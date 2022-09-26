Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First Responders Recognized For Delivering Healthy Baby Boy In Glen CarbonMetro East Star Online NewspaperGlen Carbon, IL
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
How to Avoid Crime in St. LouisTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
The State of Missouri demands 80-year-old resident to repay unemployment pandemic funds
The State of Missouri claims an 80-year-old woman owes more than $5,000 in unemployment pandemic funds.
KMOV
Homeowners express concerns over Ameren smart meters, company says it received little complaints
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Susan Dorn of Ballwin has called an air conditioning repair company to her home several times recently. She hadn’t had any problems with her central air conditioning system previously. “I noticed shortly after the meter went in it seemed to struggle turning over. Made some...
939theeagle.com
MoDOT: I-70 climbing lanes at mid-Missouri’s Mineola Hill benefitting motorists and truckers
Several hundred transportation and law enforcement officers from across Missouri will hear a detailed presentation Wednesday afternoon in Columbia about the engineering involved in a successful massive I-70 project in mid-Missouri’s Montgomery County. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and its prime contractor, Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons, have...
KSDK
St. Charles County residents will see personal property tax increase this year
ST CHARLES, Mo. — St. Charles County leaders are doing what they can to reduce personal property taxes for residents. Due to supply chain issues and a chip shortage, the price of used vehicles has gone up. That means drivers will pay roughly 25% more in personal property taxes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
St. Charles woman sentenced for $2.5M Missouri Medicaid fraud
A St. Charles woman will spend nearly five years in federal prison for her role in fraud schemes involving Missouri's Medicaid program and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
Missouri has $1B in unclaimed property, some to be auctioned off soon
The Missouri Treasurer's office is hosting a two-day unclaimed property auction that begins this weekend in Columbia.
KTLO
Counties opting out of Ozark Run Scenic Byway may fully remove Highway 160 from the proposal
Counties and cities are opting out of the Ozark Run Scenic Byway, a 375-mile route from St. Louis to Branson, that was proposed in 2021. According to the Ozark County Times, the opt out stems from public feedback from residents who fear government overreach. Officials in Taney, Shannon, and Oregon counties have already opted out from the proposed byway, and commissioners from both Ozark and Howell counties say they will probably opt out as well, leaving the entire stretch of Highway 160 out of the byway plan.
flatlandkc.org
Recreational Marijuana Amendment Sparks Support in Rural Missouri
Marijuana Legalization Has Support Across the State, Not Just in the Metros. In 2019 Brooke Foster learned her son was changing his undergraduate major and abandoning his pre-medicine track. His new plan: cannabis. Foster, who owned and operated her family’s chain of local grocery stores in rural, northern Missouri, was...
RELATED PEOPLE
KYTV
Ameren Missouri offers funds for businesses to install EV charging stations
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri business owners have more time to apply for money to add an electric vehicle charging station to their shop. According to Ameren Missouri, there’s still nearly $4 million available for the ‘Charge Ahead’ program, which had been set to expire at the end of year. Regulators have now extended the deadline to the end of 2024.
KYTV
Fact Finders: Are gambling machines in gas stations legal?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - St. Louis area lawmaker Rasheen Aldridge plans to file a bill to address all the gambling machines you see in gas stations. That’s the subject of this week’s Fact Finders: Are gambling machines allowed in gas stations?. Missouri has 13 regulated casinos. For other...
kttn.com
Missouri State Treasurer announces unclaimed property auction to be held in Columbia
Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced an Unclaimed Property Auction will be held on October 3 and 4 at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center in Columbia. An auction preview will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 2. The auction will begin at 9:00 a.m. on both Monday and Tuesday, with daily previews beginning each day at 8:00 a.m.
krcgtv.com
Bridge worker falls into Missouri River near Rocheport
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A man working on the Missouri River Bridge replacement on Interstate 70 near Rocheport is recovering from minor injuries after falling into the river from the worksite Tuesday morning. According to Deputy Project Manager Derek Lepper of MODOT, the man was working on the replacement bridge...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX2now.com
When will a frost hit the St. Louis area?
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis area is starting to see fall-like temperatures. Monday morning started off in the 50s and the high temperatures for the day are in the 70s. Now that it’s feeling like fall, people may also be thinking about the first frost. The National...
What’s actually inside the amendment to legalize marijuana in Missouri?
Update (Sept. 28, 2022): This story has been corrected to reflect that a person over 21 and without a medical card who smokes marijuana in a non-designated public area would be subject to a civil penalty and fine of up to $100. Missouri could become the 20th state to allow legal weed market if Missourians […] The post What’s actually inside the amendment to legalize marijuana in Missouri? appeared first on The Beacon.
KYTV
ARDOT reminding candidates to keep signs off of state highways
Airbnb: Demand soaring amid economic uncertainty (FINAL CUT!) Kelsey and Lisa found an Airbnb you might want to check out or suggest to your out-of-town friends that is located right in the heart of Waseca.
939theeagle.com
Transportation officials from across Missouri interested in seeing Columbia’s diverging diamond
Truckers and other motorists who use Columbia’s diverging diamond interchange at I-70 and Stadium will need to slow down this (Tuesday) morning, as transportation and law enforcement officers from across the state walk that area as a pedestrian. It’s part of Missouri’s 2022 highway safety and traffic conference, which...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
missouribusinessalert.com
USDA awards two Missouri companies $14.5 million to expand high-speed internet access in the state
Two Missouri telecommunication companies will receive about $14.5 million of new federal funding that aims to provide high-speed internet access, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced last week. The USDA is awarding $502 million to rural areas in 20 states as part of the Rural Development Broadband ReConnect Program's third...
KTLO
Deadline for Missouri gas tax refund is Friday
Missouri residents have until Friday to turn in gas receipts to the Department of Revenue if they would like to participate in the gas tax return. According to KYTV/KSPR, receipts from any gas purchases made between October 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022 are eligible and must show the exact number of gallons purchased. Participants will receive $0.025, per gallon in return.
St. Louis County man sentenced for stealing $600K from Home Depot
A Vinita Park, Missouri man appeared in federal court Tuesday to be sentenced for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars over several years from box store retailer Home Depot.
kttn.com
Citizens Bank to be acquired by Southern Missouri Bancorp
Citizens Bancshares Company and Southern Missouri Bancorp, Incorporated have announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement through which Southern Missouri will acquire Citizens in a stock and cash transaction. There are 14 Citizens Bank and Trust Company banking centers, including in Trenton, Chillicothe, Brookfield, and Macon. Other locations are...
Comments / 0