No. 3 Herd Men’s Soccer Plays to Scoreless Draw at Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, S.C. – — The No. 3 Marshall University men's soccer team (5-1-2, 1-0-2 Sun Belt) played to a 0-0 draw on the road to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-3-3, 0-0-2 Sun Belt) in Conway, South Carolina, on Thursday night. MU outshot CCU 16-3, including 4-2 in shots on goal.
Marshall Volleyball Falls to EKU

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University volleyball team (6-8) was defeated in four sets (22-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-15) by the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (10-6) on Tuesday night in the Cam Henderson Center. Graduate student Macy McElhaney had a season-high 20 kills and 15 digs for a double-double in the...
Marshall Volleyball Welcomes Georgia State for Sun Belt Home Opener

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University volleyball team (6-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) set to play host to the Georgia State Panthers (4-10, 0-2 Sun Belt) for its Sun Belt Conference home opening weekend on Thursday and Friday at the Cam Henderson Center. Thursday's match is set for 6 p.m. with Friday slated for a 2 p.m. start.
Hoops in Huntington, downtown outdoor event, set for Oct. 13

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University men's and women's basketball teams will tip off the 2022-23 season with the inaugural Hoops in Huntington, an outdoor event set for Thursday, Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m. on 3rd Avenue in front of Pullman Square. Hoops in Huntington will feature student-athlete introductions...
Herd Women’s Golf Finishes Fifth at Grandover Fall Classic

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Marshall University women's golf team finished fifth at the Grandover Fall Classic in Greensboro, North Carolina. Sophomore Emily McLatchey finished tied for fifth, shooting a two-over par (74) on Tuesday. "Really proud of the girls!" Herd women's golf coach Brooke Burkhammer said. "We had a...
GREENSBORO, NC
Marshall Swimming and Diving Announces 2022-23 Schedule

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University swimming and diving team announced its 2022-23 schedule on Tuesday. "We are excited about our schedule and the opportunities we have to race multi-day competitions," Herd swimming and diving head coach Ian Walsh said. "It has been nice to get a fair amount of training in before we begin competing. Entering a new conference is always exciting and we are eager to see some of our conference members in West Lafayette at our mid-season invitational. Our women love to race and we are excited to kick things off for our 2022-2023 season up in Morgantown next month."
