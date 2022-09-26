Read full article on original website
Related
lakechelanmirror.com
Camerino Rojo Hernandez
61, of Wenatchee, Washington, and formerly of Manson, Washington passed away on September 21, 2022. Please leave any thoughts and memories for the family at Prechtrose.com. Services are under the direction of Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan.
lakechelanmirror.com
Chelan High School XC Team for 2022
Chelan High School Cross Country team members are: Ben Brownfield. Carlos Saucedo, Cray Silva, David Kelly, Genesis Martinez, George Neff, Holden Alteio, Ian Garfoot, Jackson Strode, Jonah Simmons, Luke Simmons, Philip Moore Sebastian Cisneros, Tristan Sanderson, Abby Ludwig, Catherine Martinez, Chloe Desgroseillier, Elizabeth Knight. Coaches are: Mark Anderson and Alberto Granados. Top returners are Luke Simmons and Cray Silva, both excellent runners according to Coach Mark Anderson, and the newcomers to watch, the freshmen. Team to beat will be the Cashmere boys and the Cascade girls. https://chelanathletics.com/teams/3436910/boys/cross-country/varsity/schedule.
lakechelanmirror.com
Virginia Belle Murphy
Virginia Belle Murphy passed away on September 16, 2022, in Wenatchee, Washington, at the age of 90. She was born on November 2, 1931, in Camas, Washington, to Charles and Belle Roley at the home of her aunt and uncle. She grew up in Kelso, Washington, then Bend, Oregon, graduating at Bend High School. She was thrilled to attend her 70th high school reunion in 2020. Virginia attended Oregon State University, graduating in 1953, with a bachelor’s degree in Home Economics.
lakechelanmirror.com
Lady Goats open CTL action against Cashmere Bulldogs
Tonight, the Goats opened up CTL action against the defending league champion Cashmere Bulldogs. Going into tonight’s match both teams knew it was going to be a hard-fought battle the entire time. Both teams came out strong from the first kick, with the ball moving back and forth to both sides of the field.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kpq.com
Regional Jets to Serve Pangborn Ahead of Schedule
Travelers flying between Wenatchee and Seattle won’t have to wait until next year to take a regional jet. At a Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority meeting this week, Port CEO, Jim Kuntz, said Horizon Air has moved up its originally-scheduled date for serving Pangborn Memorial Airport with its Embraer 175 aircraft.
ncwlife.com
Judge denies Leavenworth's injunction against rival Oktoberfest
SPOKANE — A federal judge on Wednesday turned down the city of Leavenworth's request for an injunction that would bar festival operators from billing their Wenatchee-based fall festival as "Leavenworth Oktoberfest." In a written ruling, U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice said the city "has not submitted sufficient evidence...
kpq.com
Wildfire Threatens Homes in Methow Valley
A wildfire in the Methow Valley threatened homes and prompted numerous evacuation orders on Tuesday. The Vintin Road Fire sparked near the town of Carlton around 3 p.m. and quickly spread, covering 30 acres before finally being corralled by firefighters after roughly six hours. Crews from multiple agencies responded to...
Redmond man dies while hiking Aasgard Pass near Leavenworth
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — A 41-year-old Redmond man who was hiking with a group on Aasgard Pass, which is south of Leavenworth, died on Saturday, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Brian Burnett said at 10 a.m., RiverCom Dispatch received multiple alerts in the area of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KXLY
Redmond man dies while being airlifted from Aasgard Pass
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — A man died while he was being airlifted from Aasgard Pass on September 24. Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett said 41-year-old Swaminathan Sundaram of Redmond died while hiking the pass, located south of Leavenworth. At around 10 a.m. on Saturday, RiverCom Dispatch was advised of a...
lakechelanmirror.com
Chelan County Sheriff, Chelan, Manson, Entiat Fire & Lake CHelan EMS Reports September 16-22
00:26 Suspicious Circumstance, 124 W. Highland Ave., Chelan. 07:43 CPS/ APS Referral, 1675 Winesap Ave., Manson. 08:13 Suspicious Circumstance, 4114 Wapato Lake Rd., Manson. 12:23 Suspicious Circumstance, Union Valley Rd. and Albers Ln., Chelan. 13:06 Alarm, 240 Manson View Dr., Manson. 15:57 Vehicle Prowl, 1418 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan. 19:05...
ifiberone.com
State awards millions of dollars to Chelan, Kittitas and Okanogan counties for salmon recovery
Chelan, Kittitas and Okanogan counties have been awarded millions of dollars in state Salmon Recovery Funding Board grants. The state agency announced the awards on Monday. The grants will pay for work to restore salmon habitat, including repairing degraded habitat in rivers, removing barriers blocking salmon migration and conserving pristine habitat.
ncwlife.com
That smoke we're experiencing has been getting worse all day
The air quality in the Wenatchee Valley started off poorly this morning and has grown progressively worse since. At 3 p.m., Wenatchee, Cashmere and Leavenworth all were recording unhealthy air, according to the state Department of Ecology monitoring stations. Wenatchee started with good air quality at midnight but by 2...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Man Dead From Tractor Rollover in Rock Island
A 71-year-old East Wenatchee man was found dead under a tractor in Rock Island Tuesday night. Around 7 p.m., Douglas County deputies were called out to the 3200 block on Rock Island Road. A family member found the man deceased and pinned under a tractor. Cause of the tractor rollover...
lakechelanmirror.com
Lake Chelan School District receives a $270,000 state grant for new learning devices
The Lake Chelan School District has received an award of $270,000 in a Digital Equity Grant from the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) for updated computers and other electronic devices. The grant will allow students to continue using individual devices with the addition of 600 new student Google Chromebooks Courtesy of Chelan Middle School Facebook.
ncwlife.com
Intruder in Moses Lake area shoots homeowner, steals guns
A 41-year-old Moses Lake-area man suffered gunshot wounds to his leg Sunday morning after two intruders broke into his home. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said about 6 a.m. occupants of the home in the 12000 block of Road 4 Northeast reported that two men had entered their home, shot the homeowner, then stole several rifles and pistols before fleeing.
ncwlife.com
Arrest made after driver of stolen pickup reportedly flees, gets stuck in Cashmere ravine
An East Wenatchee man was arrested early this morning after allegedly fleeing from multiple police agencies in a stolen truck, which wound up at the bottom of a ravine near Cashmere. Eric Owen Conner, 35, faces possible felony charges. Washington State Patrol troopers and Wenatchee police reportedly spotted Conner driving...
Moses Lake man shot in leg by home invaders who stole his guns
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Two armed suspects entered a Moses Lake man’s home, shot him in the leg and stole firearms from inside his some on Sunday morning, triggering a countywide investigation. As announced by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were first informed of a shooting when...
ncwlife.com
Deputies: Baseball bat attack preceded fatal Cashmere shooting
CASHMERE — A 22-year-old Cashmere man was shot to death late Friday at a bank parking lot in the heart of the city’s downtown. Arrest affidavits filed by deputies in Chelan County Superior Court allege Jesus Torres-Lucatero, 24, fatally shot fellow Cashmere resident Gustavo Urbina-Sotelo as the victim confronted Torres and his associates with a baseball bat about 11 p.m.
FOX 28 Spokane
Tire service truck collides with potato truck in Grant County, injures 3
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) says three people were injured in a blocking collision on Monday afternoon at Dodson Road South and Road 12-Southwest. According to an update, a tire service truck was heading west on Road 12 and failed to stop at the...
kpq.com
Douglas County First Responders Tend to Two Brush Fires and Two Water Rescues Last Weekend
Douglas County Fire District #2 had a busy weekend after responding to two water rescues and two brush fires. On Saturday around 3 p.m., first responders were called out to a water rescue at Lincoln State Park after two jet skis crashed into each other. After 30 minutes of searching...
Comments / 1