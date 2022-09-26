ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drew Timme Q&A: Talking with Gonzaga basketball's All-American senior

His return to Gonzaga was one of the biggest stories of the college basketball offseason. There’s the All-American package of talent on the court. There’s the extremely profitable and marketable mustache. There’s his cool persona, but a badass personality that kicks his team into another gear when they need it.
Walleye bring back popular forward Mitchell Heard

The Toledo Walleye have re-signed Mitchell Heard, a forward who became a fan favorite last season. Heard has been a point-per-game player in the ECHL. After playing part of last season in Germany, he returned to North America and signed with the Walleye on Dec. 9. Last season, Heard played in 49 games with Toledo and produced 49 points. He finished the regular season with 23 goals and 26 assists. Then in 21 Kelly Cup playoff games, Heard had 12 points with two goals and 10 assists.
Mattison perfect complement to Vikings' Cook

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Through four NFL seasons, running back Alexander Mattison has started six games, serving as the understudy to Dalvin Cook’s starring role with the Minnesota Vikings. Mattison, a third-round pick in 2019 out of Boise State, has demonstrated his importance when he’s received his opportunities....
Montero helps Sounders draw Cincinnati 1-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Brenner scored in the first half to give FC Cincinnati the lead, but Fredy Montero equalized for Seattle in the second half of a 1-1 draw on Tuesday night that kept the Sounders slim playoff hopes alive. Brenner scored his 15th goal of the season in the 24th minute on a breakaway after a defensive miscue by the Sounders. Montero pulled Seattle even in the 58th with his fourth goal. But Seattle was unable to find a winning goal on a night the Sounders needed three points. Seattle has qualified for the MLS Cup playoffs every year of its existence but now must win its final two games of the regular season and get plenty of help from others to keep the streak going.
College football odds Week 5: How to bet West Virginia-Texas

The West Virginia Mountaineers hope to maintain their grip on an exclusive club among Big 12 Conference teams when they travel to Austin to take on the Texas Longhorns on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1). The Mountaineers lead the all-time series 6-5, so West Virginia is the lone active Big...
Davis Mills as Texans’ long-term QB? Evidence building against him

After a third straight game watching his team struggle to finish out a game well, Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith was asked about the progress he has seen in second-year quarterback Davis Mills. Smith mentioned Mills' pocket presence and better throws overall against the Chicago Bears than in the previous...
NFL odds Week 4: Fly the Jets, steer the Broncos, other best bets

Well, we sure learned a lot about this season last weekend. For starters, the Dolphins are legitimate, while the Raiders are in trouble. Jalen Hurts is proving the haters wrong and showing he can play in this league, and Lamar Jackson has accounted for more touchdowns than any single NFL team.
Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama headline the Week 5 Top 10 | Breaking the Huddle With Joel Klatt

On the Week 5 edition of "Breaking the Huddle With Joel Klatt" Klatt gives an updated version of his Top 10 of the week including the Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes and Alabama Crimson Tide. Also included are the Michigan Wolverines, Clemson Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats, Oklahoma State Cowboys, USC Trojans, Penn State Nittany Lions and Tennessee Volunteers.
Can Vikings get Justin Jefferson going again? Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet

LONDON — Greetings from England, where I'm currently writing this dispatch from overseas, here to promote the NFL's first of five international games this season. The Vikings and Saints will clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday (9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network). As I write this column from...
