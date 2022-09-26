Read full article on original website
Widows Home of Dayton celebrates 150th anniversary
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Widows Home of Dayton is celebrating its 150th anniversary. The organization began in the 1800s to care of widows of Civil War soldiers. Its now a full-service short-stay rehab and long-term skilled nursing center that helps men and women from all over the Miami Valley.
City of Dayton survey arriving to 9,000 residents, leaders encourage resident response
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Dayton is interested in hearing what locals think about living in Dayton and the City government. Approximately 9,000 randomly chosen homes received the annual Dayton Survey during the week of September 19. The survey is enclosed in an envelope showing the City of...
Faith and Friends Radio to host 19th annual Chocolate Festival
MONTOMGERY, Ohio (WKEF) - Faith and Friends Radio have partnered with the Montgomery County Fair and Fairgrounds to bring the 19th Annual Chocolate Festival to the Dayton area. This year’s theme is “Chocolate Makes The World Go Round”. The free event will have food trucks and vendors available...
Dayton VA holding stand down event Friday, Sept 30
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton VA will do its yearly stand down for all U.S. veterans in the community this Friday. The 16th annual event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dayton VA Medical Center on 4100 W. Third St. The stand down is for veterans who are homeless and in need, it's not necessary for the veterans to enroll at the Dayton VA, organizers said.
Dayton based charity makes first donation to The Foodbank
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Foodbank, Inc. in Dayton on Tuesday received its first contribution of farm-fresh ground beef from the Keener Farm Charitable Organization. The donation was in honor of Hunger Action Day, which was on Friday. This new charitable program started in June by Keener Agricultural to battle...
Gem City Market receives Irv Bieser Peace Award from the Dayton Rotary
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Rotary is presenting the 2022 Irv Bieser Peace Award to the Gem City Market. The Rotary Club of Dayton developed the Irv Bieser Peace Award to recognize a person or group who exemplifies the dedication to peace and conflict resolution that Irv Bieser did.
Centerville Schools to host Run, Hide, Fight presentation
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Centerville City Schools is hosting a “Run, Hide, Fight” presentation to discuss how the district trains for active threats. The school district is partnering with Centerville Safe, the Centerville Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to host the free presentation at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, in the Centerville High School Central Theater. It is open to parents/guardians, students, staff and Centerville-Washington Township community members.
Annual City of Dayton Neighborhood Conference
Kyren Gantt and Charles Porter discuss the City of Dayton Neighborhood Conference where community members can gather and build a dialogue with others in the community as well as local leaders. This conference will be taking place on October 1st at Belmont High School.
Gem City Market and local groups collaborate to help choice food pantry in Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Gem City Market is partnering with the Hall Hunger Initiative and Catholic Social Services of Miami Valley. Customers at Gem City Market could round up on any purchase to benefit the choice food pantry at Catholic Social Services. Around $2,500 in donations will be matched by...
MCADAMHS receives grant to launch new Black youth mental health initiative
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Montgomery County’s Board of Alcohol Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (MCADAMHS) is receiving $400,000 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Minority Health to launch a new initiative to demonstrate policy effectiveness to promote Black youth mental health. Helen Jones-Kelley,...
Convenience store chain proceeds on plan to branch into Dayton region
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The expansion of a major convenience store chain into the Miami Valley has begun. The project will create a bevy of gas and food options, as well as create local jobs. Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain that sells custom food, beverages...
YWCA Dayton's Purple Paws: Preble Pets Against Domestic Violence event on October 1
PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Saturday, October 1, the Preble County Office of the YWCA of Dayton is hosting its annual Purple Paws: Preble Pets Against Domestic Violence fundraising event in downtown Eaton. From 12-2 p.m., the community is welcome to attend this family-friendly event and bring their pet...
Ukrainian family arriving to Dayton Tuesday night, with help from Dayton Detective
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- An apartment is ready to go for the Levdokymenko family, who fled war in eastern Ukraine with the help of Dayton Detective Rod Roberts. Roberts, a detective with the violent offenders unit of the Dayton Police Department, met Andrii, his wife, Alisa, and their 3 boys, 1-year-old Mark, 3-year-old Denis, and 5-year-old Max, in 2015. He and four other Dayton Police officers went to Kyiv, Ukraine to train with Andrii and others.
Montgomery County to host Dayton Funk All-Stars concert
MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WKEF) - Montgomery County Workforce Development Services is partnering with the Levitt Pavilion to host a pop-up concert featuring the Dayton Funk All-Stars. The open house event and concert will feature a performance from Jimmy's Angels. line dancing, and raffle prizes. There will be food trucks and local vendors available for food and other items.
Ohio Task Force 1 arrives in Alabama in preparation for Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dozens of firefighters from Ohio are in the south and are ready to respond whenever Hurricane Ian makes landfall. 47 team members left the Dayton area over the weekend and are now in Alabama. The Ohio Task Force 1 leader said they've been busy with...
Aircraft to seek shelter at Wright-Patterson AFB from Hurricane Ian
WRIGHT PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Residents in the Miami Valley over the coming days will see more aircraft in the sky, as Air Force planes start to evacuate in order to find shelter from Hurricane Ian. Wright-Patterson AFB will start receiving aircraft from several locations close to...
Revealed: This company to build facility in Dayton area, spur jobs
VANDALIA, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The company behind "Project Quarantine" is a Michigan-based electric equipment distributor with a presence in the Dayton area. The project will create dozens of new jobs and adds to the logistics boom ongoing in the region. Portage, Michigan-based Kendall Electric is investing nearly $14...
Yellow Cab Tavern to host unique Halloween events
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Yellow Cab Tavern will be hosting three unique Halloween parties at the end of October. The Yellow Cab Tavern, located in Downtown Dayton, has announced three themed Halloween events that will take place Halloween Weekend, October 28 through October 30. “We love Halloween, costume parties,...
"Standing here right now, it still isn't real," community bids farewell to Officer Burton
RICHMOND, Indiana (WKEF) -- Hundreds filled Richmond High School to say goodbye one final time to Officer Seara Burton. “Seara was a hero the day she displayed the courage to take her oath, she was a hero every day when she put on that uniform, she lies before us a hero,” said Richmond Mayor David Snow.
Clark County Sheriff's Office, sergeant honored by Project Woman
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Clark County Sheriff's Office and a sergeant there has been honored by a national nonprofit committed to preventing domestic violence. Theresa’s Fund has awarded the sheriff's office and Intimate Crimes Unit Sgt. Denise Jones the 2022 Purple Ribbon Award for Law Enforcement Partner of the Year.
