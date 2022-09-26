We all know that a good night’s sleep is vital to looking your best and being healthy. We also know that sometimes things happen and you end up running on empty for the day. Sallow skin and dark and puffy eyes are tell-tale signs that you have had no sleep. Whether it’s due to illness, work stress, or getting up in the night to look after the kids, there are ways to look fresh even after a night of poor-quality sleep. You don’t have to spend the day looking exhausted. And you don’t need to pile makeup on either.

SKIN CARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO