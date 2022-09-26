Read full article on original website
Ruth Ann Dunn
Mrs. Ruth Ann Dunn, age 84, of Salem, passed away Monday September 26 at Autumn Woods in New Albany. Ruth Ann was born July 18, 1938, in Marengo, Indiana the daughter of Herbert and Gloria Sturgeon Jones. She was a retired employee of Jean’s Extrusions. She is survived by...
wbiw.com
Former Sheriff Jerry Ross Sr. died on Monday
BEDFORD – Former Lawrence County Sheriff Jerry Allen Ross Sr., of Mitchell, passed away on Monday, September 26th. He was 78. Ross had been suffering from some health issues for some time. Ross retired from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department after 26 years of service. He was sheriff for...
wamwamfm.com
Timothy E. Gregory
Timothy E. Gregory, 68, passed away at his Petersburg residence on September 18, 2022. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, October, 19, 1953, to Clarence and Margie (Evans) Gregory. Tim was the owner of Tim’s Appliances in Washington. He loved spending time with his family, especially with his great nieces...
salemleader.com
Juan Diaz Leon
Juan Diaz Leon, 93 Farmville, Virginia, formerly of Salem, died on Sept. 15, 2022. He was born in Rio Piedras Puerto Rico on Nov. 6, 1928, to the late Hermenegildo and Paula Ruiz De-Leon. His favorite past- time was watching the Mets play baseball, fishing and was the head chef...
Proud then, proud now
Pictured is Corey Churchman who was proud to be a West Washington Senator in 2000. Send in a vintage picture of your glory days of yesteryear for an upcoming section in The Salem Leader. There is no charge to picture "retired" football players. Deadline to submit high school, middle school...
thedailyhoosier.com
Duncomb’s IU basketball teammates are impressed: “Logan is going to provide a lot for us this year”
Race Thompson was shoved in the back during a team workout at the beginning of the summer, and he turned to face the aggressor. A year ago Logan Duncomb might have been the last person Thompson would have expected to see. Then, Duncomb was the guy the veterans pushed around. But when that was in fact who he saw, Thompson sensed something was different.
Wave 3
Former WAVE News meteorologist inducted into Kentucky Broadcasters Hall of Fame
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a career that spanned more than 23 years at WAVE News from 1987 to 2010 and several additional years in the Louisville market, meteorologist John Belski was inducted into the Kentucky Broadcasters Hall of Fame Monday night. It’s the association’s highest honor. WAVE...
Bloomington theater hosting screening of Indiana thriller
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The historic Buskirk-Chumley Theater in Bloomington is set to host a screening of "So Cold the River" on Friday. The horror thriller, adapted from the New York Times bestselling author Michael Koryta's novel, was filmed in southern Indiana at the West Baden Springs Hotel. Bloomington's own...
Are You Brave Enough to Drive Kentucky’s Sleepy Hollow Road?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana community helping family after house fire
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Community members are reaching out to help a family after a house fire in southern Indiana. Kristie Ashcraft started a GoFundMe page for her friend, April Breeden, after Breeden's home on Roselawn Court in Jeffersonville caught fire several days ago. Ashcraft said Breeden and her family...
wbiw.com
Seymour Oktoberfest begins this week
SEYMOUR – The 49th Seymour Oktoberfest kicks off on Thursday, September 29th. The event runs through Saturday, October 1. There will be more than 70 food booths and 42 arts and crafts vendors set up from Thursday to Saturday, the Biergarten will be open all three days in the parking lot at Walnut and Second streets.
WLKY.com
$2 million Powerball ticket sold in southern Indiana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Check your tickets! Indiana has some big Powerball winners from over the weekend. In the player above, attorney advises lottery winners what to do after they've won. According to Hoosier Lottery, five Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $2 million were sold on Saturday. One...
leoweekly.com
The Creativity Shines At Louisville Sandwich Shop – Melt 502
My job as a teacher — at its heart — is about intel. And as has been true for decades, high school students are a wellspring of intel. Who’s got a crush on who, when that other teacher’s assignment is due, how much the new iPhone is going to cost, and, occasionally, the answer to the content question you were asking that rudely interrupted their conversation.
wdrb.com
Date set for 3-day grand opening of Academy Sports + Outdoors in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new sporting goods store will open in Jeffersonville next month. Academy Sports + Outdoors will open Oct. 7 on Veterans Parkway, just off Interstate 65. The store will have a three-day grand opening event with discounts, specials, giveaways and demonstrations. Earlier this year, the company...
salemleader.com
Salem Police Action 09-19-2022 to 09-25-2022
Abandoned Vehicle, Reid Ave. Stolen Vehicles, Franklin St. Assistance, W. Market St. Shoplifter, E. Hackberry St. Possible Intoxicated Driver, 135 S. Accident (Property Damage), Homer/Water St. Reckless Driving, Ridgeview Dr. Accident, 135 S. Theft, W. Mulberry St. Stolen Meds, Fairview. Suspicious Subject, Old 60 E. Concern, Main St. 09-20-2022. Complaint,...
leoweekly.com
The St. James Court Art Show and UnFair Art Show Start Friday
The 66th annual St. James Court Art Show is back, starting on Friday, Sept. 30 and lasting through the weekend. The art show takes place in St. James Court, surrounded by a beautiful collection of Victorian homes in the heart of historic Old Louisville. The juried fine arts and contemporary crafts show hosts over 600 artists from around the United States who work in 17 different artistic mediums.
WHAS 11
Louisville mother wants people to remember late daughter for her heart
Kierra Stone was found shot to death Sept. 21 in the Newburg neighborhood. Her mother is now asking why this happened.
wevv.com
Dr. Anthony Fauci to receive Lifetime Achievement Award in Kentucky
Dr. Anthony Fauci will be one of several recipients at this year's Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards in Louisville, Kentucky. Dr. Fauci will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Ali Center in Louisville as part of the ninth Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards on Nov. 5. According to the Ali Center's...
1 flown to hospital following ATV vs truck crash in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A juvenile was flown to an Evansville hospital following a crash between an ATV and a pickup truck in Martin County. According to Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 1:44 p.m. on September 24 on Dover Hill Road. A juvenile had been driving northeast along the road and […]
'It's not just LGBTQ themes': Controversial book will remain on JCPS shelves following vote
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Members of the Jefferson County Public Schools School Based Decision Making (SBDM) Council voted to keep an LGBTQ+ book that sparked controversy on bookshelves Monday. That means Liberty High School and the Phoenix School of Discovery will not have to get rid of the book, "Gender...
