Rising Rapper Tay Toe Unveils New Single “Life of Blues” For People Struggling With Drug And Alcohol AddictionMusic News
Fall is a Good Time To Enjoy Vietnamese Pho in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Sapa Sushi Bar and Grill is Located in Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Graphic Artist Honored With A Legacy Award As A Distinguished U of U AlumnusS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: LeBron James Teaming With Draymond Green & Kevin Love To Buy Major League Pickleball Team
It can be argued that the off-court ventures of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are just as successful if not more than what he has accomplished on the basketball court. And now he is teaming with a pair of NBA All-Stars for his latest. LRMR Ventures, the family office...
Report: Lakers Were Willing to Trade Firsts for Kyrie, Mitchell
Ultimately, it wasn’t enough and they reportedly decided to not trade them for other players.
FOX Sports
College basketball 2022-23: 40 storylines to watch with 40 days to season
A new college basketball season is inching closer, and with official practices starting this week, it’s time for a look at the top storylines to watch in the sport this season. From the return of elite big men across the country — including the Naismith Player of the Year...
FOX Sports
Drew Timme Q&A: Talking with Gonzaga basketball's All-American senior
His return to Gonzaga was one of the biggest stories of the college basketball offseason. There’s the All-American package of talent on the court. There’s the extremely profitable and marketable mustache. There’s his cool persona, but a badass personality that kicks his team into another gear when they need it.
FOX Sports
Who wins the Big 12 title? Oklahoma, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech | Number One CFB Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young is joined by Producer Tyler to discuss which team will win the Big 12 Championship. This year is an especially deep year for the conference. Traditional powers like Oklahoma and Texas lost in their conference openers, and teams like Oklahoma State, Kansas, and Texas Tech look determined to shake things up.
FOX Sports
CFB Week 5: Will Michigan continue their winning ways against a struggling Iowa offense?
FOX betting analyst Sammy P breaks down the Week 5 matchup between the Michigan Wolverines and the Iowa Hawkeyes. Sammy P thinks that the Hawkeyes offense will continue its slump and that you should take the Wolverines with the points.
Walleye bring back popular forward Mitchell Heard
The Toledo Walleye have re-signed Mitchell Heard, a forward who became a fan favorite last season. Heard has been a point-per-game player in the ECHL. After playing part of last season in Germany, he returned to North America and signed with the Walleye on Dec. 9. Last season, Heard played in 49 games with Toledo and produced 49 points. He finished the regular season with 23 goals and 26 assists. Then in 21 Kelly Cup playoff games, Heard had 12 points with two goals and 10 assists.
FOX Sports
Mattison perfect complement to Vikings' Cook
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Through four NFL seasons, running back Alexander Mattison has started six games, serving as the understudy to Dalvin Cook’s starring role with the Minnesota Vikings. Mattison, a third-round pick in 2019 out of Boise State, has demonstrated his importance when he’s received his opportunities....
Montero helps Sounders draw Cincinnati 1-1
SEATTLE (AP) — Brenner scored in the first half to give FC Cincinnati the lead, but Fredy Montero equalized for Seattle in the second half of a 1-1 draw on Tuesday night that kept the Sounders slim playoff hopes alive. Brenner scored his 15th goal of the season in the 24th minute on a breakaway after a defensive miscue by the Sounders. Montero pulled Seattle even in the 58th with his fourth goal. But Seattle was unable to find a winning goal on a night the Sounders needed three points. Seattle has qualified for the MLS Cup playoffs every year of its existence but now must win its final two games of the regular season and get plenty of help from others to keep the streak going.
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 5: How to bet West Virginia-Texas
The West Virginia Mountaineers hope to maintain their grip on an exclusive club among Big 12 Conference teams when they travel to Austin to take on the Texas Longhorns on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1). The Mountaineers lead the all-time series 6-5, so West Virginia is the lone active Big...
Atlanta Falcons list Cordarrelle Patterson as questionable for Week 4 game vs. Browns
Falcons head coach Arthur Smith told reporters that the versatile weapon is officially questionable for Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Browns.
FOX Sports
Davis Mills as Texans’ long-term QB? Evidence building against him
After a third straight game watching his team struggle to finish out a game well, Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith was asked about the progress he has seen in second-year quarterback Davis Mills. Smith mentioned Mills' pocket presence and better throws overall against the Chicago Bears than in the previous...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 4: Fly the Jets, steer the Broncos, other best bets
Well, we sure learned a lot about this season last weekend. For starters, the Dolphins are legitimate, while the Raiders are in trouble. Jalen Hurts is proving the haters wrong and showing he can play in this league, and Lamar Jackson has accounted for more touchdowns than any single NFL team.
NFL・
FOX Sports
Big Noon Kickoff: Everything you need to know for Michigan at Iowa
The No. 4 Michigan Wolverines might face their toughest test yet as they head to Iowa City to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes, and "Big Noon Kickoff" will be there!. Better yet, we're inviting you to celebrate with us ahead of the game Saturday. The show starts at 10 a.m....
FOX Sports
Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama headline the Week 5 Top 10 | Breaking the Huddle With Joel Klatt
On the Week 5 edition of "Breaking the Huddle With Joel Klatt" Klatt gives an updated version of his Top 10 of the week including the Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes and Alabama Crimson Tide. Also included are the Michigan Wolverines, Clemson Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats, Oklahoma State Cowboys, USC Trojans, Penn State Nittany Lions and Tennessee Volunteers.
FOX Sports
Can Vikings get Justin Jefferson going again? Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet
LONDON — Greetings from England, where I'm currently writing this dispatch from overseas, here to promote the NFL's first of five international games this season. The Vikings and Saints will clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday (9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network). As I write this column from...
NFL・
