WYFF4.com
Woman was hit by car walking near Asheville bridge, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A woman was hit by a car walking near McDowell Street bridge, according to Asheville Police Department. Megan Perry, 32, was walking in the road near McDowell Street around 10:50 p.m. on Sept. 22 when she was hit by a vehicle, police say. According to police,...
my40.tv
Western North Carolina counties prepare as Hurricane Ian heads north
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The aftermath of Hurricane Ian is expected to impact the Western North Carolina region over the next few days. Crews and residents in Henderson and Polk counties have been preparing over the past week for potential flooding. In Henderson County, businesses in flood zones...
my40.tv
WNC officials begin preparing with Ian's sights set on the Carolinas later this week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As Hurricane causes devastating storm surge in Florida, the system's sights will soon be set on the Carolinas later this week. Western North Carolina officials are preparing for the worst, and hoping for the best. While Ian's track can still vary, it is expected to...
WYFF4.com
Event changes, cancellations in South Carolina, North Carolina due to Ian impacts
GREENVILLE, S.C. — We are hearing about several event changes or cancellations due to the impacts of Ian. (Video above: Upstate man with Alzheimer's shares story with others after being inspired by Geoff Hart) We will continue to add to this list as we learn more. Walk to End...
Pedestrian dies days after crash in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Thursday a week after being hit by a car in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said the crash happened on September 22 around 10:50 p.m. near McDowell Street. Police said the pedestrian was walking in the roadway near the bridge when she was hit by a vehicle. She […]
my40.tv
Buncombe, Transylvania counties remember TS Fred as Hurricane Ian approaches
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Residents of Buncombe and Transylvania Counties were preparing Thursday, Sept. 29 for the possibility of a powerful storm as Ian heads closer to the mountains by this weekend. For many, the memories of Tropical Storm Fred's remnants in August 2021 were not far off. “There...
accesswdun.com
Rabun County wreck claims lives of elderly Franklin, N.C., women
Two Franklin, N.C., women died in a two-vehicle wreck east of Clayton Wednesday afternoon. The wreck happened about 3:15 p.m.on Ga. 2 east of Mcworter Lane in Rabun County, according to the Georgia State Patrol. A 2007 Mercedes Benz E350 driven by Judith Coolidge Hughes, 81, was traveling west on...
This Entire Amuseument Park in North Carolina is Mysteriously Abandoned
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In western North Carolina, you'll find what was once a popular destination that now sits decaying in the middle of a charming Great Smoky Mountain town. Keep reading to learn more.
WYFF4.com
Autopsy results released on Greenville County child found dead in plastic bin
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — More than two months after her death, autopsy results were released Tuesday for the 4-year-old Greenville County girl who authorities say was suffocated by her half-brother. Joanna J. Lockaby's body was found on July 19 behind a home on Chevy Chase Boulevard in Pelzer after...
Over 2k without power in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Over two thousand people are without power Thursday in Greenville County. According to Duke Energy, there are two outages in the county. The first was reported around 10:52 a.m. The outages are in the Berea area and the Overbrook area. Both outages were caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging […]
Georgia's Debbie Collier case: Timeline of events in burned office manager's slaying
Debbie Collier, a Georgia real estate office manager, went missing on Sept. 10 and was discovered dead under suspicious circumstances the following day.
The Best Small Town in North Carolina for a Weekend Getaway
North Carolina is one of the most scenic coastal states in the country filled with dozens of historic towns and cities. With so many charming places to choose from, trying to figure out where to head for a trip can be challenging and that is why we put together this article. Keep reading to find out which small town in the Tar Heel State is the best to visit for an idyllic weekend getaway.
5 arrested, $121,000 worth of stolen property recovered in Buncombe Co.
Five people were arrested after deputies recovered $121,000 worth of stolen property in Buncombe County.
WLOS.com
Declining tourism rates spark concerns among some leaders, business owners in Asheville
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — For the fourth consecutive month, Asheville has reported more un-booked hotel rooms than for the same period last year. According to the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority (TDA), hotel occupancy was down two points in August from the same month last year. Similarly, vacation rentals were also down, dropping 10 points from the same time last year and 14 points from August 2019.
FOX Carolina
Asheville PD investigating after pedestrian hit by car dies
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car and died almost a week later. Police said 32-year-old Megan Perry was walking in the road near the 560 block of McDowell Street on Sept. 22 around 10:50 p.m. when she was hit by a car.
1 dead in Travelers Rest crash
According to the Greenville County Coroner's Office, one person died in a fatal car and motorcycle accident.
themaconcountynews.com
Former Marine hired as town’s new Code Enforcement Officer
At the September Town of Franklin Council meeting, Town Planner/I.T. Director Justin Setser presented Frank Belanger, the Town’s new Code Enforcement Officer who was hired in August. While many residents of Franklin may not be familiar with the duties of that position, Setser explained its importance and conveyed to the Council appreciation for Belanger, a veteran.
wpde.com
Emails between school officials detail physical altercation between 5th-grade student, SRO
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — News 13 has worked for months to uncover what took place between a Fletcher Elementary student and a school resource officer in May of this year that led to an SBI investigation. In a statement on Sept. 27, the Henderson County Public Schools spokesperson confirmed...
Teenager arrested in Oconee County shooting
A teenager is in custody following a weekend shooting in the Upstate. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says, a 17 year old suspect was arrested Tuesday on charges for attempted murder and weapons violations.
FOX Carolina
17-year-old detained on attempted murder charge in Oconee Co., deputies say
WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a 17-year-old was detained early Wednesday morning on a charge of attempted murder. Deputies said the 17-year-old was also charged with one count each of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol. The teen was booked into the Detention Center around 1:30 a.m. and is currently detained pending a bond hearing.
