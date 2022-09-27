ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBRE

Officials state rainbow fence violates borough ordinance

CONYNGHAM BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are new developments in a controversy centering on a rainbow-painted fence in Luzerne County. Officials say the fence violates a zoning ordinance and it must be repainted. But the owner of the fence believes it all has to do with his support for gay pride. Eyewitness News first told you […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor Retiring

SUNBURY – Northumberland County’s longtime president judge will be retiring at the start of the new calendar year. Judge Charles Saylor announced Tuesday he’s retiring January 6, 2023, which will be his 73rd birthday. He says that will be the right time to retire to enable the position to be placed on the ballot for his successor.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
YourErie

DHS program to help Pennsylvanians pay for water services

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Human Services (DHS) is encouraging Pennsylvanians in need of assistance with water bills or wastewater services to apply for a federal program called the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) before the program closes on October 28. LIHWAP is designed to help families with past due water bills, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC Philadelphia

Philly Police Union Endorses Republican Oz in Pa. Senate Race

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz scored what in years passed might have been a surprise endorsement: a Philadelphia union's backing. But in recent elections, as progressive Democrats like Oz's opponent, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, called for more holistic approaches to crime-fighting and criminal justice, the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 have separated themselves from the city's traditionally Democrat-supporting unions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania to create three new state parks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is spending $45 million to add new state parks at a nature preserve in Tunkhannock, on Big Elk Creek in the Philadelphia suburbs and along the Susquehanna River near Wrightsville, officials were set to announce Tuesday. The additions to the state’s 121-park system will be an existing nearly 700-acre nature […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

State Attorney Generals Object to Bonuses Paid to Malvern’s Endo Executives Before Bankruptcy

Endo International U.S. headquarters in Malvern.Image via Michael Bryant, Philadelphia Inquirer. Seven state attorneys general, including Pennsylvania AG Josh Shapiro, and a federal bankruptcy overseer appointed by the court, are objecting to the $94 million paid in pre-bankruptcy bonuses to top executives and other insiders at Endo International, the Ireland-based pharmaceutical company with its U.S. headquarters in Malvern, writes Bob Fernandez for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
MALVERN, PA
Newswatch 16

Victim in Williamsport shooting identified

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Officials have identified the woman killed in a Williamsport apartment. The Lycoming County coroner says Heather Cohick, 41, was shot in the apartment in the 800 block of West 4th Street around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. The coroner says Cohick's 2-year-old child was also inside and is...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

