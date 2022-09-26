Chelan High School 2022 team members are: 2 Austin McCardle, 4 Oliver Reed, 5 Luke Gogal, 6 Grant Gogal, 7 JP Perez, 8 Chase Woodley, 9 Noah Cumpton, 10 Hudson Bangart, 11 Lance Gogal, 12 Zimri Kelling, 13 Angel Saucedo, 14 Dana Malone, 15 Iden Magallon, 17 Benjy Williams, 18 Isaac Wilson, 20 Landon Johnson, 21 Silas Tilbury, 22 Boston Brown, 23 Yandel Mata, 24 Ryan Allen, 25 Noah Gates, 27 Jacob Allen, 29 Caleb Bertomeu, 32 Damian Cisneros, 34 Luke Hefley, 49 Ronald Hooten, 50 Luiz Arellano, 51 Antonio Padilla, 52 Ryan Rainville, 53 Dominick Solorza, 54 Alonso Benagas, 55 Jiovany Espinoza, 58 Hextor Herrera, 60 Mark Waters, 62 Tate Sandavol, 63 Charlie Garton, 65 Hunter Crawford, 66 Emanuel Cazarez, 67 Beau Schmidt, 77 Conrad Green, 79 Cesar Padilla, 81 Emileo Barajas, 89 Luis Medina, 99 Wyatt Cody, 90 Laddy Richardson, 99 Xaire Cabrido, 99 Ashley Hernandez, and 99 Grant Coonrod. Coaches are: Travis Domser, Robin Weathersby, Derek Todd, Christopher M. Alexander, Quinn Courtney. Rob Rainville, Terry Sanders, Dave Huewe, Jerry Lopez, and Erik Kurle. Managers: Rocco Domser, Janson Huewe, Maddoc Finch, Mac Lopez and Dash Lopez. The Chelan High School Football team has eight returning players on defense and six on offense. There are 12 seniors on this year’s team. When asked who will be the teams to beat Coach Domser said all of the games are equally important. Coach Comments on the season: ‘‘This is a really fun group to coach. They work hard in practice and fly around on friday nights!’’ https://chelanathletics.com/teams/3436851/boys/football/varsity/schedule.

CHELAN, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO