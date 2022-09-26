ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
marinebusinessworld.com

Now available: 2021 Canadian Boating Statistical Abstract - Retail Markets Report

The 2021 Canadian Boating Statistical Abstract's Retail Markets Report is now available for member download. This report details new recreational boat and marine engine retail sales data for both unit totals and Canadian dollars categorized by size, type and province/territory. Report data and insights include:. Outboard boat unit sales increased...
RETAIL
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
FLORIDA STATE
marinebusinessworld.com

ePropulsion distributor Mack Boring & Parts Co. partners with Crest

EPropulsion, a global leader and market challenger in marine electric propulsion systems and services, announced an agreement with Mastercraft and its Crest Pontoon brand to power the 2023 Crest Current. The recently launched pontoon will include a factory-installed ePropulsion Navy 3.0 Evo electric motor and an E175 battery. The ePropulsion...
ECONOMY
marinebusinessworld.com

Martin Flory Group client updates from IBEX in the US

The cancellation of the US IBEX trade show means we'll miss seeing those of you who'd normally be in the aisles this week, and helping us celebrate our 60th anniversary in person. Attention in the US is on Florida. We hope everyone who needed to leave IBEX has done so...
FLORIDA STATE

