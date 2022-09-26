Read full article on original website
Related
morrowcountysentinel.com
Highland VB gets past Shelby
Highland bounced back from a first-set loss to take a 3-1 win at Shelby in Thursday MOAC volleyball. Scores were 24-26, 25-19, 25-12 and 25-21. Kameron Stover tallied 30 kills and three aces in the match, while Camryn Miller contributed 26 digs. Larsen Terrill added 42 assists and six kills, Brooke Schott picked up eight kills and four aces and Zoya Winkelfoos finished with nine kills and three aces.
morrowcountysentinel.com
Cardington picks up KMAC win over Northmor
After winning the first two sets against host Northmor, the Cardington volleyball team found itself in trouble in the third. Northmor opened the third with five points from Lizzie Erlsten and held an advantage for much of the set. While a point from Payton Goodman and two from Jadine Mills got the Pirates within a 12-11 margin, the Golden Knights bounced back with a point by Amanda Kincaid and three from Ali Sheriff in increasing that advantage to a 19-13 count.
morrowcountysentinel.com
Mount Gilead boys win at Fredericktown
The Mount Gilead boys’ cross country team won the 20-team Fredericktown Invitational on Tuesday. The team finished with 54 points, while runner-up Northmor had 106. Will Baker won the race with a time of 15:48.79, while Reed Supplee took fourth place in 16:22.18. Parker Bartlett placed 10th in 16:38.74, Aaron Gannon took 18th in 17:05.17 and Owen Hershner ran 21st in 17:13.33. Cole Hershner finished 57th in 18:16.01, while Nathan Smith took 72nd with a time of 18:37.16.
morrowcountysentinel.com
Northmor boys, MG’s Street off to district golf meet
Both the Northmor boys’ golf team and Mount Gilead’s Steven Street advanced through sectionals to districts. Competing Tuesday in the Division III Darby Creek sectional, the Golden Knights placed fifth with a team total of 376. The top six teams and top six individuals not on a qualifying team advanced.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
morrowcountysentinel.com
Northmor’s Miley advances to girls’ district golf meet
On Wednesday, Northmor’s Katelyn Miley advanced to the district meet at the Division II girls’ golf sectional hosted by Mentel Memorial. Miley shot 89 to tie for ninth overall in the competition and earn the first of three individual bids to districts. Overall, the Golden Knights finished fifth...
morrowcountysentinel.com
Adkins’ memory honored with successful golf outing
MORROW COUNTY- Chris Adkins was recently honored in a very special way with the 1st Annual Chris Adkins Memorial Golf Outing which took place last month. Chris was from Morrow County and was a local farmer. In total, Chris farmed over 5,000 acres in southern Morrow County along with his brother, Mark. Together they were known as the Adkins Brothers. In 2020, Chris was diagnosed with lung cancer and passed away on June 25, 2021. Chris left behind his wife, Nancy, and his son, Ryan, who is now married to Brittany (Messmer) Adkins. Since Chris’ passing, Ryan has taken over the farm operation.
morrowcountysentinel.com
Cardington-Lincoln Homecoming will happen this weekend
CARDINGTON- The 2022 Cardington-Lincoln High School Homecoming will kick off with the parade on Wednesday, September 28, and will begin and end at the high school. Sponsored by the high school Cheer and Spirit Club, the parade will follow Chesterville Avenue from the high school to Nichols Street, South Marion Street, East Main Street, Water Street and back to Chesterville Avenue. The Pep Rally will be held at the Merle Fisher Athletic Field at the high school until 7:30 PM.
morrowcountysentinel.com
Cardington-Lincol Junior Homecoming Court
Pictured here is the Cardington-Lincoln First grade students Junior Homecoming Court. Pictured left to right: Cooper Fleming, Lizzy Long and Kennedy Reed.
RELATED PEOPLE
morrowcountysentinel.com
Turn over a new leaf – give blood or platelets this fall
COLUMBUS— The American Red Cross is asking the public to start the season off with a lifesaving blood or platelet donation. While the leaves turn, the need for blood never changes. Those who give this fall play an important role in keeping the blood supply high enough to help patients counting on blood products for care– especially ahead of the busy holiday season. Book a time to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
morrowcountysentinel.com
Morrow Co. Hospital welcomes two providers to the team
MORROW COUNTY- Jessica L. Ball, DO, has joined Morrow County Hospital’s Medical Specialty Center specializing in Otolaryngology / Facial Plastic Surgery. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Florida, attended medical school at A.T. Still University School of Osteopathic Medicine in Arizona and served her residency at OhioHealth Doctors Hospital in Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery.
morrowcountysentinel.com
“Quilting Thru the Times” spotlights skills at Quilt Show, October 1 and 2
MOUNT GILEAD- Ladies of the Morrow County Quilting Guild will spotlight their quilting talents at a free show on Saturday, October 1, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday October 2, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mount Gilead Park Avenue Elementary School, 335 Park Avenue, in Mount Gilead.
morrowcountysentinel.com
Glendale Cemetery Walk to be held
CARDINGTON- History will once again be revealed when the annual Glendale Cemetery tour is given from 2 to 4 pm on Sunday, October 2 in the Glendale Union Cemetery, Cardington. Remembered this year will be Winnie Clements portrayed by her granddaughter, Denise Johnson; Hayes Ulery, with Mike Wilson assuming his identity; Lucy Kehrwecker Myers, the mother of Frank and Fannie Myers will be described by Donna Carver Pat Drouhard will reminisce with Pierre Drouhard about his acquaintance with Captain Thomas Bunker and his family of Cardington.
Comments / 0