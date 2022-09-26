Read full article on original website
Tech volleyball prepares for second conference match
Texas Tech volleyball is getting set for its next conference opponent as the team prepares to host the Kansas State Wildcats on Sept. 28 at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders sit at second place in the Big 12, while the Wildcats come in at seventh. Tech will see the...
Tech volleyball snaps five-game losing streak to Kansas State, starts Big 12 play 2-0
Texas Tech volleyball snapped a five game losing streak to the Kansas State Wildcats on Sept. 28 at United Supermarkets Arena, taking the match in a clean sweep. This is now the first time the Red Raiders have started 2-0 in conference play for the first time since 2018, according to Tech Athletics.
Rhodes sets standard for Tech volleyball
There’s a certain expectation that comes with being born into a family full of premier athletes: A dad who spent five years in the minor leagues, a mom who played college basketball, an uncle who’s a World Series champion, charting off 20 years in the MLB and a sister who played division one volleyball at Iowa State.
What Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game against Texas Tech
This is what Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game against Texas Tech on Saturday, October 1, 2022. On his play against OU... "I tried to play my butt off every week, it's just something I've tried to be a staple of just hard work and playing hard. I feel like in and out every week I try to play hard not just against OU, just against everybody."
Colt McCoy did not seem thrilled about putting on Texas Tech gear
Texas Tech pulled off a thrilling overtime upset against Texas on Saturday, and the result temporarily turned Colt McCoy into one of the saddest Red Raiders fans you will ever see. McCoy, who was a star quarterback at Texas, made a bet with the members of the Arizona Cardinals organization...
Texas Tech Basketball Notebook: Mark Adams Discusses Upcoming Season
Head coach Mark Adams spoke to the media last week and I did have time (not sure when) to do a non-transcript. Daniel Batcho & KJ Allen. Impressed with both of those guys, made huge progress. Batcho is a different player, separating himself in practice, including 3-point shooting. A different player and impressed with his progress. Daniel has a chance to play in the NBA.
Big 12 Commish Announces Punishment for Texas Tech’s Field Storm
Brett Yormark disciplined the university in response to the actions of Red Raiders fans following Saturday’s overtime win over Texas.
Longhorns Coach Steve Sarkisian Addresses Ovie Oghoufo Being Hit by Texas Tech Fan
The Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders have always had a heated rivalry, but Saturday's on-field postgame actions by a member of the Tech student body created cause for concern.
Red Raiders Joey McGuire Reveals Which Kansas State Player 'Keeps Him Up at Night'
The Texas Tech Red Raiders will have plenty to worry about against the Kansas State Wildcats, but one player has stood out to coach Joey McGuire.
Watch parties ignite excitement for away football games
Watch parties at Texas Tech have become popular among students cheering on the Raiders whether you are at The Frazier Alumni Pavilion, Walk-ons Sports Bar or at a party held by friends. Tech's football team has defeated a ranked opponent in each of its last two home games, but Red...
Komac, Tiglea finish second at ITA regionals
Texas Tech women's tennis competed in the ITA Regional Tournament in Fort Worth over the weekend, with two Red Raiders making it all the way to the finals in the doubles draw. On Friday, six Red Raiders came out victorious, led by fifth-seeded junior Metka Komac, who was credited with a win in both of her matches on the day. The first was due to a walkover, followed by a 6-3, 6-2 win over Rice's Marte Lambrecht to advance to the round of 16 in the main draw.
Big 12 fines Tech 50K after storming field
The Big 12 has announced a public reprimand and a $50,000 fine towards Texas Tech after Saturday's 37-34 overtime victory against Texas. In a statement the new Big 12 Commissioner, Brett Yormark said the staff at Tech failed to prioritize the safety of the visiting teams student-athletes. The full statement can be read here.
Despite setback in Lubbock, Sarkisian says Longhorns are ‘getting better’
In Monday's press conference, while giving Texas Tech credit for playing a good game, said "self-inflicted wounds" was what ultimately led to the loss. Last season, Texas blew first-half leads four times — including a three-touchdown lead over Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown.
Red Raiders earn 11 votes in college football AP Top 25 Poll
After defeating the University of Texas 37-34 in an overtime thriller on Saturday, Texas Tech's football team earned 11 votes but did not place in the college football AP Top 25 Poll released on Monday morning. The Red Raiders travel to Manhattan, Kansas, on Saturday to take on the last-placed...
You Won’t Believe Who Agreed to Pay Texas Tech’s $50,000 Fine
After the Big 12 issued its "public reprimand" and $50,000 fine to Texas Tech after this weekend's storming of the field, Texas Tech fans are fed up. Not only does this public shaming feel unnecessary and a bit immature, but the university understands that its own students were at fault for some of the incidents that took place on the field that day. The school recognized that a Longhorns player getting shoved by a fan was unacceptable, and is actively against that kind of behavior.
Texas Tech football: Snyder Family Stadium has been house of horrors for Red Raiders
On the surface, it sounds like the most welcoming stadium in the Big 12. Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas. After all, the namesake was one of the kindest and most unassuming coaches in the history of college football. Also, the inclusion of the word “family” makes it feel as if everyone is welcome. But don’t tell that to the Texas Tech football program.
saturdaytradition.com
Texas Tech issues statement on fan behavior following win over Texas
Texas Tech recorded a big win over Texas this weekend. Unfortunately, the game was marred by an ugly incident after the final whistle. As Red Raider fans and students rushed the field, one fan was seen pushing a Longhorn player in the mayhem. Needless to say, that conduct is completely unacceptable in the realm of college football.
Big 12 Announces Public Reprimand and Fine of Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In accordance with the Big 12 Conference Principles and Standards of Sportsmanship, the Conference has issued a public reprimand and $50,000 fine of Texas Tech University for the field storming incident that occurred at the conclusion of Saturday’s overtime victory against Texas. “We have...
VIDEO: Final seconds of Lubbock High vs. Andrews will forever be remembered by many
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friday night a special moment took place in the final seconds of Andrews 64-14 win over Lubbock High. On the final play of the game, 5′3 100 pound Senior Evan Sparks of Andrews, who has special needs, came in and made a big tackle to end the game.
City Bank agrees to pay fine as Texas Tech fans rush field after UT game
LUBBOCK, Texas — Not all were in a good mood on the Forty Acres after the Texas Longhorns' 34-37 loss to Texas Tech over the weekend. "Nobody likes to lose. It's not fun at all, it's not fun for us. I don't think any of us slept well Saturday night. I think everyone's still a little pissed off today, quite frankly," said Head Coach Steve Sarkisian.
