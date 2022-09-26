ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
republic-online.com

New poll: New York Democrats losing independents, third-party voters

(The Center Square) – A new Siena College Research Institute poll released Wednesday shows Democrats losing support from New York independent and third-party voters. There are some issues on which those likely voters still find common ground with Democrats, including 63% who oppose the Supreme Court’s decision earlier this year to overturn a constitutional right to an abortion.
ELECTIONS
republic-online.com

After Ian's Destruction: How to Safely Enter, Clean Flood-Damaged Homes

After Ian's Destruction: How to Safely Enter, Clean Flood-Damaged Homes. FRIDAY, Sept. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The devastation left by one of the strongest hurricanes to hit Florida in years is immense. But residents flooded out of their homes by Hurricane Ian must be cautious when they return, federal experts warn.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
republic-online.com

Experts Issue Warning About Carbon Monoxide Dangers Ahead of Hurricane Ian

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- As Florida and nearby states brace for the potential impact of Hurricane Ian, residents in the storm's path should also think about the hazards they may face in its aftermath. If high winds take out your electricity, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission...
FLORIDA STATE
republic-online.com

Paola to crown homecoming royalty Friday, Sept. 30

Paola High School will celebrate homecoming Friday, Sept. 30, at Panther Stadium. The Paola Panthers will host Pittsburg on Friday night. Crowning of the homecoming queen and king will take place prior to the 7 p.m. kickoff.
PAOLA, KS
republic-online.com

Osawatomie to celebrate homecoming Friday, Sept. 30

Osawatomie High School will celebrate homecoming Friday, Sept. 30, at Lynn Dickey Stadium. The Trojans will play Santa Fe Trail at 7 p.m. Friday. Crowning of the queen and king candidates will take place at halftime.
OSAWATOMIE, KS
republic-online.com

Panther soccer team takes tough 2-1 loss at home

PAOLA – The Paola Panther soccer team took a tough 2-1 loss at home against Chanute on Thursday, Sept. 22. Paola keeper Blake Ramsey left his mark all over the game with one save after another.
PAOLA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy