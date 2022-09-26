Read full article on original website
The abandoned Ghost Town in the Sky - then and now.Rooted ExpeditionsMaggie Valley, NC
This Entire Amuseument Park in North Carolina is Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenMaggie Valley, NC
This Moonshine Train in North Carolina is an Unforgettable ExperienceTravel MavenBryson City, NC
The Largest Antique Mall in North Carolina is a Must-VisitTravel MavenFranklin, NC
Soak in a Tub Overlooking the Blue Ridge Mountains for a Good CauseMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Bryson City, NC
WYFF4.com
Woman was hit by car walking near Asheville bridge, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A woman was hit by a car walking near McDowell Street bridge, according to Asheville Police Department. Megan Perry, 32, was walking in the road near McDowell Street around 10:50 p.m. on Sept. 22 when she was hit by a vehicle, police say. According to police,...
WYFF4.com
Greenville man diagnosed with Alzheimer's, inspired by Geoff Hart, shares story with others
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate man diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease is sharing his story after being inspired by our very own Geoff Hart. He'll participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer's in Greenville this weekend. In 2017, Doyle Campbell of Laurens County was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment after...
my40.tv
Western North Carolina counties prepare as Hurricane Ian heads north
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The aftermath of Hurricane Ian is expected to impact the Western North Carolina region over the next few days. Crews and residents in Henderson and Polk counties have been preparing over the past week for potential flooding. In Henderson County, businesses in flood zones...
WTGS
Blood donation centers gear up to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian; How you can help
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — People in Western North Carolina can help support those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Right now, The Blood Connection is asking for donations because it's trying to replenish its supply. “We’re asking community blood donors to kind of take this as one of the ways they...
my40.tv
WNC officials begin preparing with Ian's sights set on the Carolinas later this week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As Hurricane causes devastating storm surge in Florida, the system's sights will soon be set on the Carolinas later this week. Western North Carolina officials are preparing for the worst, and hoping for the best. While Ian's track can still vary, it is expected to...
WYFF4.com
Event changes, cancellations in South Carolina, North Carolina due to Ian impacts
GREENVILLE, S.C. — We are hearing about several event changes or cancellations due to the impacts of Ian. (Video above: Upstate man with Alzheimer's shares story with others after being inspired by Geoff Hart) We will continue to add to this list as we learn more. Walk to End...
Pedestrian dies days after crash in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Thursday a week after being hit by a car in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said the crash happened on September 22 around 10:50 p.m. near McDowell Street. Police said the pedestrian was walking in the roadway near the bridge when she was hit by a vehicle. She […]
WYFF4.com
Baby girl found dead in Greenville County home was victim of homicide, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A baby girl who was found unresponsive and died last month was the victim of homicide, the Greenville County Coroner's Office said Tuesday. Chief Deputy Coroner Jennifer Cason said in a release that 1-year-old Abigail Nicole Kiser died on Aug. 15 from blunt force trauma to the head.
my40.tv
Buncombe, Transylvania counties remember TS Fred as Hurricane Ian approaches
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Residents of Buncombe and Transylvania Counties were preparing Thursday, Sept. 29 for the possibility of a powerful storm as Ian heads closer to the mountains by this weekend. For many, the memories of Tropical Storm Fred's remnants in August 2021 were not far off. “There...
accesswdun.com
Rabun County wreck claims lives of elderly Franklin, N.C., women
Two Franklin, N.C., women died in a two-vehicle wreck east of Clayton Wednesday afternoon. The wreck happened about 3:15 p.m.on Ga. 2 east of Mcworter Lane in Rabun County, according to the Georgia State Patrol. A 2007 Mercedes Benz E350 driven by Judith Coolidge Hughes, 81, was traveling west on...
WYFF4.com
Autopsy results released on Greenville County child found dead in plastic bin
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — More than two months after her death, autopsy results were released Tuesday for the 4-year-old Greenville County girl who authorities say was suffocated by her half-brother. Joanna J. Lockaby's body was found on July 19 behind a home on Chevy Chase Boulevard in Pelzer after...
Over 2k without power in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Over two thousand people are without power Thursday in Greenville County. According to Duke Energy, there are two outages in the county. The first was reported around 10:52 a.m. The outages are in the Berea area and the Overbrook area. Both outages were caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging […]
WLOS.com
October's cup runneth over with fall festivals. Here are a few to mark on your calendar
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Fall is in full swing across the mountains, and there's no shortage of festivals to get you in the mood this October. So, grab your pumpkin spice latte, put on your coziest sweater, and check out these local events. NOTE: Hurricane Ian may impact listed...
5 arrested, $121,000 worth of stolen property recovered in Buncombe Co.
Five people were arrested after deputies recovered $121,000 worth of stolen property in Buncombe County.
WLOS.com
Declining tourism rates spark concerns among some leaders, business owners in Asheville
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — For the fourth consecutive month, Asheville has reported more un-booked hotel rooms than for the same period last year. According to the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority (TDA), hotel occupancy was down two points in August from the same month last year. Similarly, vacation rentals were also down, dropping 10 points from the same time last year and 14 points from August 2019.
FOX Carolina
Asheville PD investigating after pedestrian hit by car dies
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car and died almost a week later. Police said 32-year-old Megan Perry was walking in the road near the 560 block of McDowell Street on Sept. 22 around 10:50 p.m. when she was hit by a car.
1 dead in Travelers Rest crash
According to the Greenville County Coroner's Office, one person died in a fatal car and motorcycle accident.
themaconcountynews.com
Former Marine hired as town’s new Code Enforcement Officer
At the September Town of Franklin Council meeting, Town Planner/I.T. Director Justin Setser presented Frank Belanger, the Town’s new Code Enforcement Officer who was hired in August. While many residents of Franklin may not be familiar with the duties of that position, Setser explained its importance and conveyed to the Council appreciation for Belanger, a veteran.
Teenager arrested in Oconee County shooting
A teenager is in custody following a weekend shooting in the Upstate. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says, a 17 year old suspect was arrested Tuesday on charges for attempted murder and weapons violations.
my40.tv
Emails between school officials detail physical altercation between 5th-grade student, SRO
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — News 13 has worked for months to uncover what took place between a Fletcher Elementary student and a school resource officer in May of this year that led to an SBI investigation. In a statement on Sept. 27, the Henderson County Public Schools spokesperson confirmed...
