MORROW COUNTY- Chris Adkins was recently honored in a very special way with the 1st Annual Chris Adkins Memorial Golf Outing which took place last month. Chris was from Morrow County and was a local farmer. In total, Chris farmed over 5,000 acres in southern Morrow County along with his brother, Mark. Together they were known as the Adkins Brothers. In 2020, Chris was diagnosed with lung cancer and passed away on June 25, 2021. Chris left behind his wife, Nancy, and his son, Ryan, who is now married to Brittany (Messmer) Adkins. Since Chris’ passing, Ryan has taken over the farm operation.

MORROW COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO