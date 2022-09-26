ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea

Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
POTUS
sheenmagazine.com

Khalia S. Parker Is Dedicated To Reach Children With An Incarcerated Parent

As the founder and Executive Director of KP2 Theatre Foundation, Incorporated and KP2 Writes, LLC, Khalia S. Parker Preyer tirelessly advocates for and believes in the power of the arts to mesmerize, challenge, and improve the world. Khalia’s mission is to create an educational theatre experience using culturally relevant materials that fosters the love of the arts, inspire creativity, and encourage youth and young adults to be model citizens and ambitious artist.
PERFORMING ARTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Lee
sheenmagazine.com

Experts Reveal How to Look Well Rested With No Sleep

We all know that a good night’s sleep is vital to looking your best and being healthy. We also know that sometimes things happen and you end up running on empty for the day. Sallow skin and dark and puffy eyes are tell-tale signs that you have had no sleep. Whether it’s due to illness, work stress, or getting up in the night to look after the kids, there are ways to look fresh even after a night of poor-quality sleep. You don’t have to spend the day looking exhausted. And you don’t need to pile makeup on either.
SKIN CARE
Robb Report

Selling Your Luxury Watch Has Never Been Easier. If Only Watchmakers Could Stop Stigmatizing It.

Imagine a pawnshop in the 1980s, its counter strewn with luxury timepieces and gold chains. Their hapless owner stands before the proprietor, pleading: “What’s your best price?” For most of the past century, selling a watch, particularly a fine Swiss watch, was an act of desperation. Then came the internet, ushering in an era of transparency that permanently changed the dynamics of buying and selling. Before, “the secondary market was mainly driven by retailers (authorized or not) who would trade in your watch to sell you a new one and, for the category of vintage watches, the auction houses,” says Oliver R. Müller,...
APPAREL
sheenmagazine.com

Delve into the Growth in Popularity and the Later Developments (2000-Present) of Levi Strauss

Levi Strauss & Co. is an American clothing company known worldwide for its Levi’s brand of denim jeans. Modern jeans began to appear in the 1920s, but sales were largely confined to the working people of the western United States, such as cowboys, lumberjacks, and railroad workers. Levi’s jeans apparently were first introduced to the East during the dude ranch craze of the 1930s.
BUSINESS
sheenmagazine.com

Interview with Celebrity Chef Cordell Robinson

Describe yourself in a six-word sentence. I am a luxury renaissance man. What was the last thing you posted on social media?. A reel from the Grand Opening event I catered for Aston Martin/ Bentley @ Exclusive Automotive Group in the Washington DC area. What do you think is the...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy