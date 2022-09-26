Read full article on original website
Related
NY1
Drawing contrast with GOP before midterms, Biden touts drop in Medicare prices
Speaking exactly six weeks from the midterm elections, President Joe Biden on Tuesday touted his efforts to lower health care prices for seniors, highlighting a decrease in the cost of seniors’ medical coverage for the first time in more than a decade. Biden and congressional Democrats this year pushed...
NY1
White House pushes back on estimate that student loan forgiveness will cost $400B
The Biden administration is pushing back on a new estimate from the Congressional Budget Office released Monday, which said that President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt for millions of Americans will cost $400 billion over the next decade. The letter — a response...
NY1
Biden warns oil and gas companies: 'Do not use' storm as excuse to raise prices
President Joe Biden on Wednesday pledged that the federal government will “be there every step of the way” to help Florida recover after Hurricane Ian passes. President Biden's remarks came just hours ahead of the storm making landfall in Cay Costa, Fla., with max winds of 150 mph. Along with high-end Category 4 Hurricane winds, Ian will continue to bring catastrophic impacts, including life-threatening storm surge, and coastal and inland flooding to the Florida peninsula. As of Thursday, Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm.
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
RELATED PEOPLE
Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial
With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
NY1
Amid pressure, DHS temporarily waives Jones Act
The Homeland Security Secretary approved a “temporary and targeted” waiver Wednesday of a century-old law restricting which ships can dock in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico. The law, called the Jones Act, dates to 1920 and requires that goods shipped between U.S. ports be carried on U.S. ships. What You...
NY1
Manchin asks Schumer to remove energy permitting reform from funding bill
West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin asked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to remove a controversial energy permitting reform provision from a stopgap measure to fund the government, seemingly ending a standoff ahead of a Friday deadline to avert a shutdown. While Manchin lamented that "it is unfortunate that members...
NY1
Judge rebuffs special master request for Trump’s lawyers to clarify Mar-a-Lago document claims
A judge on Thursday denied a special master request seeking to clarify former President Donald Trump's allegations that federal agents lied or planted documents during last month's expansive search of his Mar-a-Lago home. The ruling came from Trump-appointed Judge Aileen M. Cannon, who recently heeded the Trump team’s request to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NY1
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand wants review of milk pricing system
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand called for a review of the federal milk pricing system in order to help modernize how farmers are paid for their products. Gillibrand's push to have the U.S. Government Accountability Office review the pricing system dovetails with a bill she introduced that would make changes to how farmers are compensated.
Companies have slowed adding women to boards since the pandemic: report
A new report reveals the pace of women joining corporate boards has slowed in 2022, declining by 8 percentage points in the first six months of the year. Nearly two-thirds of the board seats held by women were also added, not requiring a man to leave or replacing a man either.
El Paso officials, Escobar confident migrant transportation costs will be covered
As the number of migrants crossing the border continues to rise, some city officials have begun to worry about the cost, which is being paid for out of the city’s general fund until reimbursements from the federal government arrive. To be sure, costs are growing – the city spent roughly $180,000 on its migrant response effort in July and $256,000 in August, but as of Sept. 28, costs were expected to total around $4 million for the...
Brainard warns US rates to stay high, notes global impact
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said Friday that U.S. interest rates will likely have to remain high for an extended period to combat inflation, capping a week of tough rhetoric by Fed officials. In remarks at a conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Brainard said that international turmoil still threatens to disrupt global supplies of commodities and manufactured parts, a key factor pushing inflation higher. Additional inflationary shocks from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China’s COVID lockdowns, or severe weather events globally “cannot be ruled out,” she said. “Weather conditions in several areas, including China, Europe, and the United States, are exacerbating price pressures through disruptions to agriculture, shipping, and utilities,” Brainard said. Droughts in much of the U.S. this year have contributed to higher food prices.
Comments / 0