CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hurricane Ian is now 85 mph storm and targeting the South Carolina coast for a landfall during the early afternoon today. Likely landfall between Charleston and Myrtle Beach. Hurricane Warnings are flying along the coast and Tropical Storm Warnings inland. Storm Surge Warnings also issued. Ian will approach the coast during the morning with heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Most people will experience tropical storm force winds around 40 to 60 mph. Some will experience higher gusts from 70 to 85 mph closer to the center of the storm. Look for 5-8 inches of rainfall and a storm surge around 4-7 feet north of the center, likely northern Charleston, Georgetown and Horry Counties. Lower surge numbers in the metro Charleston area thanks to the track being further north and a more off shore wind profile as the tide comes in. However, with the tremendous tropical rainfall, flooding still a good bet in the metro with tide levels around 7-9 feet.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO