Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
EggHolic - Restaurant/Food Review - Schaumburg, ILChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Some Chicago residents to get up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Woman rushed to ER for threats of suicide immediately following abortionLive Action NewsChicago, IL
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Steve Stone: Ozzie Guillen isn't a viable candidate to be next White Sox manager
White Sox television analyst Steve Stone doesn’t anticipate former Chicago manager Ozzie Guillen being in the mix should the club’s managerial job open up as expected.
South Side Sox
Gamethread: White Sox at Twins
After a winless (0-6) home stand, the White Sox (76-77) are in Minnesota for a three-game series against the Twins (74-79). Lance Lynn will start on the mound for the South Siders. Lynn enters tonight’s game with a 4.02 ERA, a 3.51 xERA, and a 3.73 FIP in 109 2⁄3 innings, rendering him a 1.8-fWAR pitcher. Lynn’s most recent start was against the red-hot Guardians (86-67). In that game, Lynn lasted six innings and allowed three earned runs, but he also allowed three unearned runs, and the White Sox lost, 8-2. The Guardians have since clinched the AL Central, leaving this game’s competitors completely in the dust.
Chicago Cubs announce return of Cubs Convention
Chicago Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts’ approval rating within the Chicago Cubs fanbase has steadily been on the decline since the Cubs won the World Series in 2016. Prior to the 2016 season, Ricketts was hitting all the right marks in his quest to bring a World Series title to the Cubs’ organization.
South Side Sox
Today in White Sox History: September 28
For the second game of a doubleheader at Sportsman’s Park, the Browns and White Sox used the last day of the season to throw all non-pitchers in their game. White Sox left fielder Sam Mertes got the 10-4 win, beating St. Louis left fielder Jesse Burkett. First baseman Frank...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
South Side Sox
Twins 8, White Sox 4: Another loss ...
Who wants to bet that the Chicago White Sox may not win another game this season? They have dropped yet another game, their eighth straight, to the Minnesota Twins, 8-4. Hey, at least they scored some runs this time, right? Sorry for the sarcasm, it’s just the only way to cope with this season.
South Side Sox
Twins 4, White Sox 0: More of the same
The White Sox (76-78) offense had a night to forget, and the Twins (75-79) won the first game of the series handily. The White Sox struggled immensely against Twins starter Bailey Ober. Sharp contact was difficult to come by, especially in the first three innings. Ober retired all nine he faced the first time through the order, and he collected four strikeouts during that time. The closest the White Sox came to scoring early on was in the first, when José Abreu launched a 396-footer to center. Unfortunately, center fielder Mark Contreras made a nice play on the deep fly ball.
South Side Sox
Six Pack of Stats: White Sox 4, Twins 3
For the first time in nine tries, the White Sox won a baseball game, staving off the imminent threat of a sub-.500 season for yet another day on the back of a gutsy outing from Lucas Giolito and four innings of bullpen work. The Sox now hold a one-game lead over the Twins for the second-place spot that White Sox ownership so dearly craves, much to the chagrin of those who get their kicks cheering for a higher spot in next year’s draft.
RELATED PEOPLE
South Side Sox
Durham clinches the postseason with rout in Charlotte
Bad enough we still have a week of White Sox recaps to do for you (and Six Packs and Bird Apps and podcasts and lord knows what other commentary), there are still two more Charlotte recaps to write. But tomorrow morning, the final game begins, and it’s Joe Resis writing...
South Side Sox
Target Field proves Payton Place
No, not the season, unfortunately. Just the eight-game losing streak. But that will have to do for now. A 4-3 victory over the Twins came thanks to surprise production from a 30-year-old playing his third game with the White Sox and 35th in the majors, and two completely boneheaded defensive plays by Minnesota.
South Side Sox
The Stale Princes of 35th & Shields
[NARRATOR]: Hustle. Determination. Energetic. Competitive. These are words that describe the 2021 AL Central Division Champion Chicago White Sox. [NARRATOR]: A team that went wire-to-wire in first place, displaying a never-say-die attitude that was defined in a series-saving Game 3 victory in the ALDS. [NARRATOR]: And despite their playoff dreams...
South Side Sox
South Side Sox Player of the Week (September 18-25): Gavin Sheets
Actually, deep freeze is more like it. Nevertheless, the South Siders are still playing baseball, and there are yet moments to celebrate, harvested from this wreck of a season like kernels from a rotten cob. Gavin Sheets, earning his second South Side Sox weekly honor of this year, is one...
MLB・
IN THIS ARTICLE
South Side Sox
Bird App Recap: Twins 4, White Sox 0
Now that the White Sox sealed their fate in the AL Central division race, we are on the home stretch of games before everyone is officially put out of their misery. Let’s see how Miggy lined ’em up today. How about a depressing team update? Although, it’s definitely...
Blake Griffin Signs One-Year Deal With Celtics, per Report
The veteran will sign with Boston as they continue to seek frontcourt depth.
Comments / 0