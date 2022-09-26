ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelan, WA

lakechelanmirror.com

Virginia Belle Murphy

Virginia Belle Murphy passed away on September 16, 2022, in Wenatchee, Washington, at the age of 90. She was born on November 2, 1931, in Camas, Washington, to Charles and Belle Roley at the home of her aunt and uncle. She grew up in Kelso, Washington, then Bend, Oregon, graduating at Bend High School. She was thrilled to attend her 70th high school reunion in 2020. Virginia attended Oregon State University, graduating in 1953, with a bachelor’s degree in Home Economics.
CHELAN, WA
lakechelanmirror.com

Camerino Rojo Hernandez

61, of Wenatchee, Washington, and formerly of Manson, Washington passed away on September 21, 2022. Please leave any thoughts and memories for the family at Prechtrose.com. Services are under the direction of Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan.
WENATCHEE, WA
lakechelanmirror.com

Liv Ann Garfoot Nuckols

A bright light has disappeared on this earth. Liv Ann Garfoot Nuckols passed away suddenly early Wednesday morning, September 7, 2022, at her home in Minnesota. Liv was born April 23, 1978, in Seattle and raised in the tiny mountain community of Stehekin, Washington. She graduated from high school in...
STEHEKIN, WA
lakechelanmirror.com

Chelan County Sheriff, Chelan, Manson, Entiat Fire & Lake CHelan EMS Reports September 16-22

00:26 Suspicious Circumstance, 124 W. Highland Ave., Chelan. 07:43 CPS/ APS Referral, 1675 Winesap Ave., Manson. 08:13 Suspicious Circumstance, 4114 Wapato Lake Rd., Manson. 12:23 Suspicious Circumstance, Union Valley Rd. and Albers Ln., Chelan. 13:06 Alarm, 240 Manson View Dr., Manson. 15:57 Vehicle Prowl, 1418 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan. 19:05...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Regional Jets to Serve Pangborn Ahead of Schedule

Travelers flying between Wenatchee and Seattle won’t have to wait until next year to take a regional jet. At a Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority meeting this week, Port CEO, Jim Kuntz, said Horizon Air has moved up its originally-scheduled date for serving Pangborn Memorial Airport with its Embraer 175 aircraft.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

East Wenatchee Man Dead From Tractor Rollover in Rock Island

A 71-year-old East Wenatchee man was found dead under a tractor in Rock Island Tuesday night. Around 7 p.m., Douglas County deputies were called out to the 3200 block on Rock Island Road. A family member found the man deceased and pinned under a tractor. Cause of the tractor rollover...
ROCK ISLAND, WA
kpq.com

Wildfire Threatens Homes in Methow Valley

A wildfire in the Methow Valley threatened homes and prompted numerous evacuation orders on Tuesday. The Vintin Road Fire sparked near the town of Carlton around 3 p.m. and quickly spread, covering 30 acres before finally being corralled by firefighters after roughly six hours. Crews from multiple agencies responded to...
METHOW, WA
ncwlife.com

Judge denies Leavenworth's injunction against rival Oktoberfest

SPOKANE — A federal judge on Wednesday turned down the city of Leavenworth's request for an injunction that would bar festival operators from billing their Wenatchee-based fall festival as "Leavenworth Oktoberfest." In a written ruling, U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice said the city "has not submitted sufficient evidence...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
ncwlife.com

That smoke we're experiencing has been getting worse all day

The air quality in the Wenatchee Valley started off poorly this morning and has grown progressively worse since. At 3 p.m., Wenatchee, Cashmere and Leavenworth all were recording unhealthy air, according to the state Department of Ecology monitoring stations. Wenatchee started with good air quality at midnight but by 2...
WENATCHEE, WA
KXLY

Redmond man dies while being airlifted from Aasgard Pass

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — A man died while he was being airlifted from Aasgard Pass on September 24. Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett said 41-year-old Swaminathan Sundaram of Redmond died while hiking the pass, located south of Leavenworth. At around 10 a.m. on Saturday, RiverCom Dispatch was advised of a...
REDMOND, WA
kpq.com

City of Wenatchee Grants Over $1.5 Million to Homeless Task Force

The City of Wenatchee granted the Columbia River Local Homeless Housing Task Force over $1.5 million for a safe RV parking center along with 34 additional beds. On Sep. 22, City of Wenatchee Community Development Director Glen DeVries presented to the council a grant to provide 34 low barrier shelter beds at the St. Francis House.
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Serious injury crash in Grant County leaves possible traffic detours

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) has announced the roadway has reopened at Dodson Road South and Road 12-Southwest. Following a collision with serious injuries, GCSO announced the road would be closed for an undetermined amount of time. While the road is now open, no updates regarding the details of the crash or injuries has been released.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
