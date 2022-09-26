ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springville, UT

4th Grade Visits Springville Power

Field trip to Springville Power! The whole 4th grade had the chance to learn about electricity from the knowledgeable staff of Springville City. Did you know they provide power to Springville, Spanish Fork, Salem & Payson!! That's a lot of power! 4th graders learned what it takes to power all of those cities! We learned how to stay safe around electricity. Ask your 4th grader what number they call before they dig!
SPRINGVILLE, UT
PJHS Students Attending Captain's Academy

We'd like to recognize our student leaders who attended Captain's Academy this week. Captain's Academy is a bi-yearly conference for student leaders selected from each secondary school in Nebo School District where they focus on sportsmanship and leadership skills. Jordan Stevenson was the featured speaker at this conference. Jordan is a wounded war veteran now living in Spanish Fork who taught the students how to take simple steps and celebrate simple victories in order to make larger gains and meet their goals. He stressed the importance of avoiding focus on what you can't accomplish, and look to what you can. Pictured with Jordan are our students from PJHS: Jane Teemant, Derek Preston, Gracie Raff, Bentley Myers and Ella Jewell.
SPANISH FORK, UT
Hiking Donut Falls, Now with More Trail, Less Road

I’ve lived in Salt Lake City for 21 years, and I’ve never hiked to Donut Falls in Big Cottonwood Canyon. So on a recent weekend, myself, along with my wife and son, decided to finally tick one of the most popular Wasatch hikes off the to-do list. To my surprise, hiking Donut Falls was better than expected, because the route now features more trail, less road.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
American Leadership Academy responds to homecoming incident

SPANISH FORK, Utah — American Leadership Academy (ALA) responded to allegations involving an incident at a homecoming dance where student attendees claimed to have been body shamed. The incident occurred last weekend when female students were denied entry to the school’s homecoming dance because they were violating the dress...
SPANISH FORK, UT
Father outraged over ‘lack of security’ at high school

HOLLADAY, Utah — A father in the Granite School District is outraged over what he calls a “lack of security” at Olympus High School. J.C. McKissen said police called him last week to inform him his daughter had been named in a threat. “A bunch of kids...
HOLLADAY, UT
Nebo Captain's Academy Fall 2022

Athletic student leaders from secondary schools in Nebo School District, Provo School District, and Wasatch School District gathered last week for the Nebo Captain’s Academy, a program implemented to increase communication and friendship among student athletes and encourage sportsmanship and leadership. Captain’s Academy was created by Dr. Everett Kelepolo,...
PROVO, UT
A Night at Ninth and Ninth at Nine

It’s around 9:15 in the evening on a Thursday, and I’m gearing up for a bike ride. I’m in my backyard with a couple of friends, ten blocks to the east of the 9th and 9th intersection that marks the starting point of the night’s activities. We’ve been preparing for the ride for an hour or two at this point, in a matter typical of most Thursday night regulars: a couple of cheap beers and an abundance of good vibes. The night grows darker and darker, and at 9:30 we decide it’s high time to mount up and head out. Ranging from thousand-dollar dual-shock hardcore mountain bikes to sixty-dollar beaters, our cavalry is more than ready to take on the night ahead – it’s not the bike but the rider, as they say. We charge down the hill towards the increasingly restless crowd gathering in the parking lot of Continental Cleaners, joining rank amongst the riders around 9:45. Tossing our bikes to the ground, my group fans out around the parking lot, searching for friends and drinks and making final preparations for the night ahead.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Farmington man placed in medically-induced coma after falling 40 feet from overpass

A man from Farmington is in a coma after reportedly falling 40 feet off a highway overpass on Saturday. Hayden Gurman, husband and father of five children, was out on a run the morning of September 24 when he attempted to climb over a barricade to get out of traffic on Interstate 15. Believing that there was a sidewalk on the other side, Gurman hopped the barricade and fell 40 feet.
FARMINGTON, UT
UPDATE: Victims identified in Saratoga Springs school bus crash

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – The victims in the crash involving a school bus in Saratoga Springs Monday morning have been identified. Chief Burton with the Saratoga Springs Police Department confirmed with ABC4 the 20-year-old woman who died in the crash was identified as Lauren Scott of Saratoga Springs. 19-year-old Caden Simmons is confirmed to […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT

