Read full article on original website
Related
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
sheenmagazine.com
Telli Swift Talks Boxing Wags Association, D’Telli Fragrances, Life With Deontay Wilder & More!
Telli Swift is the definition of a boss babe, someone who shines and brightens any room she walks into. Boasting 1.1 million followers on Instagram alone, Telli is a proud mother, actress, entrepreneur, philanthropist, fempowerist, and motivational speaker — here to use her platform for the greater good any chance she can.
Boy praises military mom at football practice without realizing she's standing right behind him
'I know what she doesn't know, she's a hard worker.'
sheenmagazine.com
Khalia S. Parker Is Dedicated To Reach Children With An Incarcerated Parent
As the founder and Executive Director of KP2 Theatre Foundation, Incorporated and KP2 Writes, LLC, Khalia S. Parker Preyer tirelessly advocates for and believes in the power of the arts to mesmerize, challenge, and improve the world. Khalia’s mission is to create an educational theatre experience using culturally relevant materials that fosters the love of the arts, inspire creativity, and encourage youth and young adults to be model citizens and ambitious artist.
RELATED PEOPLE
sheenmagazine.com
Experts Reveal How to Look Well Rested With No Sleep
We all know that a good night’s sleep is vital to looking your best and being healthy. We also know that sometimes things happen and you end up running on empty for the day. Sallow skin and dark and puffy eyes are tell-tale signs that you have had no sleep. Whether it’s due to illness, work stress, or getting up in the night to look after the kids, there are ways to look fresh even after a night of poor-quality sleep. You don’t have to spend the day looking exhausted. And you don’t need to pile makeup on either.
Selling Your Luxury Watch Has Never Been Easier. If Only Watchmakers Could Stop Stigmatizing It.
Imagine a pawnshop in the 1980s, its counter strewn with luxury timepieces and gold chains. Their hapless owner stands before the proprietor, pleading: “What’s your best price?” For most of the past century, selling a watch, particularly a fine Swiss watch, was an act of desperation. Then came the internet, ushering in an era of transparency that permanently changed the dynamics of buying and selling. Before, “the secondary market was mainly driven by retailers (authorized or not) who would trade in your watch to sell you a new one and, for the category of vintage watches, the auction houses,” says Oliver R. Müller,...
sheenmagazine.com
Delve into the Growth in Popularity and the Later Developments (2000-Present) of Levi Strauss
Levi Strauss & Co. is an American clothing company known worldwide for its Levi’s brand of denim jeans. Modern jeans began to appear in the 1920s, but sales were largely confined to the working people of the western United States, such as cowboys, lumberjacks, and railroad workers. Levi’s jeans apparently were first introduced to the East during the dude ranch craze of the 1930s.
sheenmagazine.com
Interview with Celebrity Chef Cordell Robinson
Describe yourself in a six-word sentence. I am a luxury renaissance man. What was the last thing you posted on social media?. A reel from the Grand Opening event I catered for Aston Martin/ Bentley @ Exclusive Automotive Group in the Washington DC area. What do you think is the...
Comments / 0