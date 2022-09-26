ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

University Daily

Tech volleyball prepares for second conference match

Texas Tech volleyball is getting set for its next conference opponent as the team prepares to host the Kansas State Wildcats on Sept. 28 at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders sit at second place in the Big 12, while the Wildcats come in at seventh. Tech will see the...
LUBBOCK, TX
University Daily

Rhodes sets standard for Tech volleyball

There’s a certain expectation that comes with being born into a family full of premier athletes: A dad who spent five years in the minor leagues, a mom who played college basketball, an uncle who’s a World Series champion, charting off 20 years in the MLB and a sister who played division one volleyball at Iowa State.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

What Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game against Texas Tech

This is what Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game against Texas Tech on Saturday, October 1, 2022. On his play against OU... "I tried to play my butt off every week, it's just something I've tried to be a staple of just hard work and playing hard. I feel like in and out every week I try to play hard not just against OU, just against everybody."
MANHATTAN, KS
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Basketball
Lubbock, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
City
Lubbock, TX
stakingtheplains.com

Texas Tech Basketball Notebook: Mark Adams Discusses Upcoming Season

Head coach Mark Adams spoke to the media last week and I did have time (not sure when) to do a non-transcript. Daniel Batcho & KJ Allen. Impressed with both of those guys, made huge progress. Batcho is a different player, separating himself in practice, including 3-point shooting. A different player and impressed with his progress. Daniel has a chance to play in the NBA.
LUBBOCK, TX
University Daily

Watch parties ignite excitement for away football games

Watch parties at Texas Tech have become popular among students cheering on the Raiders whether you are at The Frazier Alumni Pavilion, Walk-ons Sports Bar or at a party held by friends. Tech's football team has defeated a ranked opponent in each of its last two home games, but Red...
LUBBOCK, TX
University Daily

Komac, Tiglea finish second at ITA regionals

Texas Tech women's tennis competed in the ITA Regional Tournament in Fort Worth over the weekend, with two Red Raiders making it all the way to the finals in the doubles draw. On Friday, six Red Raiders came out victorious, led by fifth-seeded junior Metka Komac, who was credited with a win in both of her matches on the day. The first was due to a walkover, followed by a 6-3, 6-2 win over Rice's Marte Lambrecht to advance to the round of 16 in the main draw.
LUBBOCK, TX
University Daily

Big 12 fines Tech 50K after storming field

The Big 12 has announced a public reprimand and a $50,000 fine towards Texas Tech after Saturday's 37-34 overtime victory against Texas. In a statement the new Big 12 Commissioner, Brett Yormark said the staff at Tech failed to prioritize the safety of the visiting teams student-athletes. The full statement can be read here.
LUBBOCK, TX
University Daily

Red Raiders earn 11 votes in college football AP Top 25 Poll

After defeating the University of Texas 37-34 in an overtime thriller on Saturday, Texas Tech's football team earned 11 votes but did not place in the college football AP Top 25 Poll released on Monday morning. The Red Raiders travel to Manhattan, Kansas, on Saturday to take on the last-placed...
LUBBOCK, TX
LoneStar 92

You Won’t Believe Who Agreed to Pay Texas Tech’s $50,000 Fine

After the Big 12 issued its "public reprimand" and $50,000 fine to Texas Tech after this weekend's storming of the field, Texas Tech fans are fed up. Not only does this public shaming feel unnecessary and a bit immature, but the university understands that its own students were at fault for some of the incidents that took place on the field that day. The school recognized that a Longhorns player getting shoved by a fan was unacceptable, and is actively against that kind of behavior.
LUBBOCK, TX
FanSided

Texas Tech football: Snyder Family Stadium has been house of horrors for Red Raiders

On the surface, it sounds like the most welcoming stadium in the Big 12. Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas. After all, the namesake was one of the kindest and most unassuming coaches in the history of college football. Also, the inclusion of the word “family” makes it feel as if everyone is welcome. But don’t tell that to the Texas Tech football program.
LUBBOCK, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Texas Tech issues statement on fan behavior following win over Texas

Texas Tech recorded a big win over Texas this weekend. Unfortunately, the game was marred by an ugly incident after the final whistle. As Red Raider fans and students rushed the field, one fan was seen pushing a Longhorn player in the mayhem. Needless to say, that conduct is completely unacceptable in the realm of college football.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Big 12 Announces Public Reprimand and Fine of Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In accordance with the Big 12 Conference Principles and Standards of Sportsmanship, the Conference has issued a public reprimand and $50,000 fine of Texas Tech University for the field storming incident that occurred at the conclusion of Saturday’s overtime victory against Texas. “We have...
LUBBOCK, TX
KVUE

City Bank agrees to pay fine as Texas Tech fans rush field after UT game

LUBBOCK, Texas — Not all were in a good mood on the Forty Acres after the Texas Longhorns' 34-37 loss to Texas Tech over the weekend. "Nobody likes to lose. It's not fun at all, it's not fun for us. I don't think any of us slept well Saturday night. I think everyone's still a little pissed off today, quite frankly," said Head Coach Steve Sarkisian.
LUBBOCK, TX

