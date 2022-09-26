Virginia Belle Murphy passed away on September 16, 2022, in Wenatchee, Washington, at the age of 90. She was born on November 2, 1931, in Camas, Washington, to Charles and Belle Roley at the home of her aunt and uncle. She grew up in Kelso, Washington, then Bend, Oregon, graduating at Bend High School. She was thrilled to attend her 70th high school reunion in 2020. Virginia attended Oregon State University, graduating in 1953, with a bachelor’s degree in Home Economics.

