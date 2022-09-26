Read full article on original website
Brigham Young University (BYU) Held Its World Of Dance Program On CampusS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Homestead Resort and Golf Course In Midway Is a Fun Place To GoS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Driving Along Guardsman Pass Is A Chance To Enjoy Scenic ViewsS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
nebo.edu
4th Grade Visits Springville Power
Field trip to Springville Power! The whole 4th grade had the chance to learn about electricity from the knowledgeable staff of Springville City. Did you know they provide power to Springville, Spanish Fork, Salem & Payson!! That's a lot of power! 4th graders learned what it takes to power all of those cities! We learned how to stay safe around electricity. Ask your 4th grader what number they call before they dig!
nebo.edu
PJHS Students Attending Captain's Academy
We'd like to recognize our student leaders who attended Captain's Academy this week. Captain's Academy is a bi-yearly conference for student leaders selected from each secondary school in Nebo School District where they focus on sportsmanship and leadership skills. Jordan Stevenson was the featured speaker at this conference. Jordan is a wounded war veteran now living in Spanish Fork who taught the students how to take simple steps and celebrate simple victories in order to make larger gains and meet their goals. He stressed the importance of avoiding focus on what you can't accomplish, and look to what you can. Pictured with Jordan are our students from PJHS: Jane Teemant, Derek Preston, Gracie Raff, Bentley Myers and Ella Jewell.
Family concerned with security at local high school following threat
J.C. and Megan McKissen’s daughter returned to school on Wednesday after being the victim of a serious threat late last week.
Racist comments made at Utah high school girls soccer game under investigation
Girls from Provo and Salem Hills' soccer teams were playing into overtime Thursday night when the referee called a foul, said one of the Provo team captains.
utahoutside.com
Hiking Donut Falls, Now with More Trail, Less Road
I’ve lived in Salt Lake City for 21 years, and I’ve never hiked to Donut Falls in Big Cottonwood Canyon. So on a recent weekend, myself, along with my wife and son, decided to finally tick one of the most popular Wasatch hikes off the to-do list. To my surprise, hiking Donut Falls was better than expected, because the route now features more trail, less road.
kslnewsradio.com
American Leadership Academy responds to homecoming incident
SPANISH FORK, Utah — American Leadership Academy (ALA) responded to allegations involving an incident at a homecoming dance where student attendees claimed to have been body shamed. The incident occurred last weekend when female students were denied entry to the school’s homecoming dance because they were violating the dress...
KSLTV
Attempted kidnapping near Utah junior high has school, police warning parents
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police are investigating an attempted abduction near Bennion Junior High School. Taylorsville Police said the subject was on foot and asked the child if they wanted to go for a ride. Taylorsville Police also seemingly contradicted this and said that no vehicle was involved. The school...
KSLTV
Father outraged over ‘lack of security’ at high school
HOLLADAY, Utah — A father in the Granite School District is outraged over what he calls a “lack of security” at Olympus High School. J.C. McKissen said police called him last week to inform him his daughter had been named in a threat. “A bunch of kids...
Gephardt Daily
Officials release name of woman killed in collision with semi near Strawberry Reservoir
STRAWBERRY RESERVOIR, Utah, Sept. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Department of Public Safety has released the name of a driver killed Monday when her car collided with a semi near Strawberry Reservoir. The victim was 82-year-old Hao M. Kuo, of Cottonwood Heights. The collision happened at about 4:34...
School responds to outrage after girls kicked out of dance for dress code
Students and parents are demanding answers after girls were kicked out of a homecoming dance for allegedly violating the Utah charter school's dress code.
nebo.edu
Nebo Captain's Academy Fall 2022
Athletic student leaders from secondary schools in Nebo School District, Provo School District, and Wasatch School District gathered last week for the Nebo Captain’s Academy, a program implemented to increase communication and friendship among student athletes and encourage sportsmanship and leadership. Captain’s Academy was created by Dr. Everett Kelepolo,...
kjzz.com
Father of Orem Mayor calls schools 'evil' during prayer at city council meeting
OREM, Utah — Alan Young, the 93-year-old father of Orem Mayor David Young, was invited by his son to give the invocation at the Orem City Council Meeting on Sept. 27. Young prayed to God, lamenting about the “evil” being taught in schools. He then prayed for the passage of Prop 2 in November.
wasatchmag.com
A Night at Ninth and Ninth at Nine
It’s around 9:15 in the evening on a Thursday, and I’m gearing up for a bike ride. I’m in my backyard with a couple of friends, ten blocks to the east of the 9th and 9th intersection that marks the starting point of the night’s activities. We’ve been preparing for the ride for an hour or two at this point, in a matter typical of most Thursday night regulars: a couple of cheap beers and an abundance of good vibes. The night grows darker and darker, and at 9:30 we decide it’s high time to mount up and head out. Ranging from thousand-dollar dual-shock hardcore mountain bikes to sixty-dollar beaters, our cavalry is more than ready to take on the night ahead – it’s not the bike but the rider, as they say. We charge down the hill towards the increasingly restless crowd gathering in the parking lot of Continental Cleaners, joining rank amongst the riders around 9:45. Tossing our bikes to the ground, my group fans out around the parking lot, searching for friends and drinks and making final preparations for the night ahead.
KSLTV
Three-vehicle crash closes Mountain View Corridor, one passenger ejected
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police closed a portion of Mountain View Corridor after a three-vehicle crash Tuesday night. According to police, a vehicle traveling eastbound on Mountain View Corridor and 9000 South hit two cars traveling northbound. One passenger was ejected from a vehicle, but police didn’t say from...
Roads reopen after scaffolding collapse at Salt Lake City building site
A strong storm that rolled through northern Utah on Thursday evening caused damage in Salt Lake City.
upr.org
Farmington man placed in medically-induced coma after falling 40 feet from overpass
A man from Farmington is in a coma after reportedly falling 40 feet off a highway overpass on Saturday. Hayden Gurman, husband and father of five children, was out on a run the morning of September 24 when he attempted to climb over a barricade to get out of traffic on Interstate 15. Believing that there was a sidewalk on the other side, Gurman hopped the barricade and fell 40 feet.
UPDATE: Victims identified in Saratoga Springs school bus crash
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – The victims in the crash involving a school bus in Saratoga Springs Monday morning have been identified. Chief Burton with the Saratoga Springs Police Department confirmed with ABC4 the 20-year-old woman who died in the crash was identified as Lauren Scott of Saratoga Springs. 19-year-old Caden Simmons is confirmed to […]
Looking for fun? Here's what to do in Salt Lake City this weekend
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here's what's going on in Salt Lake City. What's happening: Check out the last show of Salt Lake City's Twilight Concert Series of the year with Band of Horses, Dad Bod and Daytime Lover. When: Today at 6pm. Where: The Gallivan Center.
Herald-Journal
Black Rifle Coffee sets sights on 4th North and Main, pending approval
One of Logan’s busiest intersections could become home to one of Utah’s most successful coffee companies if the company’s site plan is adapted to conform with the city’s zoning for the property. The proposed site is on the southeast corner on 400 North and Main Street,...
KUTV
Church announces all members, missionaries accounted for following Hurricane Ian
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says everyone from the Tampa and Fort Lauderdale mission, the missions most impacted, are all safe and accounted for. Missionaries were removed from harms way Monday. The Church also had supplies, materials, tools, water and shelf...
