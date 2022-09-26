Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Carolina
HURRICANE TRACK: 12 p.m. update on timing for Ian impact
Hurricane Ian causes Cherry Grove Pier to collapse in Myrtle Beach, SC (@LetitiaStrick6 / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX) Flooding Near The Medical University of South Carolina In Charleston As Hurricane Ian Hits. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A video shared by Twitter user @devonclarke_ shows flooding on Ashley Avenue, near the...
View Charleston area live cams as Hurricane Ian approaches
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Ian is expected to lash the South Carolina coast on Friday after dealing a devastating blow to Florida earlier in the week. Much of the Lowcountry began to feel impacts from the storm on Thursday by way of gusty winds, rain, and some coastal flooding. Those impacts are expected to […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
Myrtle Beach projected on dangerous side of Category 1 Ian. 3ft to 5ft Storm Surge
Hurricane Ian is now leaving the state of Florida after 12 foot storm surge caused Category 4 devastation to the Ft. Myers area and across the state. As of the 11 a.m. National Hurricane Center postings, Ian is expected to arrive near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina beginning Friday as a Category 1 Hurricane.
WYFF4.com
Ian's track changes; storm's impact on South Carolina, Georgia, NC revised
Hurricane Ian, which made landfall Wednesday as a powerful near-Category 5 storm, is expected to slowly plow across central Florida and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday. Some major changes in the storm's speed and track have revised the forecast, especially for the weekend. (Latest video forecast above)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Horry County moves to OPCON 1 as Ian approaches landfall
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County moved to OPCON 1 as Hurricane Ian approaches landfall along the South Carolina coast. As of 11 a.m., Ian continues to track north and is forecast to make landfall near Georgetown Friday afternoon. Horry County has been preparing for this for several days, and even as the trajectory […]
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Warning! Ian Targets SC Coast!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hurricane Ian is now 85 mph storm and targeting the South Carolina coast for a landfall during the early afternoon today. Likely landfall between Charleston and Myrtle Beach. Hurricane Warnings are flying along the coast and Tropical Storm Warnings inland. Storm Surge Warnings also issued. Ian will approach the coast during the morning with heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Most people will experience tropical storm force winds around 40 to 60 mph. Some will experience higher gusts from 70 to 85 mph closer to the center of the storm. Look for 5-8 inches of rainfall and a storm surge around 4-7 feet north of the center, likely northern Charleston, Georgetown and Horry Counties. Lower surge numbers in the metro Charleston area thanks to the track being further north and a more off shore wind profile as the tide comes in. However, with the tremendous tropical rainfall, flooding still a good bet in the metro with tide levels around 7-9 feet.
myrtlebeachsc.com
2:05 p.m. Ian makes landfall in Georgetown. 3rd highest storm surge in Myrtle Beach history
Hurricane Ian made landfall at 2 p.m. in Georgetown, S.C. With 8 foot storm surge in North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach, Ian is officially the 3rd highest recorded oceanfront surge in Myrtle Beach history. As we have reported, Myrtle Beach, Pawleys Island, Garden City, and Surfside Beach are on...
Tree falls on house in Spartanburg County, South Carolina
Winds caused problems Thursday in the Upstate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ian eases closer to SC landfall; hurricane warning in effect for Grand Strand
A hurricane warning has been issued for the Grand Strand ahead of Ian, according to the National Hurricane Center. Conditions are going to worsen on Friday both in terms of wind and rain.
myrtlebeachsc.com
Myrtle Beach will get direct Northeast impact from Ian
The 5 a.m. National Hurricane Center update has the eye of Ian arriving just south of Myrtle Beach. Ian is a category 1 hurricane with sustained winds at 85 miles per hour. The Northeast side of any Atlantic coast hurricane is the worst possible location for any town or city. The hurricane spins counter clock wise, meaning the strongest winds and highest storm surge can be expected on the northeast side.
myrtlebeachsc.com
North Myrtle Beach moves to OPCON 1 – Disaster Occurring
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – The City of North Myrtle Beach moved to OPCON 1 at 9 a.m. today. There are three OPCON levels from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division:. OPCON 1 (Full Alert, a Disaster is Occurring or Imminent) OPCON 2 (Enhanced Awareness that a disaster or...
POWER OUTAGES: More than 60,000 without power along Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Power outage numbers current as of 7:30 p.m. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Approximately 36,000 Santee Cooper customers between Pawleys Island and Little River remained without power Friday evening, according to the company’s outage map. About 14,000 Horry Electric customers were also without power. That’s about 16% of the utility’s roughly 89,000 customers. Earlier in […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxbaltimore.com
Ian set to strike South Carolina before bringing weekend rain to Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Hurricane Ian is in the Atlantic and on its way towards the Carolinas and eventually Maryland. Ian is expected to make landfall as a category 1 hurricane by Friday afternoon near Charleston, South Carolina. Hurricane warnings are posted for the South Carolina and North Carolina coast. After that, Ian is forecast to move northwesterly, weakening as it moves inland toward the Appalachians.
WMBF
Power outages reported as Ian approaches Grand Strand, Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hurricane Ian is expected to bring hurricane-force wind gusts to the Grand Strand beaches and down through coastal Georgetown County. This is could lead to power outages throughout the area. Here is a look at the current outages:. Santee Cooper:. - 1,168 without power in...
Power outages reported across the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Power outages have been reported across the Lowcountry as Hurricane Ian lashes the South Carolina coast. This page will be updated frequently. Dominion Energy Dominion Energy is reporting that 42,102 Lowcountry customers are without power as of 7:35 p.m. Charleston County – 34,889 Berkeley County – 3,647 Dorchester County – 3,563 Colleton […]
WYFF4.com
Hurricane Ian's second expected GA/SC landfall
After making landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast sometime Wednesday evening, Hurricane Ian is expected to make a second landfall, likely between Savannah and Charleston. The storm will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia by Friday.
AccuWeather
LIVE: Conditions deteriorating as Hurricane Ian closes in on South Carolina
Ian was picking up speed and closing in on a landfall in the Palmetto State, which would be the first hurricane to hit there since 2016. Scope of Ian’s destruction in Florida starts to come into focus. By Brian Lada, AccuWeather meteorologist. Florida residents who have been living in...
myrtlebeachsc.com
IAN 1:07 p.m. video update: Ocean Breaches Dunes
2:05 p.m. update – Hurricane Ian hits land officially in Georgetown, S.C. As the outer rims of Hurricane Ian make landfall in Myrtle Beach, the beaches begin to breach the dunes. This footage was captured 40 minutes ago. NOTABLE. Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach dunes major impact. Cherry...
Ian latest updates | SC Governor says 'be smart, don't be a statistic'
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ian is back up to hurricane strength as it gets ready to come ashore along the South Carolina coast, the first hurricane to make landfall since 2016. The state is expected to be dealing with its direct impacts all throughout Friday and perhaps into early Saturday morning.
Chronicle
Tropical Storm Ian is making its way to North Carolina. Here’s what Duke can expect
Follow The Chronicle's live updates here for the most up to date information on Duke's preparation ahead of Tropical Storm Ian. Tropical Storm Ian may cause heavy rain and flooding starting Thursday night, but as of now Homecoming Weekend and Saturday's football game against Virginia will take place as scheduled.
Comments / 1