Dixon pledges to protect Line 5 from Whitmer’s ‘attacks’
(The Center Square) – Although there are many telling differences between Michigan’s 2022 gubernatorial candidates, energy policy may be the most significant from an economic perspective for families. Democrat incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has led the charge to close the Line 5 dual pipeline that has spanned the...
Party leaders argue over tax cut headed to Missouri governor's desk
(The Center Square) – As legislation to cut taxes was being prepared for delivery to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, leaders from both parties continued to disagree on its merits. "Throughout this process, we always put Missourians first, and I believe our work stands as a strong example of what...
Newsom signs bill allowing state to revoke out-of-state parent’s rights over trans kids
(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Thursday allowing California to take "temporary emergency jurisdiction" over a child that traveled to the state for transgender drugs or operations, stripping parents of their authority over their kids. "States across the country are passing laws to demonize the...
Former Illinois governor denounces one-party rule, pushes for Republicans to make gains
(The Center Square) – Former Illinois Republican Gov. Jim Edgar says the state would be better off if the politics were more balanced, rather than being dominated by one-party rule. Illinois Democrats have controlled the Illinois Legislature for decades with majorities in both chambers. Since 2019, they’ve also maintained...
‘Parents Bill of Rights’ introduced in Ohio House
(The Center Square) – Ohio school districts would not be able to discourage or prohibit parental involvement in decisions about their child’s mental health if the General Assembly passes a recently-introduced Parents Bill of Rights Act. House Bill 722 would require schools to draft a policy that promotes...
Gordon picks Allred to serve as Wyoming secretary of state
(The Center Square) – Karl Allred will serve as Wyoming's interim secretary of state, Gov. Mark Gordon announced on Thursday. Allred was among three candidates sent to the governor by the state Republican Central Committee. "I have selected Mr. Allred from the candidates forwarded to me by Wyoming Republican...
Op-Ed: Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in PA suburbs
In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
Illinois' 6th Congressional District candidates take sides on abortion
(The Center Square) – As the November election nears, candidates for Illinois' 6th Congressional District shared their thoughts on abortion. Incumbent U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove, spoke at a Planned Parenthood event this week in Aurora to support women's access to abortion. He said Illinois is an example of what to do regarding abortion care.
Arizona school choice advocates pressure Hobbs to disqualify initiative
(The Center Square) – Supporters of Arizona's new universal school choice law had a message for the Secretary of State's office on Wednesday: get the lead out. The law was set to go into effect on Friday last week, but it is on hold as the Secretary of State's office counts signatures gathered by a group hoping to repeal the law with a 2024 ballot initiative but admits to likely being short.
House committee targets DA practices, 'dramatic' increase in gun cases not prosecuted
(The Center Square) – In prosecuting crime, Philadelphia has gone it alone, withdrawing from a statewide district attorney association as its results of gun-related crime pulls away from the rest of the commonwealth. Such is the portrait painted by the second hearing of the House Select Committee investigating Philadelphia...
Protestor disrupts AG candidate's news conference over SAFE-T Act's cashless bail provision
(The Center Square) – Republican Illinois attorney general candidate Thomas DeVore is calling for his Democratic opponent to condemn disruptive action from protesters after his Wednesday news conference was “shut down.”. Outside of the Cook County jail Wednesday, Paul McKinnley, with an ex-offender organization, spoke against the SAFE-T...
Illinois Gov. Pritzker tops list of 10 largest donors to Minnesota candidates, PACs
In Minnesota politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $95.9 million in total donations between Jan. 1, 2021, and July 18, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $9.4 million, or 10 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to Minnesota state-level candidates...
Class action lawsuit filed against Illinois nursing home provider
(The Center Square) – A class action lawsuit has been filed against an Illinois nursing home provider. The lawsuit was filed by AARP and others and alleges Alden Group, Ltd. is putting residents at risk by deliberately understaffing their facilities in an effort to cut back on costs and boost profits.
Abbott, O’Rourke spar over border security at Friday night debate
(The Center Square) – Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Robert “Beto” O’Rourke sparred over border security efforts during their first and only debate Friday night. Border security was cited by moderators as the number one issue to residents of Edinburgh, the border town...
Op-Ed: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker suffocates free speech
Should any powerful elected official in America use his influence to have an opposition newspaper canceled? Is it allowable for a president or governor to have such a paper literally taken out of print?. Well, it happened. In Illinois. At least temporarily. This sad episode in the heartland speaks to...
Audit finds numerous personnel issues with Louisiana flood protection authority
(The Center Square) — A recent audit of a Louisiana agency that manages flood protection in three parishes found a variety of human resources issues, from alleged discrimination, to civil service rule violations to problems with the agency’s grievance process. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report...
Duke First Amendment group files amicus brief against North Carolina's 'campaign lies' law
(The Center Square) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein’s effort to overturn a 1931 law against campaign lies received support on Tuesday from the Duke First Amendment Clinic, which alleges the law "was animated by the bitterness" of Democrats in 1928. The clinic filed a brief with...
LAW・
Moody warns potential looters of consequences during state of emergency
(The Center Square) – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning people not to loot during the state of emergency resulting from widespread destruction caused by Hurricane Ian. She issued a warning to criminals on Friday, saying, “you will spend maximum time allowed by law behind bars.”. Moody...
California distilleries can once again ship directly to consumers
(The Center Square) – When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down operation of tasting rooms across California, a pandemic emergency order allowing distilleries to ship their spirits directly to consumers' doorsteps acted as a critical lifeline for many business owners. For Cris Steller, owner of Amador & Dry Diggings Distillery...
Utah's Port Authority making changes after critical audit
(The Center Square) - Utah's Inland Port Authority is creating a new procurement policy after an audit found it's sole source policy lacked transparency. A complaint lodged on the state auditor's hotline about a $2 million contract for a communications and logistics management network led to the audit of the 2021, according to State Auditor John Dougall.
