bucknellbison.com
Women's Tennis Heads to Loyola on Friday, Tourney Shortened Due to Impending Weather
Teams: Bucknell, Lafayette, Loyola, Delaware State. Date: Friday, Sept. 30, 2 p.m. start (Note: tournament shortened to one day due to weather forecast) Where: McClure Tennis Center at Ridley Athletic Complex, Baltimore, Md. Format: Each pair will play two matches on Friday. Matches consist of a doubles match and two...
bucknellbison.com
Women’s Soccer Falls to Princeton, 2-0
LEWISBURG, Pa. – Visiting Princeton scored early and late to take a 2-0 decision from Bucknell in non-league women's soccer action on Tuesday night at Emmitt Field. The Bison saw their two-game winning streak come to an end and will now have all Patriot League matches the rest of the way.
bucknellbison.com
Men's Soccer Hosts Both Lehigh Valley Rivals this Week
Lehigh (2-4-1, 1-1-0 PL) at Bucknell (1-7-0, 0-2-0 PL) Where: Emmitt Field at Holmes Stadium, Lewisburg, Pa. Lafayette (6-2-1, 1-0-1 PL) at Bucknell (1-7-0, 0-2-0 PL) Where: Emmitt Field at Holmes Stadium, Lewisburg, Pa. Streaming: ESPN+. Live Stats: BucknellBison.com. Bucknell at a Glance. The Bison have a big week ahead...
WOWK
Good Day at 4: West Virginia man takes on American Idol
BECKLEY, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man is shooting for the stars, as he prepares to meet the judges of American Idol, face-to-face. We had the chance to speak with Kamron Lawson from Beckley West Virginia, ahead of this once in a lifetime opportunity.
wvpublic.org
WVU Considers Selling Donated Farm In Monroe County
The Autumn Harvest Festival in Monroe County is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community has been celebrated at this event for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned on Sept. 24 to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But for some, the return was bittersweet.
West Virginia family grows 1,000-pound pumpkin
Somebody tell Charlie Brown and Linus because one Greenbrier County family just might have grown "The Great Pumpkin."
wyo4news.com
Mine rescue team secures another victory at the international level
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – The mine rescue team from Genesis Alkali returned from the 2022 International Mines Rescue Competition with some impressive wins. The biannual competition was hosted this year in Beaver, West Virginia, and hosted rescue teams from 8 different countries including the U.S, Canada, Australia, Poland, Finland, Zambia, India, and Columbia.
WDTV
Princeton Senior High School band members injured in Friday crash
BRUSH FORK, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to a Facebook post made by Mercer County Public Schools, Princeton Senior High School’s band held a candlelight vigil outside Charleston Area Medical Center Sunday, in honor three band students injured in a car accident. The band’s Facebook page reports the crash occurred...
West Virginia teacher allegedly calls student a “Monkey”
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–A mother of a student at a Mercer County school claims a substitute teacher called her child a racial slur. Kaprease Flack, a student at Bluefield Middle School, said a substitute teacher at his school called him a racial slur while in class. Flack claims the teacher called him a “monkey”. He said […]
lootpress.com
Honey Man delivers the roadside sweets
Gary LaRue of Princeton is one of thousands of roadside stand vegetable vendors working Mountain State roadways during the summer and fall months. LaRue has been on the job for the past 20 years and says he can’t imagine doing anything else. “I do it for enjoyment,” he says,...
Another family joins federal lawsuit against Southern Regional Jail
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) –The family of a North Carolina man whose body was found in the Rhodell area of Raleigh County in August are the latest plaintiffs in a growing federal lawsuit against Southern Regional Jail. William “Dustin” Bowen, 24, was admitted to Southern Regional Jail on a domestic battery charge on May 7, […]
Beckley Chili Night has been rescheduled
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Beckley’s 31st annual Chili Night has been rescheduled due to potentially conflicting weather conditions. The beloved local event, which was initially set to take place on Saturday, October 1st, 2022, has been moved to the following weekend, Saturday, October 8th, 2022 per a Thursday afternoon announcement from the Beckley Events Committee.
abc23.com
Glenn O. Hawbaker Lawsuit
An insurance carrier has filed a federal lawsuit against State College-based construction company Glenn O. Hawbaker in relation to coverage in the company’s ongoing legal battle with PennDOT. Hawbaker pleaded no contest last year and was ordered to pay over $20 million in restitution after being accused of wage...
West Virginia jail faces lawsuit over inhumane conditions
BEAVER, W.Va. (AP) — A federal civil rights lawsuit has been filed against a West Virginia jail on behalf of current and former inmates who have described conditions at the facility as inhumane. The complaint filed last week about conditions at Southern Regional Jail in Beaver references a lack of access to water and food, […]
Burning Laws take effect October 1st
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–Before you decide to start that bonfire, listen up. This Saturday, October 1, 2022, is when the burning law goes into effect. It means you can only start or burn a fire from five in the evening to seven in the morning. The Bluefield Fire Department in Mercer County wants citizens to know the […]
Fruits of Labor Café to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For many restaurants, their focus is on providing good customer service and offering delicious food. But for Fruits of Labor, their main goal is to help people overcome their darkest struggles. Fruits of Labor opened its fourth café location on Neville St. in downtown Beckley in mid-August. The café is part […]
Man killed by car in Logan County, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver early Monday morning in the Logan County community of Braeholm. Sheriff Paul Clemens tells 13 News that George Jude Jr. was walking in the middle of Buffalo Creek Road when he was hit by a driver. Jude Jr. was 49 years […]
Driver flown to hospital after rollover crash in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A person was flown to CAMC after an accident in Fayette County on Tuesday. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department says that deputies responded to a rollover accident on Scarbro Rd. The driver was ejected from the vehicle. The sheriff’s department says they aren’t releasing the driver’s name because they do not know […]
WVDOH awards contract to replace iconic Greenbrier County bridge
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Replacement of an iconic bridge in White Sulphur Springs is among 13 construction contracts awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The contract was awarded from a bid letting held Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Triton Construction...
Deputies searching for missing man in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing person. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. Patrick R. Baker, 33, of Oak Hill, was last seen in the early afternoon hours of September...
