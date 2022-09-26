ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYFF4.com

Woman was hit by car walking near Asheville bridge, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A woman was hit by a car walking near McDowell Street bridge, according to Asheville Police Department. Megan Perry, 32, was walking in the road near McDowell Street around 10:50 p.m. on Sept. 22 when she was hit by a vehicle, police say. According to police,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Macon County, NC
State
Florida State
City
Franklin, NC
State
Wyoming State
Macon County, NC
Crime & Safety
WSPA 7News

Pedestrian dies days after crash in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Thursday a week after being hit by a car in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said the crash happened on September 22 around 10:50 p.m. near McDowell Street. Police said the pedestrian was walking in the roadway near the bridge when she was hit by a vehicle. She […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
accesswdun.com

Rabun County wreck claims lives of elderly Franklin, N.C., women

Two Franklin, N.C., women died in a two-vehicle wreck east of Clayton Wednesday afternoon. The wreck happened about 3:15 p.m.on Ga. 2 east of Mcworter Lane in Rabun County, according to the Georgia State Patrol. A 2007 Mercedes Benz E350 driven by Judith Coolidge Hughes, 81, was traveling west on...
RABUN COUNTY, GA
Travel Maven

This Entire Amuseument Park in North Carolina is Mysteriously Abandoned

There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In western North Carolina, you'll find what was once a popular destination that now sits decaying in the middle of a charming Great Smoky Mountain town. Keep reading to learn more.
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick
WSPA 7News

Over 2k without power in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Over two thousand people are without power Thursday in Greenville County. According to Duke Energy, there are two outages in the county. The first was reported around 10:52 a.m. The outages are in the Berea area and the Overbrook area. Both outages were caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Travel Maven

The Best Small Town in North Carolina for a Weekend Getaway

North Carolina is one of the most scenic coastal states in the country filled with dozens of historic towns and cities. With so many charming places to choose from, trying to figure out where to head for a trip can be challenging and that is why we put together this article. Keep reading to find out which small town in the Tar Heel State is the best to visit for an idyllic weekend getaway.
HOT SPRINGS, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers
WLOS.com

Declining tourism rates spark concerns among some leaders, business owners in Asheville

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — For the fourth consecutive month, Asheville has reported more un-booked hotel rooms than for the same period last year. According to the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority (TDA), hotel occupancy was down two points in August from the same month last year. Similarly, vacation rentals were also down, dropping 10 points from the same time last year and 14 points from August 2019.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Asheville PD investigating after pedestrian hit by car dies

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car and died almost a week later. Police said 32-year-old Megan Perry was walking in the road near the 560 block of McDowell Street on Sept. 22 around 10:50 p.m. when she was hit by a car.
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
themaconcountynews.com

Former Marine hired as town’s new Code Enforcement Officer

At the September Town of Franklin Council meeting, Town Planner/I.T. Director Justin Setser presented Frank Belanger, the Town’s new Code Enforcement Officer who was hired in August. While many residents of Franklin may not be familiar with the duties of that position, Setser explained its importance and conveyed to the Council appreciation for Belanger, a veteran.
FRANKLIN, NC
FOX Carolina

17-year-old detained on attempted murder charge in Oconee Co., deputies say

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a 17-year-old was detained early Wednesday morning on a charge of attempted murder. Deputies said the 17-year-old was also charged with one count each of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol. The teen was booked into the Detention Center around 1:30 a.m. and is currently detained pending a bond hearing.
WESTMINSTER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy