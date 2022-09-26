ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Comments / 1

Related
FOX Carolina

HURRICANE TRACK: 12 p.m. update on timing for Ian impact

Hurricane Ian causes Cherry Grove Pier to collapse in Myrtle Beach, SC (@LetitiaStrick6 / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX) Flooding Near The Medical University of South Carolina In Charleston As Hurricane Ian Hits. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A video shared by Twitter user @devonclarke_ shows flooding on Ashley Avenue, near the...
ENVIRONMENT
WCBD Count on 2

View Charleston area live cams as Hurricane Ian approaches

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Ian is expected to lash the South Carolina coast on Friday after dealing a devastating blow to Florida earlier in the week. Much of the Lowcountry began to feel impacts from the storm on Thursday by way of gusty winds, rain, and some coastal flooding. Those impacts are expected to […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WYFF4.com

Ian's track changes; storm's impact on South Carolina, Georgia, NC revised

Hurricane Ian, which made landfall Wednesday as a powerful near-Category 5 storm, is expected to slowly plow across central Florida and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday. Some major changes in the storm's speed and track have revised the forecast, especially for the weekend. (Latest video forecast above)
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Horry County, SC
Government
City
Longs, SC
State
Georgia State
County
Horry County, SC
State
Florida State
Longs, SC
Government
City
North, SC
State
South Carolina State
WBTW News13

Horry County moves to OPCON 1 as Ian approaches landfall

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County moved to OPCON 1 as Hurricane Ian approaches landfall along the South Carolina coast. As of 11 a.m., Ian continues to track north and is forecast to make landfall near Georgetown Friday afternoon. Horry County has been preparing for this for several days, and even as the trajectory […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Warning! Ian Targets SC Coast!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hurricane Ian is now 85 mph storm and targeting the South Carolina coast for a landfall during the early afternoon today. Likely landfall between Charleston and Myrtle Beach. Hurricane Warnings are flying along the coast and Tropical Storm Warnings inland. Storm Surge Warnings also issued. Ian will approach the coast during the morning with heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Most people will experience tropical storm force winds around 40 to 60 mph. Some will experience higher gusts from 70 to 85 mph closer to the center of the storm. Look for 5-8 inches of rainfall and a storm surge around 4-7 feet north of the center, likely northern Charleston, Georgetown and Horry Counties. Lower surge numbers in the metro Charleston area thanks to the track being further north and a more off shore wind profile as the tide comes in. However, with the tremendous tropical rainfall, flooding still a good bet in the metro with tide levels around 7-9 feet.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#European Model
myrtlebeachsc.com

Myrtle Beach will get direct Northeast impact from Ian

The 5 a.m. National Hurricane Center update has the eye of Ian arriving just south of Myrtle Beach. Ian is a category 1 hurricane with sustained winds at 85 miles per hour. The Northeast side of any Atlantic coast hurricane is the worst possible location for any town or city. The hurricane spins counter clock wise, meaning the strongest winds and highest storm surge can be expected on the northeast side.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

North Myrtle Beach moves to OPCON 1 – Disaster Occurring

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – The City of North Myrtle Beach moved to OPCON 1 at 9 a.m. today. There are three OPCON levels from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division:. OPCON 1 (Full Alert, a Disaster is Occurring or Imminent) OPCON 2 (Enhanced Awareness that a disaster or...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

POWER OUTAGES: More than 60,000 without power along Grand Strand, Pee Dee

Power outage numbers current as of 7:30 p.m. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Approximately 36,000 Santee Cooper customers between Pawleys Island and Little River remained without power Friday evening, according to the company’s outage map. About 14,000 Horry Electric customers were also without power. That’s about 16% of the utility’s roughly 89,000 customers. Earlier in […]
LITTLE RIVER, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
foxbaltimore.com

Ian set to strike South Carolina before bringing weekend rain to Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Hurricane Ian is in the Atlantic and on its way towards the Carolinas and eventually Maryland. Ian is expected to make landfall as a category 1 hurricane by Friday afternoon near Charleston, South Carolina. Hurricane warnings are posted for the South Carolina and North Carolina coast. After that, Ian is forecast to move northwesterly, weakening as it moves inland toward the Appalachians.
MARYLAND STATE
WMBF

Power outages reported as Ian approaches Grand Strand, Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hurricane Ian is expected to bring hurricane-force wind gusts to the Grand Strand beaches and down through coastal Georgetown County. This is could lead to power outages throughout the area. Here is a look at the current outages:. Santee Cooper:. - 1,168 without power in...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Power outages reported across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Power outages have been reported across the Lowcountry as Hurricane Ian lashes the South Carolina coast. This page will be updated frequently. Dominion Energy Dominion Energy is reporting that 42,102 Lowcountry customers are without power as of 7:35 p.m. Charleston County – 34,889 Berkeley County – 3,647 Dorchester County – 3,563 Colleton […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WYFF4.com

Hurricane Ian's second expected GA/SC landfall

After making landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast sometime Wednesday evening, Hurricane Ian is expected to make a second landfall, likely between Savannah and Charleston. The storm will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia by Friday.
CHARLESTON, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

IAN 1:07 p.m. video update: Ocean Breaches Dunes

2:05 p.m. update – Hurricane Ian hits land officially in Georgetown, S.C. As the outer rims of Hurricane Ian make landfall in Myrtle Beach, the beaches begin to breach the dunes. This footage was captured 40 minutes ago. NOTABLE. Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach dunes major impact. Cherry...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy