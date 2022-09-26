You might have been dating someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that you like to go horseback riding, but your partner might not enjoy this activity. So, what do you do if your partner doesn't like horseback riding and you do? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

9 DAYS AGO