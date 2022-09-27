Woman's plea deal in brother's shooting offers second chance, mom says

Justise Harrison's plea deal is a positive result, her mother, Velma Charles said.

Harrison pleaded to aggravated battery after shooting her brother, Jordan Porter, during an altercation in August 2021. Porter later died but a coroner ruled his cause of death was due to a medical issue, not the gunshot, Lafayette Parish Assistant District Attorney Lance Beal said.

Harrison will serve up to a 10-year suspended sentence, meaning she won't be sent to prison unless she violates a court order and her time could be shorter given good behavior. As part of her plea, she'll enroll in a program to help her get job training and placement and she'll enroll in anger management courses.

"This is a plea that was in the best interest of justice," Beal said. "It's an opportunity to change her life and make sure she's going in a good direction."

It's a plea that means Charles won't lose two of her children, she said. It will give Harrison a fresh start and a change of scenery.

"I would probably be a basket case if I lost two children," she said.

Porter, who was 29 when he died, was her first child. Charles had Porter when she was 16 and they lived with her parents. He was the first boy born in the family and was spoiled, Charles said.

He was talented and wanted to be a rapper. He went by the name "Jopo." From the time he was able to write, he carried a notebook with him, Charles said.

Porter was athletic. He played soccer, football, baseball and basketball.

"When Jordan was in sports, we were always on the road," Charles said. "It was a lot of good memories. It was like the team was a family."

Like her brother before her, Harrison also is athletic, Charles said. She played softball, basketball and soccer. Porter taught Harrison everything she knows about sports, their mother said.

Porter and Harrison were best friends, Charles said. They were able to make peace before Porter died, crying and apologizing to each other through FaceTime, she said.

Porter's death has gutted Charles.

"It's a constant hurt. It's a constant pain," she said. "It's like somebody sticks something in your heart and you have that hole in your heart."

"Love your children because you just never know. We're a tight-knit family and for this to happen to us, I would have never imagined something like this happening," she added. "No matter what's wrong, no matter what, you can get over it. Because guess what? At the end of the day, if they're not there, you can't apologize. If they're not there., you can't hold them, you can't tell them your story. Whatever it is, get over it."

Charles hopes in the future she can bring awareness to gun violence, especially for her rural Broussard community.

