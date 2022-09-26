HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University swimming and diving team announced its 2022-23 schedule on Tuesday. "We are excited about our schedule and the opportunities we have to race multi-day competitions," Herd swimming and diving head coach Ian Walsh said. "It has been nice to get a fair amount of training in before we begin competing. Entering a new conference is always exciting and we are eager to see some of our conference members in West Lafayette at our mid-season invitational. Our women love to race and we are excited to kick things off for our 2022-2023 season up in Morgantown next month."

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO