherry Duke and presented with support from the UTEP Hispanic Heritage Celebration.

Additional performers include piano professor Dr. Oscar Macchioni, guitar professor Hiram Rodriguez, senior guitar major Alberto Torres, and voice professor Cherry Duke.

Tickets are $10 general admission and $5 for seniors and military. Admission is free for UTEP students, staff and faculty and children under 12 are also free.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster, at any UTEP Ticket Center and at the door up to one hour prior to showtime. For more information, visit the UTEP website.

The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the UTEP Fox Fine Arts Recital Hall.

Opera UTEP features the University of Texas at El Paso’s finest classical voice students. Opera UTEP is directed by Prof. Cherry Duke with pianist and vocal coach Dr. Esequiel Meza, Jr. Last spring Opera UTEP presented the classic zarzuela, LUISA FERNANDA in Magoffin Auditorium with the UTEP Symphony Orchestra. Alumni of Opera UTEP have gone on to work for El Paso Opera, Arizona Opera, Seattle Opera, and more.


For more information about Opera UTEP, visit their website.

