Read full article on original website
Related
Columbia Missourian
Stephens softball hires former MU star Wilmes as assistant
Former Missouri softball standout Brooke Wilmes was hired as an assistant coach for Stephens College softball, the athletic department announced Tuesday. Wilmes will join assistant coach Michelle Looney on head coach Emily Kingsolver's staff.
Columbia Missourian
Mexico softball standout Thurman commits to MU
Mexico High School center fielder Jordyn Thurman verbally committed to Missouri on Tuesday via Twitter. Thurman, a junior, can sign her National Letter of Intent in November of her senior year. She was an all-district and All-North Central Missouri Conference performer as a sophomore.
Columbia Missourian
The fourth-down quarterback: Stonehouse family name stretches to Missouri
It’s not every year a college football team enters the season with a battle at the punter position. In 2022, Missouri was in an irregular spot.
Columbia Missourian
Mizzou Madness under the lights at Francis Quadrangle tips off Friday
Mizzou Madness — a showcase of the Missouri men’s and women’s basketball teams — will tip off under the lights at 8 p.m. Friday on an outdoor court placed on Francis Quadrangle between the Columns and Jesse Hall. The court will be 60 feet by 90...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia Missourian
'Tiger Kickoff Show': Previewing Missouri hosting #1 Georgia
KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the eight episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. The writers preview Missouri's game against the number one ranked Georgia Bulldogs. They go over the stout defense Georgia has and how 2021's national champions haven't skipped a beat in 2022.
Columbia Missourian
SEC announces 2023 softball conference schedule
The SEC announced its 2023 softball conference schedule Thursday. Missouri will play eight three-game conference series — four at home and four on the road. The Tigers begin conference play March 10 at home against Kentucky. MU will also host Alabama (March 31-April 2), Ole Miss (April 14-16) and Arkansas (May 5-7).
Columbia Missourian
Riley James Elgin Aug. 5, 1992 — Sept. 25, 2022
Riley James Elgin, 30, Jefferson City, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022. He was born August 5, 1992 in Wichita, Kansas a son of Richard and Glenda “Wisner” Elgin. He was a 2011 graduate of Jefferson City High School. Riley proudly served our country in the United States...
Columbia Missourian
How Dominic Lovett rediscovered his love for football this offseason
Perhaps Missouri’s most important offseason development came in the weight room this summer. It’s where Dominic Lovett rediscovered his love for football after a freshman season that required plenty of patience. The sophomore from East St. Louis, Illinois, needed to wait his turn.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Columbia Missourian
‘Better each week’: Rulo’s Russellville remains among other mid-Mo unbeatens
Tim Rulo has the community of Russellville ecstatic as his team prepares for a game no one thought it would be in — an undefeated homecoming matchup in Week 6. “Hopefully our effort and product on the field makes people proud,” Rulo said. “That’s really what you’re trying to do, is try to make people proud to be from Russellville. No matter what the contest might be, in this case football.”
Columbia Missourian
10 years in the SEC: Missouri's first home football game against Georgia
On Sept. 12, 2012, a game years in the making was played at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, when the Georgia Bulldogs faced the Missouri Tigers. On Nov. 6, 2011, Missouri was announced as the 14th member of the Southeastern Conference, and just nine months later Southeastern Conference powerhouse Georgia came into Columbia for the first time ever.
939theeagle.com
CVB: Columbia hotel rooms are virtually sold-out on Saturday
Columbia hotel rooms are at a premium this weekend, due to Mizzou’s football game against #1 Georgia, the defending national champions. The Bulldogs travel as well as any football team in the nation, and Columbia Convention and Visitors bureau spokeswoman Megan McConachie anticipates many thousands of Bulldog fans will be in Columbia for the game starting as early as today (Wednesday). She tells 939 the Eagle that Columbia “is extremely low on hotel rooms for this weekend.” She says while there are still a few rooms available on Friday evening, Saturday is virtually sold-out.
Columbia Missourian
Rematch at South Carolina headlines MU women's basketball's national TV schedule
The SEC announced the television designations and tipoff times for the 2022-23 women’s basketball season Wednesday. Missouri will play nine nationally televised games, the most notable a Jan. 15 rematch at South Carolina. The Tigers defeated the eventual national champions 70-69 in overtime last season at Mizzou Arena. The game will air on either ESPN 2 or SEC Network, with the exact designation to be announced later.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Columbia Missourian
Rischer edges Baumstark again; Tolton wins on senior night
It took until the final hole for Tolton’s Audrey Rischer to put away Rock Bridge’s Tierney Baumstark in an all-Columbia quadrangular match Thursday. On the ninth tee box, Rischer and Baumstark were level at 1-under, but a birdie on the final hole gave the Tolton star the last push she needed to defeat Baumstark. Rischer shot 2-under 33 to take medalist honors, and Baumstark shot 34.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri injury report against Georgia: Bailey out, Burden questionable
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz noted Tuesday that freshman wide receiver Luther Burden and senior linebacker Chad Bailey would be questionable to play Saturday against Georgia. And while Burden remained questionable, Bailey’s status was changed to out. The linebacker suffered an injury against Auburn and was later spotted on the sideline in street clothes and with his left arm in a sling.
Columbia Missourian
'We're here': Looking back on Missouri's last win over Georgia
Missouri went 5-7 in 2012, its first year in the SEC. It was its first losing record since 2004. Doubts hung over whether the Tigers belonged in the conference, and they continued to reign after a 5-0 start to the 2013 season, with wins over Murray State, Toledo, Indiana, Arkansas State and Vanderbilt — hardly a murders’ row. Missouri was ranked No. 25 heading into an Oct. 12 road game against No. 7 Georgia.
Columbia Missourian
Battle looks to climb district standings against Smith-Cotton
After a brief intermission,Battle (1-4, 1-2 Central Missouri Activities Conference) will focus back on CMACplay Friday night. Battle hosts Smith-Cotton (1-4, 0-3) in an important matchup for district and playoff seeding. Battle fought hard in a 48-44 defeat at the hands of North County (4-1) last Friday. Star quarterback Justin...
Columbia Missourian
MU's Burden, Bailey questionable for Georgia, Powell out for season
Missouri may be without true freshman receiver Luther Burden on Saturday against Georgia, according to Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz. Drinkwitz said Burden suffered an injury on the second series of Missouri’s Week 4 game against Auburn that kept him out most of the second quarter. The five-star freshman is questionable for Saturday’s game.
Columbia Missourian
Hickman softball loses high scoring affair; Tolton soccer scores six in win
Hickman softball plated eight runs but failed to slow down the Helias offense in a 13-8 loss Wednesday in Jefferson City. The Kewpies fell behind 3-1 after two frames before they put up six runs in the top of the third, capped by Lucy Hurtado’s grand slam.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge softball scores statement win over Blue Springs South
A matchup between Rock Bridge and Blue Springs South turned into a one-sided affair Wednesday at Mizzou Softball Stadium. The Bruins shut out the Jaguars 8-0, a key result for Class 5 District 6 seeding purposes. Both squads entered the game 1-1 against each other.
Columbia Missourian
Game time set for MU's matchup in SEC/Big 12 Challenge
Missouri men’s basketball will face Iowa State for a second consecutive season in the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge. This season’s matchup will tip off at 1 p.m. Jan. 28 at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers lost to the Cyclones 67-50 in Ames, Iowa, last season. MU’s last victory in...
Comments / 0