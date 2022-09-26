(The Center Square) – Supporters of Arizona's new universal school choice law had a message for the Secretary of State's office on Wednesday: get the lead out. The law was set to go into effect on Friday last week, but it is on hold as the Secretary of State's office counts signatures gathered by a group hoping to repeal the law with a 2024 ballot initiative but admits to likely being short.

