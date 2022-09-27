Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pennsylvania and former Congressman gets jail for Democratic election fraud
United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that former U.S. Congressman Michael “Ozzie” Myers, 79, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $100,000 in fines, with $10,000 of that due immediately. Myers pled guilty to conspiracy to deprive voters of civil rights, bribery, […]
Officials state rainbow fence violates borough ordinance
CONYNGHAM BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are new developments in a controversy centering on a rainbow-painted fence in Luzerne County. Officials say the fence violates a zoning ordinance and it must be repainted. But the owner of the fence believes it all has to do with his support for gay pride. Eyewitness News first told you […]
Race to watch: Pa. state Rep. Todd Stephens faces off against challenger Melissa Cerrato
Pennsylvania state Rep. Todd Stephens has made a name for himself as the quintessential moderate Republican. Sitting in the 151st District, which covers part of Montgomery County and has more registered Democrats than Republicans, he’s seen by some of his Democratic colleagues in the Legislature as the last of his kind.
police1.com
Philly mayor signs executive order banning firearms from all recreation areas
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney signed an executive order Tuesday banning guns and deadly weapons from the city's indoor and outdoor recreation spaces including parks, basketball courts and pools. The order is the latest attempt by Philadelphia officials to regulate guns inside city limits, something made difficult by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wkok.com
Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor Retiring
SUNBURY – Northumberland County’s longtime president judge will be retiring at the start of the new calendar year. Judge Charles Saylor announced Tuesday he’s retiring January 6, 2023, which will be his 73rd birthday. He says that will be the right time to retire to enable the position to be placed on the ballot for his successor.
DHS program to help Pennsylvanians pay for water services
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Human Services (DHS) is encouraging Pennsylvanians in need of assistance with water bills or wastewater services to apply for a federal program called the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) before the program closes on October 28. LIHWAP is designed to help families with past due water bills, […]
NBC Philadelphia
Philly Police Union Endorses Republican Oz in Pa. Senate Race
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz scored what in years passed might have been a surprise endorsement: a Philadelphia union's backing. But in recent elections, as progressive Democrats like Oz's opponent, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, called for more holistic approaches to crime-fighting and criminal justice, the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 have separated themselves from the city's traditionally Democrat-supporting unions.
Pa. school district asks teacher to remove rainbow flag from classroom
According to The Morning Call, officials at a Pennsylvania school district asked a middle school teacher to take down a rainbow flag — a symbol of support for the LGBTQ community — from a classroom wall, its superintendent confirmed Sunday. The teacher agreed to remove the flag after...
IN THIS ARTICLE
John Fetterman Enlists Local Sheriff For TV Ad Rebutting Soft-On-Crime Charge
“John Fetterman has the courage to do what's right,” the suburban Philadelphia sheriff says of the Democrat. “Dr. Oz doesn't know a thing about crime."
'We fought for this right, dammit': Pennsylvania women motivated by abortion rights rally behind Fetterman
Pink "Fetter-woman" shirts and gray hair dotted the line that snaked around the block outside John Fetterman's first rally here in Philadelphia since his stroke in May.
Pennsylvania to create three new state parks
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is spending $45 million to add new state parks at a nature preserve in Tunkhannock, on Big Elk Creek in the Philadelphia suburbs and along the Susquehanna River near Wrightsville, officials were set to announce Tuesday. The additions to the state’s 121-park system will be an existing nearly 700-acre nature […]
Montgomery County Roundabouts Continue to Be the ‘Right’ Move for Traffic Safety
Roundabouts — those roadway circles that replace two-way trafficked intersections with right-hand turns — continue to make Montgomery County roads safer. Statewide data on their effectiveness were rounded up by reporter Jon Campisi at the Pottstown Patch. The roundabout in Lower Frederick Township was installed in 2009 after...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PECO invests millions to strengthen grid in Chester County, Pa.
PECO, Pennsylvania’s largest electric and natural gas utility, is making a multimillion-dollar investment in Chester County to modernize and harden the electric grid to prevent customer outages this year. Over the longer term, PECO plans ... Read More » The post PECO invests millions to strengthen grid in Chester County, Pa. appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
philasun.com
Statement from Philadelphia NAACP President CATHERINE HICKS on Roxborough HS shooting
The headline reads “5 TEEN FOOTBALL PLAYERS SHOT AFTER AMBUSH NEAR ROXBOROUGH HIGH SCHOOL IN PHILADELPHIA; 1 DEAD”. Same headline different victims, our sons and daughters are in trouble Philadelphia! We tell our children to go school, get involved, join activities and yet they still aren’t safe. Yesterday’s...
State Attorney Generals Object to Bonuses Paid to Malvern’s Endo Executives Before Bankruptcy
Endo International U.S. headquarters in Malvern.Image via Michael Bryant, Philadelphia Inquirer. Seven state attorneys general, including Pennsylvania AG Josh Shapiro, and a federal bankruptcy overseer appointed by the court, are objecting to the $94 million paid in pre-bankruptcy bonuses to top executives and other insiders at Endo International, the Ireland-based pharmaceutical company with its U.S. headquarters in Malvern, writes Bob Fernandez for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Victim in Williamsport shooting identified
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Officials have identified the woman killed in a Williamsport apartment. The Lycoming County coroner says Heather Cohick, 41, was shot in the apartment in the 800 block of West 4th Street around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. The coroner says Cohick's 2-year-old child was also inside and is...
All Lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Are Closed in Bucks County, PA
This will cause gridlock this afternoon. If you normally travel down the Pennsylvania Turnpike for the evening commute, you won't be able to do that. An accident has closed the Westbound side of the roadway in Feasterville, Pa. It is closed as of 4:30 pm on Tuesday (September 27). The...
Effects of deadly I-81 pileup in Schuylkill County endure 6 months later
Six months after his service van plowed into a multi-vehicle pileup amid whiteout conditions on Interstate 81, Michael Day has yet to fully recover from severe head injuries. “My dad’s in a rehabilitation facility in Chester County,” Stephen Day said Tuesday. “It’s likely to be another year and a half before he can come home to Bloomsburg.”
Comments / 0