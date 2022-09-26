ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Dixon pledges to protect Line 5 from Whitmer’s ‘attacks’

(The Center Square) – Although there are many telling differences between Michigan’s 2022 gubernatorial candidates, energy policy may be the most significant from an economic perspective for families. Democrat incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has led the charge to close the Line 5 dual pipeline that has spanned the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Party leaders argue over tax cut headed to Missouri governor's desk

(The Center Square) – As legislation to cut taxes was being prepared for delivery to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, leaders from both parties continued to disagree on its merits. "Throughout this process, we always put Missourians first, and I believe our work stands as a strong example of what...
MISSOURI STATE
‘Parents Bill of Rights’ introduced in Ohio House

(The Center Square) – Ohio school districts would not be able to discourage or prohibit parental involvement in decisions about their child’s mental health if the General Assembly passes a recently-introduced Parents Bill of Rights Act. House Bill 722 would require schools to draft a policy that promotes...
OHIO STATE
Gordon picks Allred to serve as Wyoming secretary of state

(The Center Square) – Karl Allred will serve as Wyoming's interim secretary of state, Gov. Mark Gordon announced on Thursday. Allred was among three candidates sent to the governor by the state Republican Central Committee. "I have selected Mr. Allred from the candidates forwarded to me by Wyoming Republican...
WYOMING STATE
Op-Ed: Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in PA suburbs

In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Illinois' 6th Congressional District candidates take sides on abortion

(The Center Square) – As the November election nears, candidates for Illinois' 6th Congressional District shared their thoughts on abortion. Incumbent U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove, spoke at a Planned Parenthood event this week in Aurora to support women's access to abortion. He said Illinois is an example of what to do regarding abortion care.
ILLINOIS STATE
Arizona school choice advocates pressure Hobbs to disqualify initiative

(The Center Square) – Supporters of Arizona's new universal school choice law had a message for the Secretary of State's office on Wednesday: get the lead out. The law was set to go into effect on Friday last week, but it is on hold as the Secretary of State's office counts signatures gathered by a group hoping to repeal the law with a 2024 ballot initiative but admits to likely being short.
ARIZONA STATE
#Wisconsin Legislature#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Exemptions#Politics State#Politics Legislative#News Talk 1130 Wisn#Republican
Class action lawsuit filed against Illinois nursing home provider

(The Center Square) – A class action lawsuit has been filed against an Illinois nursing home provider. The lawsuit was filed by AARP and others and alleges Alden Group, Ltd. is putting residents at risk by deliberately understaffing their facilities in an effort to cut back on costs and boost profits.
ILLINOIS STATE
Abbott, O’Rourke spar over border security at Friday night debate

(The Center Square) – Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Robert “Beto” O’Rourke sparred over border security efforts during their first and only debate Friday night. Border security was cited by moderators as the number one issue to residents of Edinburgh, the border town...
TEXAS STATE
Op-Ed: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker suffocates free speech

Should any powerful elected official in America use his influence to have an opposition newspaper canceled? Is it allowable for a president or governor to have such a paper literally taken out of print?. Well, it happened. In Illinois. At least temporarily. This sad episode in the heartland speaks to...
ILLINOIS STATE
Audit finds numerous personnel issues with Louisiana flood protection authority

(The Center Square) — A recent audit of a Louisiana agency that manages flood protection in three parishes found a variety of human resources issues, from alleged discrimination, to civil service rule violations to problems with the agency’s grievance process. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report...
LOUISIANA STATE
Moody warns potential looters of consequences during state of emergency

(The Center Square) – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning people not to loot during the state of emergency resulting from widespread destruction caused by Hurricane Ian. She issued a warning to criminals on Friday, saying, “you will spend maximum time allowed by law behind bars.”. Moody...
FLORIDA STATE
California distilleries can once again ship directly to consumers

(The Center Square) – When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down operation of tasting rooms across California, a pandemic emergency order allowing distilleries to ship their spirits directly to consumers' doorsteps acted as a critical lifeline for many business owners. For Cris Steller, owner of Amador & Dry Diggings Distillery...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Utah's Port Authority making changes after critical audit

(The Center Square) - Utah's Inland Port Authority is creating a new procurement policy after an audit found it's sole source policy lacked transparency. A complaint lodged on the state auditor's hotline about a $2 million contract for a communications and logistics management network led to the audit of the 2021, according to State Auditor John Dougall.
UTAH STATE

