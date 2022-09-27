Read full article on original website
Chronic Wasting Disease remains a concern for Utah 2022 deer season
UTAH — Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) has wreaked havoc on deer populations for multiple years in the U.S. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (UDWR) continues taking the disease seriously […]
kslnewsradio.com
Human-caused fires on the decline
SALT LAKE CITY — In 2022, data shows that human-caused fires in the state of Utah have significantly decreased. State fire officials said Utahns and a clever ad campaign are both getting credit for the good news. Ted Black, Utah’s Fire Marshal gives Utahn’s the credit for declining numbers...
Trail Runner Survives Harrowing Mountain Lion Attack in Utah
A trail run took a turn for the worse for a Utah woman over the weekend. She rounded a corner on a popular hiking trail to find a mountain lion lunging toward her. According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (UDWR), she was traversing the Pipeline Trail in the Unita-Wasatch-Cache National Forest around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 25 when the cougar attacked.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah County Health issues warning about harmful algal blooms
PROVO, Utah — The Utah County Health Department has issued a warning advisory for multiple areas of Utah Lake. The Department said sampling had detected high concentrations of harmful algae at. American Fork Marina,. Lindon Marina,. Saratoga Springs Marina,. Lincoln Marina,. Utah Lake State Park,. Sandy Beach, and. Provo...
kslnewsradio.com
Eviction filings on the rise in Utah, compared to this time last year
SALT LAKE CITY — Eviction filings for the first six months of this year have increased by 46% over the same time in 2021, according to the Rental Housing Association of Utah. Despite the increase in evictions, RHAU says the evictions remain below pre-pandemic levels. The reason for the...
Utah wildlife officials say visitors are disrupting kokanee salmon during spawn
Hundreds of people from near and far are visiting the east fork of the Little Bear River near Porcupine Reservoir to witness the kokanee salmon spawn this time of year.
ksl.com
At stake in Utah's Labyrinth Canyon: silence
This story is sponsored by Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance. What does the future of Labyrinth Canyon sound like?. Will visitors hear the gentle sound of the river and the song of canyon wrens – or the loud whine of off-road vehicle (ORV) engines?. That's the question for which the...
Missing in Utah: Family of Dylan Rounds continued to be left out of investigation
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Authorities won’t relinquish their investigation of Dylan Rounds. The 19-year-old disappeared on Memorial Day weekend. He was operating his farm in Lucin in western Box Elder County. The mother of Dylan Rounds claimed authorities with Box Elder told her they will not turn the case to another agency to […]
ABC 4
Increasing moisture and storm potential Thursday afternoon in Utah with a cooldown Friday
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Friday Eve, Utah! We’re seeing a mix of sun and clouds along Northern Utah this morning with increasing moisture throughout the afternoon. Southwest flow is in place ahead of an approaching trough of low pressure. The trough will keep temperatures above normal this afternoon with breezy winds. Thunderstorms will increase, as well, as the trough brings a cold front through Northern Utah later this afternoon and evening.
ABC 4
DWR: 319 Utah wildlife illegally killed since August
UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) reports that 319 wildlife have been illegally killed since August 1, 2022. As several hunting seasons are in full swing and Utah’s general-season deer hunt approaches (Oct. 22), DWR conservation officers are patrolling the state to protect wildlife and make sure hunters are obeying laws.
How is Hurricane Ian affecting Utahns?
SOUTHERN FLORIDA (ABC4) – Though Hurricane Ian is striking southern Florida head on, residents of the Sunshine State are not the only ones being affected by this Category 4 storm. ABC4’s Jillian Smukler spoke to several Utahns either living in or visiting Florida who have been advised to stay put and hunker down, all amid […]
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Events Guide – September 29, 2022
St. George, UT – This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features the Grand Circle Trailfest, Tuacahn productions, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Beethoven Symphony No. 7, Medieval Days Renaissance Faire, Farmer’s Markets, local live music, and more. If you would like to add an upcoming...
Utah DWR unveils new drone squadron
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) introduced a brand-new drone squadron for their investigation team. DWR officers investigate wildlife crimes, meaning poaching, hunting misfires, human and animal encounters, helping search and rescue and more. Those investigations can span thousands of miles up mountains and through canyons. But with their new […]
ksl.com
Utah lawmaker plans to introduce another bill banning handheld cellphones while driving
SALT LAKE CITY — Rep. Carol Spackman Moss, D-Holladay, is not giving up her fight against distracted driving. The lawmaker says she plans to file yet another bill that would ban the use of handheld cellphones while driving, following four unsuccessful attempts in the past and an abandoned attempt earlier this year. While it's illegal to manipulate your phone while driving — such as texting, emailing or dialing a phone number — Moss said the law just doesn't do enough to curb distracted driving.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
CHEF’STORE to open 2nd Utah location in 2023
CHEF’STORE, the fast-growing warehouse retail concept from US Foods, will open its second location in Utah in February, Rosemont, Illinois-based US Foods said Wednesday. The 20,000-square-foot store will be located at 2986 E. Panther Way in St. George. With the addition of the St. George location, US Foods will have 88 CHEF’STORE locations across the continental United States, the company said in a statement.
KSLTV
Singing sewer technology saves water for Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Technology being used underground across Utah is saving the state a lot of water. In Utah, 60 cities use the sewer line rapid assessment tool or SL-RAT, and RH Borden and Co. President Jon Borden said that number is growing. His company is the service provider of the technology for the state.
963kklz.com
It Seems Like All People In Utah Do This
Have you ever noticed that, depending on what state you’re in, people tend to be more friendly and even “wave” at you for no reason? The Mike & Carla Morning Show found this out this morning about our neighbors to the north in the state of Utah!
ABC 4
Windy with Wet Weather Potential as Cold Front Arrives
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday or happy Friday eve Utah! After seeing moisture return to the Beehive State yesterday, we get more active weather today thanks to an approaching cold front. This will be the emphasis for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the northern half of the state, mainly north of I-70, while there will only be a slight chance for showers in the southern half of the state. In northern Utah, daytime highs will ease down slightly compared to what we had on Wednesday with mainly upper 70s and low 80s along the Wasatch Front. In southern Utah, daytime highs will be slightly warmer compared to yesterday.
Mountain lion attacks women on Utah trail
Two women survived a mountain lion attack in Utah over the weekend that occurred when they were running in a canyon east of Salt Lake City. They came upon the mountain lion when they came around a corner on a trail run Sunday morning in Millcreek Canyon, said Faith Jolley, a spokesperson for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. The mountain lion leapt at the women closest to the animal, leaving two puncture wounds on leg, she said.
gearjunkie.com
Toll for Skiers, Climbers: Utah Plans Paid-Only Access to Snowbird & Alta
The Utah Department of Transportation’s (UDOT) latest proposal in Little Cottonwood Canyon involves a toll on vehicles. This would eradicate free access to the canyon except by hike and bike. As UDOT’s gondola plan for access to Salt Lake City’s Snowbird and Alta ski resorts moves forward, the department...
