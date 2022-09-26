Read full article on original website
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
As Will Levis thrives at Kentucky, ESPN asks why it didn’t happen at Penn State
It is nearly impossible to go a week of college football without keeping an eye on how former Penn State quarterback Will Levis continues to do with Kentucky. Levis continues to be a high-profile quarterback prospect for the 2023 NFL draft and some draft experts believe there is a chance he could go No. 1 overall. If that is the case, it would be the highest draft pick ever recruited by James Franklin, which begs the question; why didn’t Levis succeed at Penn State on this kind of level? Perhaps more importantly, why was Penn State holding Levis back so...
Blake Griffin Signs One-Year Deal With Celtics, per Report
The veteran will sign with Boston as they continue to seek frontcourt depth.
