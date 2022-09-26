ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
939theeagle.com

MoDOT: I-70 climbing lanes at mid-Missouri’s Mineola Hill benefitting motorists and truckers

Several hundred transportation and law enforcement officers from across Missouri will hear a detailed presentation Wednesday afternoon in Columbia about the engineering involved in a successful massive I-70 project in mid-Missouri’s Montgomery County. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and its prime contractor, Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons, have...
COLUMBIA, MO
KTLO

Counties opting out of Ozark Run Scenic Byway may fully remove Highway 160 from the proposal

Counties and cities are opting out of the Ozark Run Scenic Byway, a 375-mile route from St. Louis to Branson, that was proposed in 2021. According to the Ozark County Times, the opt out stems from public feedback from residents who fear government overreach. Officials in Taney, Shannon, and Oregon counties have already opted out from the proposed byway, and commissioners from both Ozark and Howell counties say they will probably opt out as well, leaving the entire stretch of Highway 160 out of the byway plan.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
flatlandkc.org

Recreational Marijuana Amendment Sparks Support in Rural Missouri

Marijuana Legalization Has Support Across the State, Not Just in the Metros. In 2019 Brooke Foster learned her son was changing his undergraduate major and abandoning his pre-medicine track. His new plan: cannabis. Foster, who owned and operated her family’s chain of local grocery stores in rural, northern Missouri, was...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Ameren Missouri offers funds for businesses to install EV charging stations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri business owners have more time to apply for money to add an electric vehicle charging station to their shop. According to Ameren Missouri, there’s still nearly $4 million available for the ‘Charge Ahead’ program, which had been set to expire at the end of year. Regulators have now extended the deadline to the end of 2024.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KYTV

Fact Finders: Are gambling machines in gas stations legal?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - St. Louis area lawmaker Rasheen Aldridge plans to file a bill to address all the gambling machines you see in gas stations. That’s the subject of this week’s Fact Finders: Are gambling machines allowed in gas stations?. Missouri has 13 regulated casinos. For other...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri State Treasurer announces unclaimed property auction to be held in Columbia

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced an Unclaimed Property Auction will be held on October 3 and 4 at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center in Columbia. An auction preview will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 2. The auction will begin at 9:00 a.m. on both Monday and Tuesday, with daily previews beginning each day at 8:00 a.m.
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Bridge worker falls into Missouri River near Rocheport

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A man working on the Missouri River Bridge replacement on Interstate 70 near Rocheport is recovering from minor injuries after falling into the river from the worksite Tuesday morning. According to Deputy Project Manager Derek Lepper of MODOT, the man was working on the replacement bridge...
ROCHEPORT, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Insurance#Infrastructure#Disaster Management
FOX2now.com

When will a frost hit the St. Louis area?

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis area is starting to see fall-like temperatures. Monday morning started off in the 50s and the high temperatures for the day are in the 70s. Now that it’s feeling like fall, people may also be thinking about the first frost. The National...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Kansas City Beacon

What’s actually inside the amendment to legalize marijuana in Missouri?

Update (Sept. 28, 2022): This story has been corrected to reflect that a person over 21 and without a medical card who smokes marijuana in a non-designated public area would be subject to a civil penalty and fine of up to $100. Missouri could become the 20th state to allow legal weed market if Missourians […] The post What’s actually inside the amendment to legalize marijuana in Missouri? appeared first on The Beacon.
MISSOURI STATE
KTLO

Deadline for Missouri gas tax refund is Friday

Missouri residents have until Friday to turn in gas receipts to the Department of Revenue if they would like to participate in the gas tax return. According to KYTV/KSPR, receipts from any gas purchases made between October 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022 are eligible and must show the exact number of gallons purchased. Participants will receive $0.025, per gallon in return.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Citizens Bank to be acquired by Southern Missouri Bancorp

Citizens Bancshares Company and Southern Missouri Bancorp, Incorporated have announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement through which Southern Missouri will acquire Citizens in a stock and cash transaction. There are 14 Citizens Bank and Trust Company banking centers, including in Trenton, Chillicothe, Brookfield, and Macon. Other locations are...
MISSOURI STATE

