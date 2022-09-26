Read full article on original website
wtva.com
The W looking into the possibility of changing name
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi University for Women (The W) may have a new name in the not-too-distant future. President Nora Miller sent a letter to alumni in which she addressed rumors of The W changing its name. “...we have begun more formal preparations to determine if now is the...
wtva.com
Aberdeen Elementary improves from F to B
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - Aberdeen Elementary is ecstatic after receiving a B grade from the Mississippi Department of Education. Each year, public schools in Mississippi receive A-F grades based on performance. MDE published the 2021-22 grades on Tuesday. MDE last assigned grades in 2019. In 2019, Aberdeen Elementary received an...
3 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi
If you happen to live in Mississippi and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion. All of these steakhouses are well-known for their outstanding food and service.
actionnews5.com
Ole Miss students demand answers in search of Jay Lee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The friends of missing Ole Miss student demand answers after letters to Lafayette County judge surface that advocate for the release of the accused murderer. “Nobody has been found, and that’s heartbreaking,” Braylyn Johnson told Action News 5. Last week the non-profit news agency...
wtva.com
Interview: Tupelo graduate now lives in Florida, discusses Ian damage to business
Born in Booneville and a graduate of Tupelo, Murray Chase now lives in Venice, Florida with his wife, Lori. He joined WTVA 9 News TODAY to talk about what it was like riding our Hurricane Ian and the damage it left behind.
thelocalvoice.net
Beating Brain Drain: Gift to the University of Mississippi’s Haley Barbour Center for Manufacturing Excellence Aims to Keep graduates in Mississippi
With a gift of $62,500 to the University of Mississippi‘s Haley Barbour Center for Manufacturing Excellence, the family of Charles Holder Jr. hopes to keep graduates in the state while also honoring their father. The gift establishes the Charles B. Holder Jr. Scholarship Endowment in honor of Holder, who...
wtva.com
Tupelo teen shot in Haven Acres
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a teenage boy is expected to survive after being shot in the torso in Haven Acres. The shooting happened Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Moore Avenue. Witnesses told officers two males were involved with the shooting and...
wtva.com
$200M solar facility approved in Clay County
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley said he signed an order approving a $200 million solar facility in Clay County. The following is a copy of Presley's announcement. Today, Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley officially signed the order to approve the construction and operation of a...
wtva.com
Search for new Columbus police chief continues as city whittles down applicants
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Seventy people have applied to become the new chief of police in Columbus. City Human Resources Director Pam Mitchell said the search committee met on Tuesday. She said 35 applicants are being considered because they have managerial experience. Mitchell said some Columbus Police officers applied for...
wcbi.com
Water line issues leave residents confused in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Residents of the Deerfield community in Oktibbeha County are outraged over water leaks and other problems impacting their neighborhood. The City of Starkville annexed Deerfield several years ago and that has created confusion over who to call when issues occur. The people I talked to in the...
umc.edu
School of Nursing tops Mississippi rankings by U.S. News & World Report
The University of Mississippi Medical Center School of Nursing is the top-ranked Bachelor of Science in Nursing program in the state, according to rankings from U.S. News & World Report. The University of Mississippi’s BSN programs at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Oxford campus ranked 67th in...
wtva.com
Man arrested for Lowndes County blaze
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is accused of setting fire to a house in Lowndes County. According to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, the incident happened on Wednesday shortly before 7:45 p.m at a house in the 5000 block of Jess Lyons Road in Columbus.
Commercial Dispatch
Threat on social media spurs lockdown at SHS
STARKVILLE — When Starkville High School officials received a tip of a threat on social media Monday, the school went into a modified lockdown for roughly an hour. A Facebook post from an account with only three friends, no prior posts and no pictures began circulating around 11 a.m. Monday morning. The post included a picture of three firearms with ammunition laying on a seat of a car with the caption, “Starkville high school get ready to rumble im coming for you.”
wcbi.com
Columbus Light & Water scam alert
COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – A recorded message is being circulated stating “You have been overcharged $50 on your utility bill and are due. compensation. For more information on how to get your money Press 1”. Please be advised that this message is not from Columbus Light...
Mississippi grandmother charged with felony child endangerment of her grandchild
A Mississippi grandmother has been charged with felony child endangerment of her grandchild. On Sept. 2 the Tupelo Police Department was contacted by Child Protective Services concerning a possible child abuse case. The child had been taken into the custody of CPS while the investigation was completed. On Sept. 26,...
wcbi.com
Family settles federal lawsuit with Monroe Co. deputies for 2015 murder
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The family of a man killed by Monroe County deputies has settled a federal lawsuit. Ricky Keeton was shot and killed during a raid at his home in October 2015. At the time, investigators told WCBI there was information that there were drugs inside...
wcbi.com
Tupelo drive-by shooting sends one woman to the hospital
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman injured. Early Monday morning police were called about a woman who had gone to the emergency room at North Mississippi Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Officers learned from the victim that she and...
wcbi.com
BancorpSouth merges with Cadence Bank, changes signs on buildings
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – One of the largest banks in the area is changing its name. BancorpSouth is re-branding all of its offices, banking locations, and the arena in Tupelo to the Cadence Bank brand. Signs of the name change began taking shape several weeks ago, as the signage...
wtva.com
Wendy's Giant of the Week - Destin Poindexter of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Wendy's Giant of the Week for week five is Columbus Falcons defensive back Destin Poindexter. Not only does he have an awesome name, but he and his fellow Falcons put in a stellar performance against the favorite New Hope Trojans this past Friday. The Falcon...
Father of baby that died at Red Bay daycare demands jury trial
The father of a four-month-old baby girl has filed court documents against the daycare accused in her death, demanding a civil jury trial.
