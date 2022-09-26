Read full article on original website
Five keys for Arkansas to defeat Alabama
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 20 Arkansas is set to host No. 2 Alabama on Saturday in a game that has the Hogs the big underdog. Arkansas (3-1, 1-1) is coming off a loss to Texas A&M while Alabama (4-0, 1-0) is rolling along. The Tide had one very close game a 20-19 win over unranked Texas. Hogs have defeated Cincinnati, South Carolina and Missouri State prior to the 23-21 loss to the Aggies.
Softball Releases 2023 SEC Schedule
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas softball has announced its 24-game SEC schedule, which features four home series at Bogle Park. The defending SEC regular season and tournament champions will host home series against Texas A&M (March 10-12), Florida (March 24-26), Georgia (April 7-9) and Tennessee (April 28-30). For the second...
Tygart looking to move into starter’s role for Diamond Hogs
One of the pitchers expected to take the mound during the Arkansas Fall Baseball Classic Friday night at 6 p.m. inside Baum Walker Stadium is looking to making a job change. Instead of being the Razorbacks’ closer and getting the ball last, sophomore pitcher Brady Tygart wants to take it first and start his team’s contests.
Arkansas’ offense has to put lots of points on board
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 20 Arkansas will face a tough challenge on Saturday when they take on No. 2 Alabama in Razorback Stadium. The Hogs will obviously have to score a lot of points to have any chance at winning. They lost 42-35 last season in Tuscaloosa. They will need 35 or more this year to likely have any chance at winning.
WATCH: Arkansas players preview Alabama matchup
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks will host the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday in Razorback Stadium. On Tuesday, Arkansas players Trey Knox, Rocket Sanders, Jordan Domineck and Myles Slusher sat down with the media to talk about the matchup. You can see both...
Hogs put KJ Jefferson fumble behind them
FAYETTEVILLE — Among the plays still being talked about some in Arkansas’ 23-21 loss to Texas A&M was quarterback KJ Jefferson’s fumble at the Texas A&M two-yard line that resulted in 98-yard touchdown for the Aggies. That pulled Texas A&M to within 14-13 with 3:11 remaining in...
Arkansas Announces 2022-23 Non-Conference MBB Schedule
FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas announced its non-conference men’s basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season. In addition to playing at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational in November, Arkansas will have seven non-conference games at home, face Oklahoma on Dec. 10 in Tulsa and host Bradley on Dec. 17 in North Little Rock.
Hoop Hogs’ entire 31-game schedule complete with Thursday release of all 13 non-conference games
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks released their entire 13-game non-conference schedule on Thursday, and with the recent announcement of their 18-game SEC slate, it means the full 31-game schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season has been completed. Highlighted by home-and-away contests against Kentucky and Alabama in SEC play...
No. 16 Razorbacks compete on home course in 34th annual Chile Pepper Festival
FAYETTEVILLE – Competing in the 34th annual Chile Pepper Festival, No. 16 Arkansas races on its home course at Agri Park on Friday afternoon at 5 p.m. Admission is free with collegiate races occurring on Friday while high school, junior high and open races are held on Saturday. Information on parking for each day is available here: https://www.chilepepperfestival.org.
Shauna Taylor and Brad McMakin signed to new agreements
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The University of Arkansas has a storied golf tradition, including numerous conference championships, All-Americans, NCAA champions and dozens of former athletes currently competing on the PGA, LPGA and various other professional tours. And now, Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek has taken another step to help ensure that the University of Arkansas remains home to two of the most successful collegiate golf coaches and programs in the nation.
Bryce Young presents big challenge for Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Alabama quarterback Bryce Young won the Heisman Trophy last season and is off to another fast start in 2022. No. 2 Alabama is 4-0 and will take on No. 19 Arkansas on Saturday afternoon in Razorback Stadium. In four games, Young has completed 83 of 121 passes for 1,029 yards, 13 touchdowns and two interceptions. He also has rushed 16 times for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Arkansas nickel back Myles Slusher has a lot of respect for Young.
Arkansas hosting long list of recruits
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will host a long list of recruits for the Alabama game on Saturday including some key targets in 2024-2026 along with several 2023 commitments. The Hogs are 3-1 while Alabama is 4-0. Arkansas is No. 20 in the AP Poll while Alabama is No. 2. The Hogs are 19 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.
WATCH: Mike Neighbors, Makayla Daniels & Chrissy Carr pressers as full practice started this week
KNWA (FAYETTEVILLE, AR)- Mike Neighbors, senior guard Makayla Daniels, and transfer guard Chrissy Carr sat down with the media earlier today after their first day of full practice. Coach Neighbors talked about current players changing positions, the new season ahead, new players, their height and length, and more in this week’s press conference.
Musselmans releasing t-shirts to benefit Make-A-Wish Foundation
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Razorbacks head basketball coach Eric Musselman and Danyelle Musselman are partnering with a Kansas City t-shirt company on an offering that will send a portion of proceeds to a local non-profit. WATCH: Eric Musselman, players talk about first full practice and more. The Musselmans are...
