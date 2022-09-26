ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelan, WA

Camerino Rojo Hernandez

61, of Wenatchee, Washington, and formerly of Manson, Washington passed away on September 21, 2022. Please leave any thoughts and memories for the family at Prechtrose.com. Services are under the direction of Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan.
WENATCHEE, WA
Chelan High School XC Team for 2022

Chelan High School Cross Country team members are: Ben Brownfield. Carlos Saucedo, Cray Silva, David Kelly, Genesis Martinez, George Neff, Holden Alteio, Ian Garfoot, Jackson Strode, Jonah Simmons, Luke Simmons, Philip Moore Sebastian Cisneros, Tristan Sanderson, Abby Ludwig, Catherine Martinez, Chloe Desgroseillier, Elizabeth Knight. Coaches are: Mark Anderson and Alberto Granados. Top returners are Luke Simmons and Cray Silva, both excellent runners according to Coach Mark Anderson, and the newcomers to watch, the freshmen. Team to beat will be the Cashmere boys and the Cascade girls. https://chelanathletics.com/teams/3436910/boys/cross-country/varsity/schedule.
CHELAN, WA
Virginia Belle Murphy

Virginia Belle Murphy passed away on September 16, 2022, in Wenatchee, Washington, at the age of 90. She was born on November 2, 1931, in Camas, Washington, to Charles and Belle Roley at the home of her aunt and uncle. She grew up in Kelso, Washington, then Bend, Oregon, graduating at Bend High School. She was thrilled to attend her 70th high school reunion in 2020. Virginia attended Oregon State University, graduating in 1953, with a bachelor’s degree in Home Economics.
CHELAN, WA
Lady Goats open CTL action against Cashmere Bulldogs

Tonight, the Goats opened up CTL action against the defending league champion Cashmere Bulldogs. Going into tonight’s match both teams knew it was going to be a hard-fought battle the entire time. Both teams came out strong from the first kick, with the ball moving back and forth to both sides of the field.
CASHMERE, WA
Regional Jets to Serve Pangborn Ahead of Schedule

Travelers flying between Wenatchee and Seattle won’t have to wait until next year to take a regional jet. At a Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority meeting this week, Port CEO, Jim Kuntz, said Horizon Air has moved up its originally-scheduled date for serving Pangborn Memorial Airport with its Embraer 175 aircraft.
WENATCHEE, WA
Judge denies Leavenworth's injunction against rival Oktoberfest

SPOKANE — A federal judge on Wednesday turned down the city of Leavenworth's request for an injunction that would bar festival operators from billing their Wenatchee-based fall festival as "Leavenworth Oktoberfest." In a written ruling, U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice said the city "has not submitted sufficient evidence...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
Wildfire Threatens Homes in Methow Valley

A wildfire in the Methow Valley threatened homes and prompted numerous evacuation orders on Tuesday. The Vintin Road Fire sparked near the town of Carlton around 3 p.m. and quickly spread, covering 30 acres before finally being corralled by firefighters after roughly six hours. Crews from multiple agencies responded to...
METHOW, WA
#American Football
Redmond man dies while being airlifted from Aasgard Pass

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — A man died while he was being airlifted from Aasgard Pass on September 24. Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett said 41-year-old Swaminathan Sundaram of Redmond died while hiking the pass, located south of Leavenworth. At around 10 a.m. on Saturday, RiverCom Dispatch was advised of a...
REDMOND, WA
Chelan County Sheriff, Chelan, Manson, Entiat Fire & Lake CHelan EMS Reports September 16-22

00:26 Suspicious Circumstance, 124 W. Highland Ave., Chelan. 07:43 CPS/ APS Referral, 1675 Winesap Ave., Manson. 08:13 Suspicious Circumstance, 4114 Wapato Lake Rd., Manson. 12:23 Suspicious Circumstance, Union Valley Rd. and Albers Ln., Chelan. 13:06 Alarm, 240 Manson View Dr., Manson. 15:57 Vehicle Prowl, 1418 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan. 19:05...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
That smoke we're experiencing has been getting worse all day

The air quality in the Wenatchee Valley started off poorly this morning and has grown progressively worse since. At 3 p.m., Wenatchee, Cashmere and Leavenworth all were recording unhealthy air, according to the state Department of Ecology monitoring stations. Wenatchee started with good air quality at midnight but by 2...
WENATCHEE, WA
East Wenatchee Man Dead From Tractor Rollover in Rock Island

A 71-year-old East Wenatchee man was found dead under a tractor in Rock Island Tuesday night. Around 7 p.m., Douglas County deputies were called out to the 3200 block on Rock Island Road. A family member found the man deceased and pinned under a tractor. Cause of the tractor rollover...
ROCK ISLAND, WA
Lake Chelan School District receives a $270,000 state grant for new learning devices

The Lake Chelan School District has received an award of $270,000 in a Digital Equity Grant from the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) for updated computers and other electronic devices. The grant will allow students to continue using individual devices with the addition of 600 new student Google Chromebooks Courtesy of Chelan Middle School Facebook.
CHELAN, WA
Intruder in Moses Lake area shoots homeowner, steals guns

A 41-year-old Moses Lake-area man suffered gunshot wounds to his leg Sunday morning after two intruders broke into his home. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said about 6 a.m. occupants of the home in the 12000 block of Road 4 Northeast reported that two men had entered their home, shot the homeowner, then stole several rifles and pistols before fleeing.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Deputies: Baseball bat attack preceded fatal Cashmere shooting

CASHMERE — A 22-year-old Cashmere man was shot to death late Friday at a bank parking lot in the heart of the city’s downtown. Arrest affidavits filed by deputies in Chelan County Superior Court allege Jesus Torres-Lucatero, 24, fatally shot fellow Cashmere resident Gustavo Urbina-Sotelo as the victim confronted Torres and his associates with a baseball bat about 11 p.m.
CASHMERE, WA

